Global Glutamic Acid Strategic Business Report 2023: Growing Importance and use of Food Additives and Enhances in Food & Beverage Industry Drives Gains

The global market for Glutamic Acid estimated at US$10.1 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$18.4 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 7.8% over the analysis period 2022-2030.
Food & Beverage, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 7.9% CAGR and reach US$14.2 Billion by the end of the analysis period.
Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Animal Feed segment is readjusted to a revised 6.9% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.5 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 8.9% CAGR
The Glutamic Acid market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.5 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$7.1 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 8.9% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 5.8% and 6.8% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 6.6% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$2.9 Billion by the year 2030.
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|255
|Forecast Period
|2022 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022
|$10.1 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$18.4 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|7.8%
|Regions Covered
|Global
