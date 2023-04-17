Global Super Soldier Wearable Technology Market Report 2023: Sector is Expected to Reach $14.34 Billion by 2028 at a CAGR of 13.02%

Dublin, April 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Super Soldier Wearable Technology Market by Type, Application, End User, and Region 2023-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global super soldier wearable technology market size reached US$ 6.88 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 14.34 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a CAGR of 13.02% during 2022-2028.

The increasing geopolitical tensions, rising use of drones, and the growing investments by governing agencies of numerous countries represent some of the key factors driving the market.



Super soldier wearable technology comprises exoskeletons, smart textiles, ballistic protection, and augmented reality systems that are designed to enhance the performance of soldiers and situational awareness on the battlefield. It helps soldiers perform multiple tasks, including carrying heavy equipment, navigating difficult terrain, and detecting threats.

It assists in improving the physical capabilities of armed forces, such as enhancing strength, speed, and endurance and protecting against different forms of harm. It also improves communication between soldiers and commanders to complete their missions more effectively and efficiently. It provides increased protection against bullets, shrapnel, and other threats that reduce the risk of injury or death on the battlefield.



The increasing geopolitical tension and considerable growth in the military and defense sectors represent one of the major factors driving the demand for super soldier wearable technologies around the world. Moreover, various military and defense organizations are investing in the upgradation of existing infrastructure to improve national security.

This, along with the increasing use of super soldier wearable technologies in humanitarian missions, such as disaster response or search and rescue operations to enhance the safety and effectiveness of military personnel, is contributing to the market growth.

Apart from this, there is a rise in the adoption of super soldier wearable technologies like smart textiles to improve the physical and mental performance of soldiers by providing instant monitoring of vital signs, fatigue levels, and other metrics. This, coupled with the growing utilization of nanotechnology and electronics in these smart textiles to manufacture military uniforms, is creating a positive outlook for the market.

Furthermore, there is an increase in the integration of artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML), biometrics, sensors, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, and a global positioning system (GPS) in super soldier wearable technologies for the protection and well-being of soldiers on the battlefield.

These advanced technologies are also used to identify soldiers and track their movements, analyze data from different sources, and share information about their surroundings, including maps, enemy positions, and mission objectives in real time with soldiers. This, along with the increasing use of drones and robotics for additional support to armed forces and minimize physical burden from them, is strengthening the growth of the market.



