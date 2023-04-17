Marie Brizard Wine & Spirits: Erratum to the Press Release of 13 April 2023

Paris, 17 April 2023
Erratum to the Press Release of 13 April 2023
Without in any way affecting the MBWS Group 2022 results published on Thursday 13 April, a typo was identified in the calculations of the value and % change columns between 2022 and 2021 data in the Income Statement appendix (on page 7 of the Press Release).
This communication corrects the errors identified (the amended figures are highlighted in yellow).
APPENDIX FY 2022 Consolidated Financial Statements
Income statement
|(€000)
|2022
|2021
|2022/2021 change
|Revenues
|227,121
|214,395
|+12,726
|+6%
|Excise duties
|(45,770)
|(47,711)
|+1,941
|+4%
|Net revenues excluding excise duties
|181,351
|166,684
|+14,667
|+9%
|Cost of goods sold
|(110,420)
|(98,124)
|-12,296
|-13%
|External expenses
|(27,599)
|(26,713)
|-886
|-3%
|Personnel expense
|(27,134)
|(31,177)
|+4,043
|+13%
|Taxes and levies
|(2,483)
|(1,688)
|-795
|-47%
|Depreciation and amortisation charges
|(6,075)
|(6,616)
|+541
|+8%
|Other operating income
|4,166
|7,155
|-2 989
|-42%
|Other operating expenses
|(4,735)
|(3,829)
|-906
|-24%
|Recurring operating profit
|7,071
|5,692
|+1 379
|24%
|Non-recurring operating income
|2,267
|5,226
|-2,959
|-57%
|Non-recurring operating expenses
|(7,456)
|(5,334)
|-2,122
|-40%
|Operating profit
|1,882
|5,584
|-3 702
|-66%
|Income from cash and cash equivalents
|113
|120
|-7
|-6%
|Gross cost of debt
|(198)
|(454)
|+256
|+56%
|Net cost of debt
|(85)
|(334)
|+249
|+75%
|Other financial income
|1,064
|730
|+334
|+46%
|Other financial expenses
|(1,181)
|(146)
|-1,035
|-709%
|Net financial income/(expense)
|(202)
|250
|-452
|-181%
|Profit before tax
|1,680
|5,834
|-4 154
|-71%
|Income tax
|(2,605)
|751
|-3 356
|-447%
|Net profit/(loss) from continuing operations
|(925)
|6,585
|-7 510
|-114%
|Net profit/(loss) from discontinued operations
|-
|(1,017)
|1 017
|100%
|NET PROFIT/(LOSS)
|(925)
|5,568
|-6 493
|-117%
|Group share
|(945)
|5,564
|-6 509
|-117%
|of which Net profit/(loss) from continuing operations
|(945)
|6,581
|-7 526
|-114%
|of which Net profit/(loss) from discontinued operations
|0
|(1,017)
|1 017
|100%
|Non-controlling interests
|20
|4
|+16
|of which Net profit/(loss) from continuing operations
|20
|4
|+16
|of which Net profit/(loss) from discontinued operations
|Earnings per share from continuing operations, Group share (€)
|(0.008)
|0.06
|Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations, Group share (€)
|(0.008)
|0.06
|Earnings per share, Group share (€)
|(0.008)
|0.05
|Diluted earnings per share, Group share (€)
|(0.008)
|0.05
|Weighted average number of shares outstanding
|111,856,837
|105,889,482
|Diluted weighted average number of shares outstanding
|111,856,837
|105,889,482
