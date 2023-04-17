Global Military Non-Steerable Antenna Market is Projected to Reach $739 Million by 2028: Modernization of Legacy Radio Systems Drives Growth

Dublin, April 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Military Non-Steerable Antenna Market by Platform (Ground, Airborne, Marine), Product (Blade, Patch, Whip, Conformal, Rubbery Ducky, Loop), Application, Frequency (HF, VHF, UHF, EHF, SHF, Multiband), Point of Sale and Region- Forecast to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The military non-steerable antenna market is projected to reach USD 739 million by 2028, from USD 529 million in 2023, at a CAGR of 6.9%.

Based on frequency, the multi-band frequency segment is projected to lead the market during the forecast period

Based on frequency band, the military non-steerable antenna market is segmented into high frequency (HF), very high frequency (VHF), ultra-high frequency (UHF), super high frequency (SHF), extremely high frequency (EHF), and multi-band frequency.

The multi-band frequency segment is estimated to command a maximum share of the military non-steerable antenna market in 2023. The growing demand for better signals is one of the major factors driving the adoption of multi-band antennas.

The OEM segment of the market is projected to lead the market in forecast period from 2023 to 2028

Based on point of sale, the military non-steerable antenna market is segmented into original equipment manufacturer (OEM) and aftermarket.

The OEM segment will likely command the military non-steerable market from 2023 to 2028. The growth of the OEM segment can be attributed to the procurement of new airborne, lands, and marine platforms such as current and upgraded military vehicles, aircraft, submarines and next-generation fighter aircraft, UAVs, and combat support aircraft.

The Europe region is estimated to have the highest CAGR during the forecast period from 2023 to 2028

The Military Non-Steerable Antenna market in the Europe region is forecasted to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period, as the military non-steerable antenna market is ongoing technological advancements.

Rising insurgencies and armed conflicts have significantly fueled the development of the military non-steerable antenna in these regions.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 265 Forecast Period 2023 - 2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $529 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $739 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.9% Regions Covered Global

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Modernization of Legacy Radio Systems

Need for Secure and Reliable Communication

Increased Military Spending on Advanced Equipment

Restraints

Limited Range

Susceptivity to Environmental Factors

Limited Mobility

Opportunities

High Demand for Military Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (Uavs)

Challenges

Competition from Steerable Antennas

Poor Transmission of Signals

Inability to Address Threats

Use Cases

Military Non-Steerable Antennas in Electronic Warfare

Military Non-Steerable Antennas in Reconnaissance Operations

