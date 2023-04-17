Global Next Generation Non Volatile Memory Strategic Business Report 2023: Rising use of Flash Memories in Consumer Electronics Drives Growth

Dublin, April 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Next Generation Non Volatile Memory: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global market for Next Generation Non Volatile Memory estimated at US$6.7 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$37.3 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 23.9% over the analysis period 2022-2030.
MRAM, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 24.8% CAGR and reach US$20.5 Billion by the end of the analysis period.
Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the PCM segment is readjusted to a revised 21.2% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $2.1 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 23.1% CAGR
The Next Generation Non Volatile Memory market in the U.S. is estimated at US$2.1 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$6.3 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 23.1% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 21.3% and 20.1% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 16.4% CAGR.
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|322
|Forecast Period
|2022 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022
|$6.7 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$37.3 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|23.9%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
- Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
- The Never-Ending "Race" Between the Virus & Vaccines Continues. Amidst this Chaotic Battle, Where is the World Economy Heading Now & Beyond?
- Omicron Variant Brings Back Memories & Fears of the Worst Part of the 2020 Pandemic
- With New Strains Emerging at an Alarming Rate, Focus Shifts to Booster Doses & Vaccine Tweaking. But How Practical Is It to Implement Them?
- With Vaccinated Population Showing Signs of Declining Clinical Protection, Booster Doses Are Emerging Into a Necessity to Restore Vaccine Effectiveness: Number of Booster Doses Administered Per 100 People by Country as of December 2021
- With IMF's Upward Revision of Global GDP Forecasts, Most Companies are Bullish about an Economic Comeback
- A Strong Yet Exceedingly Patchy & Uncertain Recovery Shaped by New Variants Comes Into Play: World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for 2020 through 2022
- Easing Unemployment Levels in 2021 Although Moderate Will Infuse Hope for Industries Reliant on Consumer Discretionary Incomes: Global Number of Unemployed People (In Million) for Years 2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022
- Impact of COVID-19 on the Semiconductor Industry Exposes the Risk of Value Chain Modularity
- Among the Hammered Companies in the Supply Chain is the "Semiconductor Industry"
- Measuring the Impact of COVID-19 on the Semiconductor Industry in Terms of Disruption & Time to Recovery (In Months) as of May 2020
- Supply Chain Disruptions Impact a Large Number of Electronic Manufacturers: % Share of Companies Impacted by Supply Chain Delays Due to COVID-19 Worldwide as of May 2020
- Semiconductor Trends for Specific End-Use Categories
- COVID-19 Pandemic Storm Warrants New Strategies to Help Semiconductor Leaders Secure New Lease of Life
- Falling Consumer Confidence Impacts Sales of Automotive and Consumer Electronics
- Industrial Activity Remain Subdued in 2020
- Global PMI Index Points for the Years 2018, 2019 & 2020
- COVID-19 Impact on Next Generation Non-volatile Memory Market
- Competition
- Next Generation Non-Volatile Memory - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
- Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
- A Prelude to Non-volatile Memories
- Next-Generation Volatile Memory (NVM) - An Insight
- Global Market Analysis and Prospects
- Global Next Generation Non-volatile Memory Market Set to Witness Burgeoning Growth
- MRAM - The Leading Next Generation Non-Volatile Memory Segment
- MRAM Advancements
- Asia-Pacific to Witness Fastest Growth
- Recent Market Activity
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Growing Use of Flash Memories in Consumer Electronics Drives the World NVM Market
- Rising Computing Needs of Consumer Electronic Devices: Opportunity for NVM Market
- Global Electrical & Electronics Equipment Market Growth Outlook (In %) For Years 2019 Through 2025
- Worldwide Shipments of Smartphones, Tablets, and Laptops (in Million Units) for the Years 2019, 2021 and 2023
- Embedded Non-volatile Memory Market to Gain Traction
- Technologies for Next-Generation Volatile Memory Designs
- Pushing the Limits using Floating Gate Technology
- 3D and Charge Trap NAND
- RRAM
- PCRAM
- MRAM
- Tremendous Growth in Demand for Enterprise Storage Applications Drives Market Growth
- Rising Penetration of IoT devices and Propensity for AI-Powered Applications: A Major Market Opportunity
- Global Number of IoT Connected Devices (In Billion Units) for the Years 2016, 2018, 2020, 2022 & 2025
- Global Investments in Industrial IoT (IIoT) Platforms (In US$ Million) for the Years 2018, 2022 and 2025
- World IoT Semiconductors Market by Function (2018 & 2022): Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Communications, Processing, and Sensing
- Increasing Growth Prospects of Wearable Electronics to Offer Significant Market Gains
- Critical Role of Non-volatile Memory in Smart City Applications
- Global Smart Homes Market by Category in US$ Billion for the Years 2020 and 2022
- High-Performance Computing (HPC) Offers Broad-based Opportunities for Market Growth
- Global High Performance Computing Market (In US$ Billion) for Years 2020, 2022, 2024 and 2026
- Digitalization Wave & Parallel Rise in Demand for Datacenters to Spur Growth of NVM
- Global Digital Transformation Spending (In US$ Trillion) for the Years 2019 through 2023
- Beyond COVID-19 Lies a New Normal With New Opportunities for Datacenters
- This Means Increased Demand for Datacenter Memory & Storage Solutions
- Data Center IP Traffic Growth Worldwide: Global Data Center IP Traffic in Zettabytes for the Years 2016, 2018, 2020 & 2022
- Global Data Center IP Traffic Breakdown (in %) by Cloud and Traditional Data Centers for the Years 2017, 2019 and 2021
- Rise of In-Memory Computing Bodes Well for Growth of PCM
- Embedded MRAM Emerges as a Promising Technology for IoT Devices, Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning
- MRAM Opportunity in IoT Space: Global M2M/IoT Connections (In Billion) for Years 2019, 2021 and 2023
- Growing Need for Energy-Efficient Storage Solutions Gives Impetus to NVM Market
- Installed Base of Data Storage Capacity (in Zettabytes) for 2019, 2020, and 2024
- Edge Computing to Drive Demand for MRAM
- Automobile Electronification Trends Widen the Addressable Market
- Breakdown of the Total Cost of Electronics in an Automobile (in %) for the Years 1970, 1980, 2000, 2017, 2020 and 2030
- World Automobile Production in Million Units: 2008-2022
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
IV. COMPETITION
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/uhvyu3
