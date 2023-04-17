Photodiode Sensors Global Market is Projected to Reach $1.8 Billion by 2030: Large-Area Image Sensors Offer Improved Growth Potential

Dublin, April 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Photodiode Sensors: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global market for Photodiode Sensors estimated at US$1 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$1.8 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 7.6% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Avalanche Photodiode, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 8% CAGR and reach US$755.7 Million by the end of the analysis period.

Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Pin Photodiode segment is readjusted to a revised 8.8% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $237 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 9.2% CAGR



The Photodiode Sensors market in the U.S. is estimated at US$237 Million in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$334.3 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 9.2% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 5.6% and 7% respectively over the 2022-2030 period.

Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 6.9% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$222.5 Million by the year 2030.



Select Competitors (Total 56 Featured) -

Centronic

Edmund Optics Inc.

Everlight Americas Inc.

Excelitas Technologies Corp.

First Sensor AG

Global Communication Semiconductors, LLC

Hamamatsu Photonics K.K.

KYOTO SEMICONDUCTOR Co., Ltd.

New Japan Radio Co.,Ltd.

OSI Optoelectronics

OSRAM Opto Semiconductors GmbH

QUANTUM DEVICES

ROHM CO., LTD.

Semiconductor Components Industries, LLC

Thorlabs, Inc.

TT Electronics Plc

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 569 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $1 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $1.8 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 7.6% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered:



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Photodiode Sensors - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic and Looming Global Recession: 2020 Marked as a Year of Disruption & Transformation

As the Race between the Virus & Vaccines Intensifies, Where is the World Economy Headed in 2021?

World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for 2020 through 2022

Industrial Activity Remain Subdued in 2020

Global PMI Index Points for the Years 2018, 2019 & 2020

Falling Consumer Confidence Impacts Sales of Consumer Electronics

Sensors COVID-19 Impact, Market Reset & the New Normal

An Introduction to Photodiode Sensors

Photodiode Optical Sensors

Aspects Critical to the Design of Photodiode Sensor Circuit

Materials Used in Photodiodes

Applications of Photodiode Sensors

Global Sensor Industry: A Complementary Review

World Sensors Market by End-Use Segment (2020): Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Automobile Applications, Process & Manufacturing Industries, Machine Tools & General Machinery, HVAC & Building Control, Office Automation & Communication, and Other Markets

Global Market Prospects & Outlook

World Photodiode Sensors Market by Material (2021 & 2027): Percentage Breakdown of Sales for Silicon (Si), Indium Gallium Arsenide (InGaAs), Germanium (Ge), Gallium Phosphide (GaP), and Other Materials

World Photodiode Sensors Market by End-Use (2021 & 2027): Percentage Breakdown of Sales for Consumer Electronics, Telecommunications, Healthcare, Aerospace & Defense, and Other End-Uses

Recent Market Activity

Analysis by Type

World Photodiode Sensors Market by Type (2021 & 2027): Percentage Breakdown of Sales for Avalanche Photodiode, PIN Photodiode, PN Photodiode, and Schottky Photodiode

Analysis by Wavelength

World Photodiode Sensors Market by Wavelength (2021 & 2027): Percentage Breakdown of Sales for Infrared (IR) Spectrum, Near Infrared (NIR) Spectrum, Visible Spectrum, and Ultra Violet (UV) Spectrum

Regional Analysis

World Photodiode Sensors Market: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for Developed and Developing Regions for the Years 2021 & 2027

World Photodiode Sensors Market - Geographic Regions Ranked by CAGR (Sales) for 2020-2027: China, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, Africa, Canada, USA, Europe, and Japan

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Employed as Light Sensors, Photodiode Sensors Find Numerous Applicability

Large-Area Image Sensors Offer Improved Growth Potential

Photodiode Usage in Through-Silicon Via (TSV) Production

Researchers Design Thin-Film OPDs with Color Selectivity

ActLight's Dynamic Photodiode Single Photon Sensitivity Device Holds Potential to Replace SPAD

Sustained Opportunities in Consumer Electronics Sector

Global Consumer Electronics Market by Region (2020): Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (Incl. Japan), Middle East, and Latin America

Global Market for Smartphones in Billions: 2016-2021

Smartphone Penetration Rate as Share of Total Population: 2016-2021

Rise in Demand from Consumer Electronics Manufacturing Industry

CMOS SPAD Image Sensor Enjoy Growing Application

Telecommunication: Growing End-Use Vertical

Expanding IIoT Ecosystem to Provide Steady Demand Prospects

Global Number of IoT Connected Devices (In Billion Units) for the Years 2016, 2018, 2020, 2022 & 2025

Global IoT Market (In US$ Billion) by Industry for the Years 2018 and 2022

Expanding Role of Electronics in the Healthcare Sector to Drive Demand

Sensor Usage in Healthcare Vertical: A Business Case for Photodiode Sensors

Sensors Playing Key Role in Revolutionizing Wearable Technologies

Global Wearable Device Shipments in Million Units for the Years 2017, 2019 and 2021

Photodiode Sensors Usage for Accuracy of Wrist-Based Wearables

Aerospace & Defense to Drive Growth in the Photodiode Sensors Market

Defense Expenditure Worldwide in US$ Billion for the Years 2001 through 2020

Leading Countries Ranked by Defense Budgets in US$ Billion for 2020

Pandemic Dents Prospects in the Aviation Industry

COVID-19 Pandemic Dents Airline Revenues: Commercial Airline Revenue Growth (in %) for 2010-2020

Global Commercial Aircraft Fleet Projections: Breakdown of Fleet (in Units) by Region for 2019 and 2039

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS



IV. COMPETITION

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/nh53zm

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment