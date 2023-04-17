Performance Management Systems Global Market Report 2023: Expanding Role of Performance Management in HRM Builds Market Momentum

Dublin, April 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Performance Management Systems: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global Performance Management Systems Market to Reach $11.3 Billion by 2030
In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Performance Management Systems estimated at US$4.3 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$11.3 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 12.9% over the analysis period 2022-2030.
Cloud, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 16.4% CAGR and reach US$7.5 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the On-Premise segment is readjusted to a revised 8% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.2 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 18.4% CAGR
The Performance Management Systems market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.2 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$2.8 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 18.4% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 7.7% and 10.9% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 9.4% CAGR.
What`s New for 2023?
- Special coverage on Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.
- Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares
- Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial
- Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates
- Access to digital archives and Research Platform
- Complimentary updates for one year
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|289
|Forecast Period
|2020 - 2027
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2020
|$3.6 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2027
|$7.8 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|11.7%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
- Influencer Market Insights
- World Market Trajectories
- Performance Management: An Introductory Prelude
- Recent Market Activity
- Expanding Role of Performance Management in HRM Builds Market Momentum
- Sustained Thrust towards Talent Management Generates Parallel Opportunities
- Inadequacies of Traditional PM Model Create Fertile Environment for PM Systems
- Key Benefits Offered Drive Adoption of PM Systems
- Align Business Objectives and Employee Goals
- Identify and Fix Gaps in Staff Training Programs
- Deal with Operational Inefficiencies Curtailing Workforce Performance
- Cost Reductions
- Positive Economic Scenario to Extend Growth Opportunities
- Global Market Outlook
- Developed Regions Remain Key Revenue Contributors
- Developing Markets: Hot Spots for Future Growth
- Performance Management Systems - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
- Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
- Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Enterprises Prioritize Performance Management amid Mounting Challenges in Business Operations
- Ongoing Changes in Organizational Structure Develop a Business Case for PM Systems
- Enterprises Focus on Fully-Configured PM Systems
- Large Enterprises & MNCs Constitute the Key End-Use Market
- Small- & Mid-Sized Businesses (SMBs): Lucrative Consumer Segment
- PM Technologies to Penetrate Vast Government Sector
- Improved Employee Engagement Made Possible by PM System
- Seamless Two-Sided Workplace Engagement
- PM System Enables Performance Improvement through Real-Time Feedback
- Automated Reporting Facilitates Seamless Employee Improvement Processes
- PM Technologies Aid in 360-Degree Reviews
- Performance Appraisal Made Easier with PM System
- Enterprises Leverage PM Systems for Targeted Employee Development
- PM Technologies Allow Product Quality & Customer Service Improvements
- In-Depth Analytics Generate Substantial Interest in PM Systems
- Performance Metrics Augment Analytics
- Cloud-based SaaS Model Fuels Market Momentum
- Declining Trend in On-Premise PM Systems Market
- Mobile-Compatibility: The Ongoing Trend
- Uptrend in Enterprise Mobility Instigates Demand for Mobile-Friendly PM Technologies
- BYOD Funnels Momentum in Enterprise Mobility
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
IV. COMPETITION
