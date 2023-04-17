BNP Paribas group: share buyback - declaration of transactions in own shares from 10 to 14 April 2023

Paris, 17 April 2023

BNP Paribas share buyback programme

Declaration of transactions in own shares
from April 10, 2023 to April 14, 2023

In accordance with Article 5 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 on Market Abuse and Article 3 (3) of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 supplementing Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 through regulatory technical standards concerning the conditions applicable to buyback programs and stabilization measures, BNP Paribas informs the market of the following transactions in own shares:

Name of issuerIdentification code of issuer  (Legal Entity Identifier)Day of transactionIdentification code of financial instrumentAggregated daily volume (in number of shares)Daily weighted average price of the purchased shares *Market (MIC Code)
BNP PARIBASR0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P8311/04/2023FR0000131104105,70257.31AQEU
BNP PARIBASR0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P8311/04/2023FR0000131104124,69357.32CEUX
BNP PARIBASR0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P8311/04/2023FR000013110446,54057.30TQEX
BNP PARIBASR0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P8311/04/2023FR0000131104277,06557.40XPAR
BNP PARIBASR0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P8312/04/2023FR000013110430,00057.27AQEU
BNP PARIBASR0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P8312/04/2023FR0000131104140,00057.27CEUX
BNP PARIBASR0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P8312/04/2023FR000013110420,00057.26TQEX
BNP PARIBASR0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P8312/04/2023FR0000131104378,00057.28XPAR
BNP PARIBASR0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P8313/04/2023FR000013110487,59657.61AQEU
BNP PARIBASR0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P8313/04/2023FR0000131104104,74257.63CEUX
BNP PARIBASR0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P8313/04/2023FR000013110447,19257.61TQEX
BNP PARIBASR0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P8313/04/2023FR0000131104326,67057.59XPAR
BNP PARIBASR0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P8314/04/2023FR000013110483,48258.34AQEU
BNP PARIBASR0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P8314/04/2023FR0000131104139,48158.66CEUX
BNP PARIBASR0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P8314/04/2023FR000013110461,18258.67TQEX
BNP PARIBASR0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P8314/04/2023FR0000131104262,65558.52XPAR
       
* Two-digit rounding after the decimal TOTAL2,235,00057.69 


The description of the share buyback programme is available in appendix and on BNP Paribas’s website:
https://invest.bnpparibas/en/search/reports/documents/regulated-information

