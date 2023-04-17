Global Military Non-Steerable Antenna Market is Projected to Reach $739 Million by 2028: Modernization of Legacy Radio Systems Drives Growth

Dublin, April 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Military Non-Steerable Antenna Market by Platform (Ground, Airborne, Marine), Product (Blade, Patch, Whip, Conformal, Rubbery Ducky, Loop), Application, Frequency (HF, VHF, UHF, EHF, SHF, Multiband), Point of Sale and Region- Forecast to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The military non-steerable antenna market is projected to reach USD 739 million by 2028, from USD 529 million in 2023, at a CAGR of 6.9%.
Based on frequency, the multi-band frequency segment is projected to lead the market during the forecast period
Based on frequency band, the military non-steerable antenna market is segmented into high frequency (HF), very high frequency (VHF), ultra-high frequency (UHF), super high frequency (SHF), extremely high frequency (EHF), and multi-band frequency.
The multi-band frequency segment is estimated to command a maximum share of the military non-steerable antenna market in 2023. The growing demand for better signals is one of the major factors driving the adoption of multi-band antennas.
The OEM segment of the market is projected to lead the market in forecast period from 2023 to 2028
Based on point of sale, the military non-steerable antenna market is segmented into original equipment manufacturer (OEM) and aftermarket.
The OEM segment will likely command the military non-steerable market from 2023 to 2028. The growth of the OEM segment can be attributed to the procurement of new airborne, lands, and marine platforms such as current and upgraded military vehicles, aircraft, submarines and next-generation fighter aircraft, UAVs, and combat support aircraft.
The Europe region is estimated to have the highest CAGR during the forecast period from 2023 to 2028
The Military Non-Steerable Antenna market in the Europe region is forecasted to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period, as the military non-steerable antenna market is ongoing technological advancements.
Rising insurgencies and armed conflicts have significantly fueled the development of the military non-steerable antenna in these regions.
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|265
|Forecast Period
|2023 - 2028
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023
|$529 Million
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028
|$739 Million
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|6.9%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Market Dynamics
Drivers
- Modernization of Legacy Radio Systems
- Need for Secure and Reliable Communication
- Increased Military Spending on Advanced Equipment
Restraints
- Limited Range
- Susceptivity to Environmental Factors
- Limited Mobility
Opportunities
- High Demand for Military Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (Uavs)
Challenges
- Competition from Steerable Antennas
- Poor Transmission of Signals
- Inability to Address Threats
Use Cases
- Military Non-Steerable Antennas in Electronic Warfare
- Military Non-Steerable Antennas in Reconnaissance Operations
Companies Mentioned
- Acr Electronics, Inc.
- Alaris Holdings Limited
- Antcom
- Antenna Experts
- Antenna Products Corporation
- Barker & Williamson
- Cobham Advanced Electronic Solutions
- Comrod Communication Group
- Dayton-Granger
- General Dynamics Corporation
- Hascall-Denke
- Hr Smith Group of Companies
- L Harris Technologies, Inc.
- Mti Wireless Edge Limited
- Ppm Systems
- Radiall
- Rami
- Raytheon Technologies Corporation
- Rohde & Schwarz
- Sensor Systems Inc.
- Shakespeare Company, LLC
- South Midlands Communications Ltd.
- Southwest Antennas
- Thales Group
- Trival Antene D.O.O
