Contraceptives Market is Likely to Upsurge at USD 47.45 Billion by 2030, Size, Share, Trends, Demand, Challenges and Competitive Growth Outlook

HOUSTON, April 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Data Bridge Market Research has recently published a Report, titled, " Contraceptives Market " The report offers an extensive analysis of key growth strategies, drivers, opportunities, key segments, Porter's Five Forces analysis, and competitive landscape. Globalization makes it clear that market research report holds immense importance for the growth of many businesses. The wide-ranging Contraceptives market analysis document proves to be true in this regard and is designed in a way that is anticipated. It’s the demand or necessity of today’s business to do market research before taking any verdict about the products. This is a transparent market report which has been structured with authentic tools and techniques. The market research analysis conducted in the winning Contraceptives business report helps improve productivity and also decide about the necessary changes to the future products.

While creating Contraceptives market report, customer requirements have been understood well and then one method or combination of many methods are used for further processing. In the report, complex market insights are turned into simpler version with the help of proven tools and techniques and then provided to the clients. A combination of industry insight, practical solutions, talent solutions and latest technology enhances the customer experience while using this market research report. The market studies, market insights and market analysis included in the finest Contraceptives report keeps marketplace clearly into the focus.

Data Bridge Market Research analyses a growth rate in the contraceptives market in the forecast period 2023-2030. The expected CAGR of contraceptives market is tend to be around 6.51% in the mentioned forecast period. The market was valued at USD 28.65 billion in 2022, and it would grow upto USD 47.45 billion by 2030. In addition to the market insights such as market value, growth rate, market segments, geographical coverage, market players, and market scenario, the market report curated by the Data Bridge Market Research team also includes in-depth expert analysis, patient epidemiology, pipeline analysis, pricing analysis, and regulatory framework.

Grab a PDF Sample Report of the Contraceptives Market @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/request-a-sample/?dbmr=global-contraceptives-market

Contraception aims to prevent pregnancy as birth control pills or tablets. For the prevention of pregnancy, contraception is used as a consequence of sexual intercourse. The major forms of artificial contraception are contraceptive pills, IUDs, barrier methods, implants and sterilization.

As per the World Health Organization, amongst 1.9 billion reproductive-age women of 15 - 49 years worldwide in 2019, about 1.1 billion women require family planning. Contraceptive services and programs are progressively recognizing the importance of human rights. The increased use of contraception has reduced the risk of sexually transmitted infections and improved health-related outcomes comprising maternal & infant mortality.

The report includes six parts, dealing with:

Basic information The Asia Contraceptives Market The North American Contraceptives Market The European Contraceptives Market The MEA Contraceptives Market Market entry and investment feasibility The report conclusion

All the research report is made by using two techniques that are Primary and secondary research. There are various dynamic features of the business, like client need and feedback from the customers. Before (company name) curate any report, it has studied in-depth from all dynamic aspects such as industrial structure, application, classification, and definition.

Fundamental Aim of Contraceptives Market Report

In the Contraceptives market, every company has goals, but this report focus in on the most important ones, allowing you to gain insight into the competition, the future of the market, potential new products, and other useful information that can boost your sales significantly.

Factors influencing the Contraceptives Market Size and growth rate.

Major alterations to the Contraceptives Market in the near future.

Notable Market rivals around the world.

The Contraceptives Market's Future Scope and Product Outlook

Future-promising emerging markets.

The Market Presents Difficult Challenges and Threats.

Sales data and profiles of the world's leading Contraceptives players

The Contraceptives Market is Dominated by Firms Such as

Abbvie, Inc (U.S.)

Afaxys, Inc. (U.S.)

Merck & Co Inc. (U.S.)

Teva Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd. (Israel)

Bayer AG (Germany)

Pfizer Inc. (U.S.)

Agile Therapeutics (U.S.)

Cupid Ltd. (India)

Helm AG (Germany)

Church & Dwight Co., Inc (U.S.)

Organon group of companies (U.S.)

Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC (U.K.)

Veru Inc. (U.S.)

Download the Complete Research Study Here in PDF Format @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/checkout/buy/enterprise/global-contraceptives-market

Recent Development

In December 2021, Cooper Surgical, Inc. acquired Generate Life Sciences. This acquisition helps Cooper to improve their reproductive segment. Generate Life Sciences, which is a leading provider of donor egg and sperm for fertility treatments, fertility cryopreservation services and newborn stem cell storage, for a purchase price of around $1.6 billion.

Opportunities:

Increase in Initiatives by Organizations

Numerous initiatives, such as Every Woman Every Child, Millennium Development Goals, the 2030 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), and Family Planning 2020 (FP2020), have been launched by governments and other healthcare organizations for family planning is promoting the use and manufacturing of contraceptives. For instance, Family Planning 2020 was the initiative launched in 2012 and ran up to 2020, that offered global partnerships to share knowledge and offer a right-based, person-centered approach to family planning. The initiative was later expanded to 2030 to ensure the accessibility of contraceptives and other family planning resources worldwide.

Growing Adoption of Oral Contraceptives

Oral contraceptives are highly used after by young people in developing nations. The high number of government sponsored programs and the free provision of contraceptives in rural and urban areas will boost growth in the sale and wide use of these pills in the market. In addition to the growing challenges that are related with teenage pregnancies, growing knowledge of modern contraception and the issue of unplanned pregnancies will continue to further pushthe market for oral pills.

Key Market Segments Covered in Contraceptives Industry Research

Treatment

Contraceptive Drugs

Contraceptive Pills

Patch

Injectables

Intra-Uterine Devices

Copper

Hormonal

Pills

Cervical Caps

Condoms

Male

Female

Diaphragms

Injections

End User

Homecare

Specialty Clinics

Others

Distribution Channel

Hospital Pharmacy

Online Pharmacy

Retail Pharmacy

Browse More about This Research Report @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-contraceptives-market

Key Growth Drivers:

Increase R&D Activities

The increased R&D activities cause the market to flourish. Numerous treatment options have been studied and research has been carried out to overcome the burden of unwanted pregnancy. During clinical trials, several new types of contraceptive pills and gels will be introduced that are projected to work around new laws and limitations on current birth control procedures. Eventually, research is ongoing to concentrate on developing a non-hormonal pill that could expand the range of birth control options available to men.

Rising Awareness by Different Organizations

The WHO has launched an app which outlines its medical guidelines for contraception use. Women will benefit from this digital tool because it is effective, safe, and acceptable contraceptives. WHO published a report in 2017, with a user-friendly checklist that primarily focuses on human rights standards in the provision of contraceptive information and services.

Contraceptives Market Regional Analysis/Insights:

The major countries covered in the contraceptives market report are the U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.

North America has been witnessing a positive growth for contraceptives market throughout the forecasted period due to rising demand of contraceptives among women who are at risk of unplanned pregnancy especially in the U.S. and Canada.

Asia-Pacific dominates the market due to increasing healthcare expenditure focusing women’s health as priority.

Critical Insights Related to the Contraceptives Included in the Report:

Exclusive graphics and Illustrative SWOT analysis of some of the leading companies in this market

Value chain analysis of prominent players in the market

Current trends influencing the dynamics of this market across various geographies

Recent mergers, acquisitions, collaborations, and partnerships

Revenue growth of this industry over the forecast period

Marketing strategy study and growth trends

Growth driven factor analysis

Emerging recess segments and region-wise market

An empirical evaluation of the curve of this market

Ancient, Present, and Probable scope of the market from both prospect value and volume

Table of Contents:

Introduction Market Segmentation Executive Summary Premium Insights Global Contraceptives Market : Regulations Market Overview Global Contraceptives Market, By Treatment Global Contraceptives Market, By End User Global Contraceptives Market, By Distribution Channel Global Contraceptives Market, By Region Global Contraceptives Market: Company Landscape SWOT Analyses Company Profile Questionnaires Related Reports

Get the Complete Table of Contents @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/toc/?dbmr=global-contraceptives-market

Explore More Reports:

Contraceptive Devices Market , By Product Type (Male Contraceptive Devices, Female Contraceptive Devices), Technology (Hormonal Contraceptives, Barrier Contraceptives), Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacy, Retail Pharmacy, Clinics, Online Channel, Public Channel and NGOs, Others) https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-contraceptive-devices-market

North America Intrauterine Contraceptive Devices Market , By Type (Hormonal Intrauterine Device, Copper Intrauterine Device), End User (Hospitals, Gynecology Clinics, Community Health Care Centers, Other), Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacy, Retail Pharmacy, Clinics, Online Channel, Public Channel and NGOs, Others), Country (U.S., Canada, Mexico) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2028North America Intrauterine Contraceptive Devices Market, By Type (Hormonal Intrauterine Device, Copper Intrauterine Device), End User (Hospitals, Gynecology Clinics, Community Health Care Centers, Other), Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacy, Retail Pharmacy, Clinics, Online Channel, Public Channel and NGOs, Others), Country (U.S., Canada, Mexico) https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/north-america-intrauterine-contraceptive-devices-market

North America Contraceptive Devices Market By Product Type (Male Contraceptive Devices, Female Contraceptive Devices), Technology (Hormonal Contraceptives, Barrier Contraceptives), Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacy, Retail Pharmacy, Clinics, Online Channel, Public Channel & NGOs, Others), Country (U.S., Canada, Mexico) https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/north-america-contraceptive-devices-market

Europe Intrauterine Contraceptive Devices Market , By Type of Product (Hormonal, IUCD and Copper IUCD), End Use (Hospitals, Gynecology Clinics, Community Healthcare and Others), Country (Germany, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherland, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia and Rest of Europe) https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/europe-intrauterine-contraceptive-devices-market

Europe Contraceptive Devices Market By Product Type (Male Contraceptive Devices, Female Contraceptive Devices), Technology (Hormonal Contraceptives, Barrier Contraceptives), Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacy, Retail Pharmacy, Clinics, Online Channel, Public Channel & NGOs, Others), Country (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Turkey, Belgium, Netherlands, Switzerland, Rest of Europe) https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/europe-contraceptive-devices-market

Asia-Pacific Intrauterine Contraceptive Devices Market , By Type of Product (Hormonal, IUCD and Copper IUCD), End Use (Hospitals, Gynaecology Clinics, Community Healthcare and Others), Country (Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia- Pacific) https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/asia-pacific-intrauterine-contraceptive-devices-market

Intra-Uterine Contraceptive Devices Market , By Type (Hormonal Intrauterine Device, Copper Intrauterine Device), Product Type (Mirena, Skyla, Paragard, Essure, Levosert, Others), End User (Hospitals, Gynaecology Clinics, Community Health Care Centers, Others) https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-intra-uterine-contraceptive-devices-market

Hormonal Contraceptive Market , By Product (Combined Oral Contraceptives, Oral, Contraceptives, Implanted Contraceptives, Injected Contraceptives, Intrauterine, Transdermal Patch Vaginal Ring), Hormone (Androgens, Estrogens, Progestogens, Antiandrogens, Gonadotropins, Others), Age Group (15-24 Years, 25-34 Years, 35-44 Years, Above 44 Years), Gender (Male and Female), End-User (Hospitals, Homecare, Clinics, Gynecology Centers, Ambulatory Surgical Centers (ASC)) https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-hormonal-contrace ptive-market

Subdermal Contraceptive Implants Market , By Type (Etonogestrel Implant, Levonorgestrel Implant, Others), Application (Hospital, Clinic, Research Facilities) https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-subdermal-contraceptive-implants-market

Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STD) Testing Market , By Disease Type (Chlamydia, Syphilis, Gonorrhea, Herpes Simplex Virus, Human Papilloma Virus, Human Immunodeficiency Virus, Other), Location of Testing (Laboratory Testing, Point of Care (POC) Testing), Country (U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherland, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia- Pacific, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa) https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-std-testing-market

Sexually Transmitted Infections (STIs) Market , By Type (HIV/AIDS, Human Papilloma Virus (HPV), Gonorrhea, Syphilis, Others), Treatment (Antibiotics, Antiviral), Route of Administration (Oral, Parenteral, Others), Location of Testing (Laboratory Testing, Point-of-care (POC) Testing), End-Users (Hospitals, Specialty Clinics, Homecare, Others), Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacy, Retail Pharmacy, Online Pharmacy, Others) https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-sexually-transmitted-infections-stis-market

Hypoactive Sexual Desire Disorder Treatment Market , Treatment Type (Therapy, Drugs, Others), Route of Administration (Oral, Parenteral, Others), End-Users (Hospitals, Homecare, Specialty Clinics, Others), Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacy, Online Pharmacy, Retail Pharmacy) https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-hypoactive-sexual-desire-disorder-treatment-market

Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Antimicrobial Medication Market , By Drug Type (Antiviral / Antiretrovirals, Antibiotics, Vaccines), Disease Type (Chlamydia, Gonorrhea, Syphilis, Genital herpes, HPV, HIV / AIDS), End User (Hospital, Clinics, Others), Country (U.S., Canada, Mexico, Peru, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, Germany, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Hungary, Lithuania, Austria, Ireland, Norway, Poland, Rest of Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Vietnam, Rest of Asia Pacific, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, Kuwait, Israel, Egypt, Rest of Middle East and Africa) https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-sexually-transmitted-diseases-stds-antimicrobial-medication-market

About Data Bridge Market Research:

An absolute way to forecast what the future holds is to comprehend the trend today!

Data Bridge Market Research set forth itself as an unconventional and neoteric Market research and consulting firm with unparalleled level of resilience and integrated approaches. We are determined to unearth the best market opportunities and foster efficient information for your business to thrive in the market. Data Bridge endeavours to provide appropriate solutions to the complex business challenges and initiates an effortless decision-making process. Data Bridge is an aftermath of sheer wisdom and experience which was formulated and framed in the year 2015 in Pune.

Data Bridge Market Research has over 500 analysts working in different industries. We have catered more than 40% of the fortune 500 companies globally and have a network of more than 5000+ clientele around the globe. Data Bridge adepts in creating satisfied clients who reckon upon our services and rely on our hard work with certitude. We are content with our glorious 99.9 % client satisfying rate.

Contact Us: