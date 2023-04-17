Global Bird Repellent Market Report and Forecast 2023-2028: Demand from Agriculture and Horticulture Sector Fuels 5.5% Annual Growth

Dublin, April 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Bird Repellent Market Report and Forecast 2023-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
According to this report, the global bird repellent market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.5% between 2023 and 2028. The global market growth is being aided by the increasing demand for bird repellents from agriculture and horticulture sectors.
The increasing cultivation of crops, led by the rising population, growing demand for food grains, and inflating disposable income, is fuelling the demand for bird repellents to bolster crop production.
Meanwhile, increasing cases of bird damage in horticulture is leading to a greater focus on bird control, which is further propelling the sale of bird repellents. The increasing popularity of various formats of bird repellents including gels, liquids, and sprays, is further providing impetus to the market.
Bird repellents have notable features and advantages which include versatility, low cost, easy usability, simple maintenance, high scalability, and invisibility. In addition, the bird repellents are humane to birds, which is why they are witnessing a heightened demand. Over the forecast period, the thriving e-commerce sector is anticipated to push the market growth by propelling the sale of bird repellents concentrates, sprays, granules, anchor rivets, and bird wire crimps, among others.
Furthermore, the bird repellent market is expected to be augmented by the stringent regulations by various governments aimed towards infusing safety in the agriculture and industrial sectors by reducing bird infestation.
Market Segmentation
The market can be divided on the basis of type and end-use.
Market Breakup by Type
- Electronic Bird Repellents
- Electrical Track
- Laser Bird Control
- Sound Bird Deterrents
- Radar Bird Control
- Drones
- Others
- Non-Electric Bird Repellents
- Bird Wire
- Spikes
- Gels and Taste Aversions
- Netting
- Others
Market Segmentation by End-Use
- Agriculture and Horticulture
- Aviation
- Architecture and Construction
- Food Processing
- Gas and Oil Fields
- Others
Market Breakup by Region
- North America
- Europe
- Asia Pacific
- Latin America
- Middle East and Africa
- Others
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|141
|Forecast Period
|2023 - 2028
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023
|$358.56 Million
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028
|$467.74 Million
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|5.5%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
1 Preface
2 Report Coverage - Key Segmentation and Scope
3 Report Description
4 Key Assumptions
5 Executive Summary
6 Market Snapshot
7 Opportunities and Challenges in the Market
8 Global Bird Repellent Market Analysis
9 North America Bird Repellent Market Analysis
10 Europe Bird Repellent Market Analysis
11 Asia Pacific Bird Repellent Market Analysis
12 Latin America Bird Repellent Market Analysis
13 Middle East and Africa Bird Repellent Market Analysis
14 Market Dynamics
15 Value Chain Analysis
16 Competitive Landscape
17 Key Trends and Developments in the Market
Companies Mentioned
- Pelsis Ltd
- Bird Control Group
- Bird-X, Inc.
- Bird Barrier America, Inc.
- Bird Gard, LLC
- Rentokil Initial plc
