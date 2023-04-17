Performance Management Systems Global Market Report 2023: Expanding Role of Performance Management in HRM Builds Market Momentum

Dublin, April 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Performance Management Systems: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Performance Management Systems estimated at US$4.3 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$11.3 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 12.9% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Cloud, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 16.4% CAGR and reach US$7.5 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the On-Premise segment is readjusted to a revised 8% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.2 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 18.4% CAGR



The Performance Management Systems market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.2 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$2.8 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 18.4% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 7.7% and 10.9% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 9.4% CAGR.



Select Competitors (Total 73 Featured)

ActusT Software

ADP LLC

Cornerstone OnDemand Inc.

Halogen Software Inc.

IBM Corp.

Jazz

Kronos

Lumesse

NetDimensions Ltd.

Oracle Corporation

Peoplefluent

Saba Software Inc.

SAP SuccessFactors

SAS Institute Inc.

SumTotal Systems LLC

Talentsoft

Ultimate Software Group Inc.

Workday Inc.

Zoho Corporation

What`s New for 2023?

Special coverage on Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.

Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares

Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates

Access to digital archives and Research Platform

Complimentary updates for one year

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 289 Forecast Period 2020 - 2027 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2020 $3.6 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2027 $7.8 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 11.7% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered:

I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Performance Management: An Introductory Prelude

Recent Market Activity

Expanding Role of Performance Management in HRM Builds Market Momentum

Sustained Thrust towards Talent Management Generates Parallel Opportunities

Inadequacies of Traditional PM Model Create Fertile Environment for PM Systems

Key Benefits Offered Drive Adoption of PM Systems

Align Business Objectives and Employee Goals

Identify and Fix Gaps in Staff Training Programs

Deal with Operational Inefficiencies Curtailing Workforce Performance

Cost Reductions

Positive Economic Scenario to Extend Growth Opportunities

Global Market Outlook

Developed Regions Remain Key Revenue Contributors

Developing Markets: Hot Spots for Future Growth

Performance Management Systems - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Enterprises Prioritize Performance Management amid Mounting Challenges in Business Operations

Ongoing Changes in Organizational Structure Develop a Business Case for PM Systems

Enterprises Focus on Fully-Configured PM Systems

Large Enterprises & MNCs Constitute the Key End-Use Market

Small- & Mid-Sized Businesses (SMBs): Lucrative Consumer Segment

PM Technologies to Penetrate Vast Government Sector

Improved Employee Engagement Made Possible by PM System

Seamless Two-Sided Workplace Engagement

PM System Enables Performance Improvement through Real-Time Feedback

Automated Reporting Facilitates Seamless Employee Improvement Processes

PM Technologies Aid in 360-Degree Reviews

Performance Appraisal Made Easier with PM System

Enterprises Leverage PM Systems for Targeted Employee Development

PM Technologies Allow Product Quality & Customer Service Improvements

In-Depth Analytics Generate Substantial Interest in PM Systems

Performance Metrics Augment Analytics

Cloud-based SaaS Model Fuels Market Momentum

Declining Trend in On-Premise PM Systems Market

Mobile-Compatibility: The Ongoing Trend

Uptrend in Enterprise Mobility Instigates Demand for Mobile-Friendly PM Technologies

BYOD Funnels Momentum in Enterprise Mobility

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION



