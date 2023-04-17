Global Glutamic Acid Strategic Business Report 2023: Growing Importance and use of Food Additives and Enhances in Food & Beverage Industry Drives Gains

Dublin, April 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Glutamic Acid: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Glutamic Acid estimated at US$10.1 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$18.4 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 7.8% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Food & Beverage, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 7.9% CAGR and reach US$14.2 Billion by the end of the analysis period.

Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Animal Feed segment is readjusted to a revised 6.9% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.5 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 8.9% CAGR



The Glutamic Acid market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.5 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$7.1 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 8.9% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 5.8% and 6.8% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 6.6% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$2.9 Billion by the year 2030.



Key Topics Covered:



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic and the Looming Global Recession

2020: A Year of Disruption & Transformation

As the Race between the Virus & Vaccines Intensifies, Where is the World Economy Headed in 2021?

World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for 2020 through 2022

COVID-19 and the Close Link with Amino Acids

Effectiveness of Oral L-Glutamine Supplementation for COVID-19 Treatment

Glutamic Acid - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

An introduction to Glutamic Acid

Significance of Glutamic Acid in Different Functions of the Body

Key Benefits of Glutamic Acid

Global Market Prospects & Outlook

Developing Economies to Boost Long-term Growth

Competition

Recent Market Activity

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Growing Importance and Use of Food Additives and Enhances in Food & Beverage Industry Drives Market Gains

Rising Demand for Convenience and Packaged Foods to Boost Growth in Glutamic Acid Market

Global Packaged Food Sales in US$ Trillion for 2015, 2017, 2019, 2021 & 2023

Food Consumption Patterns to Influence Market Prospects

Monosodium Glutamate (MSG): Sustained Demand from Food & Industrial Applications

Global Monosodium Glutamate Market by Application (in %) for 2020

Global Consumption of MSG by Country (in %) for 2020

MSG Production, Applications & Regulations: An Overview

Rising Demand for Animal Feed to Spur Growth in Glutamic Acid Market

Global Feed Production Volume Breakdown by Country (in %) for 2020

Global Feed Production Volume (in Million Metric Tons) by Species for 2020

Pandemic-Induced Supply Chain Disruptions Impact Animal Feed Industry

Demand for Protein-Rich Diets Dictate Demand for Amino Acids as Feed Additives

Rising Demand for Meat and Meat-based Products to Influence Market Growth

Global Meat Consumption in 1,000 Metric Tons (Carcass Weight Equivalent) for Pork, Chicken Meat, and Beef & Veal for 2017-2020

Glutamic Acid Use in Pharmaceutical Products Continues to Grow

A Glance at Drug Delivery Applications of Poly-?-Glutamic Acid

Glutamic Acid as an Anticancer Agent: An Overview

Rising Cancer Incidence Raises Importance of Glutamic Acid

Global Cancer Incidence: Number of New Cancer Cases in Million for the Years 2018, 2020, 2025, 2030, 2035 and 2040

Supported by Rising Awareness about Healthy Living, Glutamic Acid Use in Supplements on the Rise

Global Dietary Supplements Market Size (in US$ Billion) for the Years 2020, 2023 and 2026

Protein Powder Blends derived from Plant-based Sources

Personal Care & Cosmetic Products: Use of Glutamic Acid Holds Promise

Global Personal Care Market Growth Outlook (in %) for Years 2019 through 2025

Researchers Demonstrate Role of Cysteine and Theanine in COVID-19 Treatment

Health Implications of Glutamic Acid Use in Processed Foods

