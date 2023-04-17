Global Bird Repellent Market Report and Forecast 2023-2028: Demand from Agriculture and Horticulture Sector Fuels 5.5% Annual Growth

Dublin, April 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Bird Repellent Market Report and Forecast 2023-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



According to this report, the global bird repellent market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.5% between 2023 and 2028. The global market growth is being aided by the increasing demand for bird repellents from agriculture and horticulture sectors.



The increasing cultivation of crops, led by the rising population, growing demand for food grains, and inflating disposable income, is fuelling the demand for bird repellents to bolster crop production.

Meanwhile, increasing cases of bird damage in horticulture is leading to a greater focus on bird control, which is further propelling the sale of bird repellents. The increasing popularity of various formats of bird repellents including gels, liquids, and sprays, is further providing impetus to the market.



Bird repellents have notable features and advantages which include versatility, low cost, easy usability, simple maintenance, high scalability, and invisibility. In addition, the bird repellents are humane to birds, which is why they are witnessing a heightened demand. Over the forecast period, the thriving e-commerce sector is anticipated to push the market growth by propelling the sale of bird repellents concentrates, sprays, granules, anchor rivets, and bird wire crimps, among others.



Furthermore, the bird repellent market is expected to be augmented by the stringent regulations by various governments aimed towards infusing safety in the agriculture and industrial sectors by reducing bird infestation.



Market Segmentation



The market can be divided on the basis of type and end-use.



Market Breakup by Type

Electronic Bird Repellents

Electrical Track

Laser Bird Control

Sound Bird Deterrents

Radar Bird Control

Drones

Others

Non-Electric Bird Repellents

Bird Wire

Spikes

Gels and Taste Aversions

Netting

Others

Market Segmentation by End-Use

Agriculture and Horticulture

Aviation

Architecture and Construction

Food Processing

Gas and Oil Fields

Others

Market Breakup by Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Others

Companies Mentioned

Pelsis Ltd

Bird Control Group

Bird-X, Inc.

Bird Barrier America, Inc.

Bird Gard, LLC

Rentokil Initial plc

