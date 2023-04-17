Pet Oral Care Market to be Worth $3 Billion by 2030 - Exclusive Report by Meticulous Research®

Redding, California, April 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report titled, ‘ Pet Oral Care Market by Product (Toothpaste, Toothbrush, Mouthwash, Chewable, Additives), Animal (Dogs, Cats), End User (Home Care, Pet Groomers, Clinics, Hospitals), Geography - Global Forecast to 2030,’ published by Meticulous Research®, the pet oral care market is projected to reach $3 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 6.1% from 2023 to 2030.

Maintaining good oral hygiene is crucial for the overall health of pets, as dental diseases can lead to discomfort in eating and improper nutrition. The rising awareness about the importance of good oral hygiene has led to a growing demand for a range of products to prevent dental diseases in pets, including toothbrushes, toothpaste, mouthwash, dental chews, food & water additives, as well as other products such as dental wipes and oral gels. These products are widely used at home by pet owners, pet grooming centers, and veterinary hospitals and clinics. The increased adoption of pet oral care products has further driven the market’s growth.

Furthermore, the growth of this market is attributed to the growing pet ownership and pet population, increasing pet expenditure and pet insurance, and increasing prevalence of dental diseases in pets. Moreover, the growth in e-commerce provides significant opportunities to players operating in the market.

Growth in E-commerce Offer Opportunities for Players Operating in the Pet Oral Care Market

The rising pet population and ownership globally have increased the demand for easy access to pet oral care products. Additionally, there is a growing awareness among pet owners regarding the importance of maintaining their pets' oral hygiene to prevent dental diseases, which has resulted in increased usage of oral care products at home

Furthermore, during the COVID-19 pandemic, pet adoption rates surged, leading to increased demand for pet care products, including oral care products. Due to the pandemic-related restrictions and the growing preference for online shopping, there was a significant rise in online sales of pet care products, particularly oral care products. This trend has presented significant opportunities for key players in the market to expand their reach through e-commerce and online stores.

The pet oral care market is segmented based on product (toothpaste, toothbrush, mouthwash, dental chews, additives, and other oral care products), animal type (dogs and cats), end user (home care, pet grooming centers, veterinary hospitals & clinics) and geography. The study also evaluates industry competitors and analyzes their market share at the global and regional levels.

Based on product, in 2023, the toothpaste segment is expected to account for the largest share of the market. Enzymatic toothpaste for dogs and cats is a popular product that provides antibacterial properties and helps reduce plaque, thereby preventing tartar formation. The growing awareness of pet oral health in developed countries, combined with the availability of a wide range of toothpaste flavors, has contributed to the significant market share of this segment. However, the dental chews segment is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The availability of various types of dental chews in terms of flavor and shapes, along with constant innovation in ingredients, drives the demand for dental chews. Moreover, companies focusing on launching new dental chews to cater to the increasing demand for pet oral care products have made more dental chews available to pet owners, further driving their adoption. Furthermore, dental chews offer a convenient and enjoyable way for pets to maintain their oral hygiene without the need for traditional methods such as brushing, making them a popular choice for pet owners.

Based on animal type, in 2023, the dogs segment is expected to account for the largest share of the market. The large market share of this segment is attributed to the widespread adoption of dogs as pets globally and the increasing awareness of oral health in pets, particularly in developed countries

Based on end user, the home care segment is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Increasing awareness regarding pet oral health, growing pet adoption, and easy accessibility of pet oral care products through e-commerce or online websites drive this segment’s growth.

Based on geography, in 2023, North America is expected to account for the largest share of the pet oral care market, followed by Europe and Asia-Pacific. Furthermore, in 2023, the U.S. is expected to be the largest market in North America. High expenditure on pet health, high disposable incomes, a large pet population base in the country, and high awareness regarding companion animal health contribute to the large share of this market.

The report offers a competitive landscape based on an extensive assessment of the leading players’ product portfolios and geographic presence and the key growth strategies adopted by them in the last three to four years. In recent years, the pet oral care products market witnessed several product launches, collaborations, agreements, and expansions. Some of the key players operating in the pet oral care market are Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH (Germany), VETOQUINOL S.A. (France), AllAccem, Inc. (U.S.), Petzlife UK (U.K.), Dechra Pharmaceuticals PLC (U.K.), imRex Inc. (Canada), Nestlé S.A. (Switzerland), Mars, Incorporated (U.S.), Ceva Animal Health, LLC (U.S.), Virbac S.A. (France), and Hill's Pet Nutrition, Inc. (U.S.).

