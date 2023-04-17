Glucose Analysis Tubes Market Size to Reach USD 791.8 Million by 2033, According to a Report by Persistence Market Research

New York, April 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Glucose Analysis Tubes Market , which is currently valued at US$ 426.8 million, is anticipated to increase at a CAGR of 5.9% to reach US$ 791.8 million by the end of 2033. The market is primarily driven by the increasing prevalence of diabetes and the rising demand for glucose testing in hospitals and clinics.

Moreover, the growing adoption of point-of-care testing and the development of advanced glucose analysis tubes are further fueling the growth of the market. However, the high cost of glucose analysis tubes and the lack of awareness about glucose testing in developing countries may hinder the market's growth.

The glucose analysis tubes market is a niche segment of the broader glucose monitoring and analysis market. Glucose analysis tubes are specialized tubes designed to collect and store blood or other bodily fluids for glucose analysis. These tubes typically contain additives that prevent the breakdown of glucose and other substances in the sample during transport and storage.

Glucose analysis tubes are used to collect and store blood samples for glucose testing. Glucose testing is a critical component of diabetes management, and it is used to monitor blood sugar levels in individuals with diabetes. Glucose analysis tubes are widely used in hospitals, clinics, and diagnostic laboratories for glucose testing.

Market Dynamics:

The market for glucose analysis tubes is driven by the increasing prevalence of diabetes and other metabolic disorders, which require frequent monitoring of blood glucose levels. Glucose analysis tubes are also used in research and clinical laboratories to analyze glucose levels in a variety of biological samples.

The growing adoption of point-of-care testing is one of the major factors driving the growth of the glucose analysis tubes market. Point-of-care testing allows for rapid and accurate testing at the point of care, reducing the turnaround time for test results. Moreover, the development of advanced glucose analysis tubes, such as self-monitoring glucose analysis tubes, is also contributing to the market's growth.

However, the high cost of glucose analysis tubes is a major challenge faced by the market. The cost of glucose analysis tubes varies depending on the type and quality of the tube, and it can be a significant expense for individuals with diabetes who require frequent glucose testing. Moreover, the lack of awareness about glucose testing in developing countries may also hinder the market's growth.

Market Segmentation:

Based on type, the market can be segmented into vacuum tubes, capillary tubes, and others.

the market can be segmented into glass and plastic. Based on end-user, the market can be segmented into hospitals, clinics, diagnostic laboratories, and others.

Regional Analysis:

North America is expected to dominate the glucose analysis tubes market during the forecast period. The region's dominance can be attributed to the high prevalence of diabetes, coupled with the presence of major manufacturers and distributors of glucose analysis tubes.

Europe is expected to be the second-largest market, driven by the growing adoption of point-of-care testing and the development of advanced glucose analysis tubes.

The Asia-Pacific area is predicted to have significant expansion during the projection period. The region's growth can be attributed to the increasing prevalence of diabetes, the growing demand for glucose testing, and the development of healthcare infrastructure.

Competitive Landscape:

The glucose analysis tubes market is highly competitive, with the presence of several major players. The key players operating in the market include Becton, Dickinson, and Company, Greiner Bio-One International GmbH, Guangzhou Improve Medical Instruments Co.,Ltd, AB Medical Inc., SARSTEDT AG & Co.KG, InterVac Technology, Cardinal Health, Inc., Poly Medicure Ltd., FL Medical, CHENGDU RICH SCIENCE INDUSTRY CO., LTD., Sekisui Medical Co., Ltd, APTACA spa, Hindustan Syringes & Medical Devices, Biosigma S.p.A.

Glucose Analysis Tubes Market Product Launches:

"Dexcom Launches Continuous Glucose Monitoring System for Hospital Use" - Dexcom announced the launch of its Dexcom G6 Pro continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) system, designed for use in hospitals and clinics to help healthcare professionals manage patients' glucose levels.

"Roche Launches Blood Glucose Monitoring System for Insulin Pump Users" - Roche announced the launch of its Accu-Chek Solo micropump system, which includes a blood glucose monitoring system and insulin pump for people with diabetes who require insulin therapy.

"Medtronic Launches MiniMed 770G Insulin Pump System" - Medtronic announced the launch of its MiniMed 770G insulin pump system, which includes a continuous glucose monitoring system and automated insulin delivery technology.

