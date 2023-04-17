Marie Brizard Wine & Spirits: Erratum to the Press Release of 13 April 2023

French English

Paris, 17 April 2023



Erratum to the P ress R elease of 13 April 2023

Without in any way affecting the MBWS Group 2022 results published on Thursday 13 April, a typo was identified in the calculations of the value and % change columns between 2022 and 2021 data in the Income Statement appendix (on page 7 of the Press Release).

This communication corrects the errors identified (the amended figures are highlighted in yellow).

A PPENDIX FY 2022 Consolidated Financial Statements

Income statement

(€000) 2022 2021 2022/2021 change Revenues 227,121 214,395 +12,726 +6% Excise duties (45,770) (47,711) +1,941 +4% Net revenues excluding excise duties 181,351 166,684 +14,667 +9% Cost of goods sold (110,420) (98,124) -12,296 -13% External expenses (27,599) (26,713) -886 -3% Personnel expense (27,134) (31,177) +4,043 +13% Taxes and levies (2,483) (1,688) -795 -47% Depreciation and amortisation charges (6,075) (6,616) +541 +8% Other operating income 4,166 7,155 -2 989 -42% Other operating expenses (4,735) (3,829) -906 -24% Recurring operating profit 7,071 5,692 +1 379 24% Non-recurring operating income 2,267 5,226 -2,959 -57% Non-recurring operating expenses (7,456) (5,334) -2,122 -40% Operating profit 1,882 5,584 -3 702 -66% Income from cash and cash equivalents 113 120 -7 -6% Gross cost of debt (198) (454) +256 +56% Net cost of debt (85) (334) +249 +75% Other financial income 1,064 730 +334 +46% Other financial expenses (1,181) (146) -1,035 -709% Net financial income/(expense) (202) 250 -452 -181% Profit before tax 1,680 5,834 -4 154 -71% Income tax (2,605) 751 -3 356 -447% Net profit/(loss) from continuing operations (925) 6,585 -7 510 -114% Net profit/(loss) from discontinued operations - (1,017) 1 017 100% NET PROFIT/(LOSS) (925) 5,568 -6 493 -117% Group share (945) 5,564 -6 509 -117% of which Net profit/(loss) from continuing operations (945) 6,581 -7 526 -114% of which Net profit/(loss) from discontinued operations 0 (1,017) 1 017 100% Non-controlling interests 20 4 +16 of which Net profit/(loss) from continuing operations 20 4 +16 of which Net profit/(loss) from discontinued operations Earnings per share from continuing operations, Group share (€) (0.008) 0.06 Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations, Group share (€) (0.008) 0.06 Earnings per share, Group share (€) (0.008) 0.05 Diluted earnings per share, Group share (€) (0.008) 0.05 Weighted average number of shares outstanding 111,856,837 105,889,482 Diluted weighted average number of shares outstanding 111,856,837 105,889,482

