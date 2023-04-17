Diatomite Market is expected to surpass revenues worth US$ 2.7 Billion by 2032 – According to Persistence Market Research

New York, April 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In 2021, the market for diatomite was estimated to be worth US$ 1.5 billion. By 2032, Diatomite Market is anticipated to be worth US$ 2.7 billion, growing at a CAGR of 5.4%. The increasing demand for diatomite as a natural filter aid and the growing use of diatomite in the construction industry are the major factors driving the market growth. The rise in demand for bio-based products and the growing trend of organic farming are also expected to fuel market growth.



The global diatomite market is expected to witness significant growth in the coming years. Diatomite, also known as diatomaceous earth, is a naturally occurring, soft, and siliceous sedimentary rock that is composed of fossilized diatoms.

It has a wide range of applications, including filtration, agriculture, construction, and cosmetics. This report analyzes the current market trends, growth potential, and competitive landscape of the diatomite market.

Market Dynamic:

Increasing Demand for Filter Aids

Growing Use of Diatomite in Construction : The use of diatomite in construction applications, such as lightweight concrete, has been increasing due to its unique properties, including high porosity, low density, and good thermal insulation. The growing demand for sustainable building materials is also expected to drive the market growth.

Rise in Organic Farming : Diatomite is widely used as a soil conditioner in organic farming to improve soil fertility and crop productivity. The growing trend of organic farming and the increasing demand for bio-based products are expected to drive the market growth.

Increasing Demand from Emerging Economies : The growing population, rising disposable income, and increasing industrialization in emerging economies are expected to drive the demand for diatomite. The Asia Pacific region is expected to dominate the market due to the high consumption of diatomite in the region.

Environmental Concerns: Diatomite is a natural and eco-friendly material, which is why it is increasingly being used as a replacement for synthetic materials. The growing environmental concerns and the need for sustainable materials are expected to drive the market growth.

Market Key trends:

The Diatomite Market is witnessing several key trends, including:

Increasing Focus on Product Innovation

Growing Demand for High-Quality Diatomite : The demand for high-quality diatomite is increasing in various industries, including pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, and cosmetics.

Adoption of Sustainable Practices : The diatomite market is witnessing a shift towards sustainable practices, with manufacturers focusing on reducing their carbon footprint and minimizing waste generation.

Expansion in Emerging Markets : Key players in the diatomite market are expanding their presence in emerging markets, such as Asia Pacific and Latin America, to tap into the growing demand for diatomite in these regions.

Mergers and Acquisitions: The diatomite market is witnessing a trend of mergers and acquisitions, with companies acquiring other players to expand their product portfolio and increase their market share.

Key Players:

The key players operating in the global diatomite market include Eagle-Picher Industries Inc., Celite Corp., Moltan Co, Grefco Minerals, Inc.. These companies are focusing on product innovation and expanding their product portfolio to cater to the growing demand for diatomite.

Recent Developments:

Imerys Performance Minerals Acquires EP Minerals: In December 2021, Imerys Performance Minerals announced the completion of the acquisition of EP Minerals, a leading producer of diatomite and perlite products. This acquisition is expected to enhance Imerys' presence in the industrial minerals market and expand its product portfolio.

Rising Demand for Diatomite in Water Treatment: The demand for diatomite as a natural filter media in water treatment is increasing due to its high porosity and excellent adsorption properties. According to a report by Persistence Market Research, the global diatomite market for water treatment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.3% from 2022 to 2032.

Market Segmentations:

Product Type: The market can be segmented into natural and flux-calcined diatomite. Natural diatomite is the most commonly used type and is extracted directly from the earth, while flux-calcined diatomite is processed at high temperatures to increase its purity and performance.

Application: The market can be segmented into filter aids, fillers, absorbents, construction materials, and others. Filter aids are the largest application segment, as diatomite is widely used as a natural filter media in various industries, including food and beverage, pharmaceuticals, and water treatment.

End-Use Industry: The market can be segmented into food and beverage, pharmaceuticals, agriculture, construction, and others. The food and beverage industry is the largest end-use segment, as diatomite is widely used as a filter aid to remove impurities and improve the clarity of liquids.

Region: The market can be segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa, and South America. The Asia Pacific region is expected to dominate the market, driven by the high consumption of diatomite in various industries in countries such as China, India, and Japan.

Grade: The market can be segmented into premium, intermediate, and low-grade diatomite. Premium-grade diatomite is the highest quality and is used in high-end applications such as pharmaceuticals and cosmetics, while low-grade diatomite is used in less demanding applications such as construction and agriculture.

