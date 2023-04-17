Global Next Generation Non Volatile Memory Strategic Business Report 2023: Rising use of Flash Memories in Consumer Electronics Drives Growth

Dublin, April 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Next Generation Non Volatile Memory: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Next Generation Non Volatile Memory estimated at US$6.7 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$37.3 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 23.9% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

MRAM, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 24.8% CAGR and reach US$20.5 Billion by the end of the analysis period.

Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the PCM segment is readjusted to a revised 21.2% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $2.1 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 23.1% CAGR



The Next Generation Non Volatile Memory market in the U.S. is estimated at US$2.1 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$6.3 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 23.1% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 21.3% and 20.1% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 16.4% CAGR.



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

The Never-Ending "Race" Between the Virus & Vaccines Continues. Amidst this Chaotic Battle, Where is the World Economy Heading Now & Beyond?

Omicron Variant Brings Back Memories & Fears of the Worst Part of the 2020 Pandemic

With New Strains Emerging at an Alarming Rate, Focus Shifts to Booster Doses & Vaccine Tweaking. But How Practical Is It to Implement Them?

With Vaccinated Population Showing Signs of Declining Clinical Protection, Booster Doses Are Emerging Into a Necessity to Restore Vaccine Effectiveness: Number of Booster Doses Administered Per 100 People by Country as of December 2021

With IMF's Upward Revision of Global GDP Forecasts, Most Companies are Bullish about an Economic Comeback

A Strong Yet Exceedingly Patchy & Uncertain Recovery Shaped by New Variants Comes Into Play: World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for 2020 through 2022

Easing Unemployment Levels in 2021 Although Moderate Will Infuse Hope for Industries Reliant on Consumer Discretionary Incomes: Global Number of Unemployed People (In Million) for Years 2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022

Impact of COVID-19 on the Semiconductor Industry Exposes the Risk of Value Chain Modularity

Among the Hammered Companies in the Supply Chain is the "Semiconductor Industry"

Measuring the Impact of COVID-19 on the Semiconductor Industry in Terms of Disruption & Time to Recovery (In Months) as of May 2020

Supply Chain Disruptions Impact a Large Number of Electronic Manufacturers: % Share of Companies Impacted by Supply Chain Delays Due to COVID-19 Worldwide as of May 2020

Semiconductor Trends for Specific End-Use Categories

COVID-19 Pandemic Storm Warrants New Strategies to Help Semiconductor Leaders Secure New Lease of Life

Falling Consumer Confidence Impacts Sales of Automotive and Consumer Electronics

Industrial Activity Remain Subdued in 2020

Global PMI Index Points for the Years 2018, 2019 & 2020

COVID-19 Impact on Next Generation Non-volatile Memory Market

Competition

Next Generation Non-Volatile Memory - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

A Prelude to Non-volatile Memories

Next-Generation Volatile Memory (NVM) - An Insight

Global Market Analysis and Prospects

Global Next Generation Non-volatile Memory Market Set to Witness Burgeoning Growth

MRAM - The Leading Next Generation Non-Volatile Memory Segment

MRAM Advancements

Asia-Pacific to Witness Fastest Growth

Recent Market Activity

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Growing Use of Flash Memories in Consumer Electronics Drives the World NVM Market

Rising Computing Needs of Consumer Electronic Devices: Opportunity for NVM Market

Global Electrical & Electronics Equipment Market Growth Outlook (In %) For Years 2019 Through 2025

Worldwide Shipments of Smartphones, Tablets, and Laptops (in Million Units) for the Years 2019, 2021 and 2023

Embedded Non-volatile Memory Market to Gain Traction

Technologies for Next-Generation Volatile Memory Designs

Pushing the Limits using Floating Gate Technology

3D and Charge Trap NAND

RRAM

PCRAM

MRAM

Tremendous Growth in Demand for Enterprise Storage Applications Drives Market Growth

Rising Penetration of IoT devices and Propensity for AI-Powered Applications: A Major Market Opportunity

Global Number of IoT Connected Devices (In Billion Units) for the Years 2016, 2018, 2020, 2022 & 2025

Global Investments in Industrial IoT (IIoT) Platforms (In US$ Million) for the Years 2018, 2022 and 2025

World IoT Semiconductors Market by Function (2018 & 2022): Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Communications, Processing, and Sensing

Increasing Growth Prospects of Wearable Electronics to Offer Significant Market Gains

Critical Role of Non-volatile Memory in Smart City Applications

Global Smart Homes Market by Category in US$ Billion for the Years 2020 and 2022

High-Performance Computing (HPC) Offers Broad-based Opportunities for Market Growth

Global High Performance Computing Market (In US$ Billion) for Years 2020, 2022, 2024 and 2026

Digitalization Wave & Parallel Rise in Demand for Datacenters to Spur Growth of NVM

Global Digital Transformation Spending (In US$ Trillion) for the Years 2019 through 2023

Beyond COVID-19 Lies a New Normal With New Opportunities for Datacenters

This Means Increased Demand for Datacenter Memory & Storage Solutions

Data Center IP Traffic Growth Worldwide: Global Data Center IP Traffic in Zettabytes for the Years 2016, 2018, 2020 & 2022

Global Data Center IP Traffic Breakdown (in %) by Cloud and Traditional Data Centers for the Years 2017, 2019 and 2021

Rise of In-Memory Computing Bodes Well for Growth of PCM

Embedded MRAM Emerges as a Promising Technology for IoT Devices, Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning

MRAM Opportunity in IoT Space: Global M2M/IoT Connections (In Billion) for Years 2019, 2021 and 2023

Growing Need for Energy-Efficient Storage Solutions Gives Impetus to NVM Market

Installed Base of Data Storage Capacity (in Zettabytes) for 2019, 2020, and 2024

Edge Computing to Drive Demand for MRAM

Automobile Electronification Trends Widen the Addressable Market

Breakdown of the Total Cost of Electronics in an Automobile (in %) for the Years 1970, 1980, 2000, 2017, 2020 and 2030

World Automobile Production in Million Units: 2008-2022

