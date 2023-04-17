Converted Plastic Packaging Market Size to Reach USD 280.58 Billion by 2032, Says The Brainy Insights

Newark, April 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Brainy Insights estimates that the USD 150.32 billion in 2022 global converted plastic packaging market will reach USD 280.58 billion by 2032. Online food delivery apps are used more frequently due to growing online payment knowledge. Given their busy schedules and the convenience of online meal delivery platforms, the younger demographic is a significant contributor to this industry. The rise of online delivery services during the pandemic has contributed to the development of the online food delivery market. The e-commerce boom has assisted in expanding the market's consumer base. Given its flexible, economic, efficient and customizable nature, converted plastic packaging is highly popular with foods and liquids. Therefore, the rise in online food delivery platforms and their growing popularity in the contemporary world will augment the global converted plastic packaging market's growth.



Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2023–2032 Base Year 2022 Market Size in 2022 USD 150.32 Billion Market Size in 2032 USD 280.58 Billion CAGR 6.44% No. of Pages in Report 237 Segments Covered The research segment is based on the material type, product type and application. Drivers The thriving food and beverage industry Opportunities The E-commerce industry’s growth Restraints Converted plastic packaging is more prone to damage than rigid packaging

Key Insight of the global converted plastic packaging market



Asia Pacific is expected to rise the fastest during the forecast period.



Given that a sizable percentage of the world's population lives in China and India, the expansion of the region's consumer market will be a key factor in the market's converted plastic packaging market. Packaged goods' popularity has grown recently due to rising disposable income, which is excellent news for the market's expansion. Additionally, the market is home to important manufacturers and makers of pharmaceuticals, which fuels the demand for converted plastic packaging. Expanding the e-commerce sector will benefit the market's development given the rising ownership of converted smart devices, seamless internet connectivity, numerous online merchants, and supportive government policies encouraging the digital economy.



The material type segment is divided into plastic film, aluminium foil, paper, bioplastics, and others. In 2022, the aluminium foil segment dominated the market with the largest market share of 35% and market revenue of 52.61 billion.



The product type is divided into pouches, wicketed bags, sachets, tubes, gusseted bags, wraps and others. In 2022, the pouches segment accounted for the largest market share, with 37% and a market revenue of 55.61 billion.



The application is divided into food and beverage, retail, cosmetics, industrial, pharmaceuticals, toiletries, institutional, and others. In 2022, the food and beverage segment accounted for the largest market share, with 33% and a market revenue of 49.60 billion.



Advancement in market



August 2022 – Amcor PLC completed the acquisition of a flexible packaging facility in the Czech Republic. The site's strategic location instantly improves Amcor's capacity to satisfy high demand and customer growth in the flexible packaging network in Europe.



Market Dynamics



Driver: The food and beverages industry is witnessing a positive growth.



The increasing consumption demand brought on by the expanding global population will increase the demand for food and beverages. The population's rising disposable income will improve their purchasing power parity, which will benefit the food and beverage industry. Globally, there are more stores, supermarkets, and restaurants because of fast urbanization, which serves the wealthy suburban population. The rise in the popularity of takeout, delivery, and dining out has been influenced by lifestyle shifts augmenting the food industry’s growth. The market's consumption demand is fuelled by the expanding number of producers introducing new products and giving consumers a broad range of options. Most of the food and beverage products must be stored, transported, and packaged well to maintain quality. Converted plastic packaging meets these requirements. Given the expanding population, rising disposable income, changing lifestyles, and expansion of the manufacturing base, the food and beverage sector will continue to grow, propelling the global market for converted plastic packaging.



Restraint: Rigid packaging is less likely to be damaged than converted plastic packaging.



Contrary to converted plastic packaging, rigid packaging is much sturdier, harder, and more rigid. Once it takes on a certain form, it becomes difficult to change. Standard materials for flexible packing include plastic, foil, film, and paper. However, rigid packaging can resist external pressure much better than flexible packaging because it is thicker. When exposed to pressure from outside sources like sharp objects or extreme heat or cold, the contents of rigid packaging are protected, making them durable for storage and transit. They have an extended shelf life as a result. As a result, several producers of consumer products favour rigid packaging over converted plastic packaging, which might restrain the market's expansion.



Opportunities: The expansion of the e-commerce market.



The global telecom boom and the expanding ability of infrastructure to set up fibre optic connectivity for better internet services have contributed to the e-commerce industry's growth. Due to the reduction in production costs brought about by the presence of large phone manufacturers on the market, consumers can now buy and acquire these products more easily. The ownership of smart connected devices has grown due to declining retail prices and rising consumer disposable income. The government's proactive efforts to expand the telecom industry and provide cellular last-mile connectivity have accelerated the development of the e-commerce market. Lockdowns brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic helped the e-commerce sector expand, facilitated by increased online sales and the availability of no-contact, home delivery, and convenient shopping choices. The expanding e-commerce market played a part in driving up the demand for packaging goods. Converted plastic packaging is affordable and adaptable, making it popular. As a result, during the forecast period, the development of the e-commerce industry will present lucrative opportunities in the global converted plastic packaging market.



Challenge: Concerns regarding the environmental effects of the non-recycled nature of converted plastic packaging debris.



Recycling equipment has difficulty sorting converted plastic containers because of their base materials. Materials that are not sorted are unable to be recycled and instead wind up in landfills or waste disposal facilities. Converted plastic packaging will face difficulties in the modern, environmentally aware world due to the increasing concerns about the threat landfills pose to the soil, air, water, animal, and human health. Therefore, the development of the market will be hampered by worries about the non-recyclability of converted plastic packaging.



Some of the major players operating in the global converted plastic packaging market are:



• Amcor PLC

• Berry Global

• Constantia Flexibles Group GmbH

• DS Smith

• Honeywell International Inc.

• Mondi PLC

• ProAmpac

• Sealed Air Corporation

• Sonoco Products Company

• Oracle Packaging Incorporation



Key Segments cover in the market:



By Material Type



• Plastic Film

• Aluminium Foil

• Paper

• Bioplastics

• Others



By Product Type



• Pouches

• Wicketed Bags

• Sachets

• Tubes

• Gusseted Bags

• Wraps

• Others



By End User



• Food and Beverage

• Retail

• Cosmetics

• Industrial

• Pharmaceuticals

• Toiletries

• Institutional

• Others



By Region



• North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

• Europe (Germany, France, the UK, Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

• Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Rest of APAC)

• South America (Brazil and the Rest of South America)

• The Middle East and Africa (UAE, South Africa, Rest of MEA)



The market is analyzed based on value (USD Billion). All the segments have been analyzed worldwide, regional, and country basis. The study includes the analysis of more than 30 countries for each part. The report analyses driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges to gain critical market insight. The study includes porter's five forces model, attractiveness analysis, Product analysis, supply, and demand analysis, competitor position grid analysis, distribution, and marketing channels analysis.



