Global Medical Coding Market 2023 - 2028: Burgeoning Healthcare Industry and Technological Advancements Bolster Growth

The global medical coding market reached a value of US$ 19.0 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach a value of US$ 36.1 Billion by 2028 exhibiting a CAGR of 11.29% during 2022-2028.

Medical coding is the conversion of healthcare diagnosis, procedures, medical services, and equipment into universal medical alphanumeric codes. It includes assigning the appropriate codes, abstracting the information from documentation, and creating a claim to be paid by insurance carriers.

It analyzes disease patterns among individuals and offers data on national health trends, thereby enabling federal and state governments to plan for resources required to fight prevalent health issues and launch initiatives for preventing and treating the affected population. As a result, it finds extensive applications in hospitals and diagnostic centers across the globe.



At present, there is a rise in the demand for streamlined and convenient coding and billing solutions in hospitals. This, along with the growing demand for a universal language to reduce frauds and deceptions associated with insurance claims, represents one of the key factors driving the market. Moreover, there is an increase in the utilization of medical coding for uniform documentation of medical facilities around the world.

This, coupled with the burgeoning healthcare industry and technological advancements across the globe, is propelling the growth of the market. Besides this, the rising demand for international classification of diseases (ICD) due to the growing prevalence of diseases worldwide is positively influencing the market.

Additionally, the escalating need for medical coding to create a proper record of patients and accelerate payments to physicians is offering lucrative growth opportunities to industry investors and end-users. Furthermore, key market players are extensively investing in research and development (R&D) activities and offering next-generation coding and reimbursement solutions, which is projected to increase their overall sales and profitability in upcoming years.



Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 143 Forecast Period 2022 - 2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $19 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $36.1 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 11.2% Regions Covered Global

