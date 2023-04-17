Global Wood Plastic Composites: Strategic Business Report 2023: Increased Activities of Remodeling and Renovation to Propel Growth

Dublin, April 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Wood Plastic Composites: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global market for Wood Plastic Composites estimated at US$5.7 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$13.4 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 11.3% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Polyethylene, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 12% CAGR and reach US$8.7 Billion by the end of the analysis period.

Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Polypropylene segment is readjusted to a revised 10.9% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.5 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 15.7% CAGR



The Wood Plastic Composites market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.5 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$2.5 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 15.7% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 8.1% and 9.8% respectively over the 2022-2030 period.

Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 9.1% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$2.2 Billion by the year 2030.



Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 502 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $5.7 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $13.4 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 11.3% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered:



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic and Looming Global Recession

Year 2021 in Review and Near-term Outlook

Prolonged Pandemic, Ukraine-Russia Conflict and Ensuing Economic Disruptions Impact Growth Outlook

World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for the Years 2021, 2022 and 2023

COVID-19-Led Economic Downturn Weighs on Construction Sector, Affecting Wood Plastic Composites Market

World Construction Industry (in US$ Trillion) for the Years 2017, 2019 & 2022

An Introduction to Wood Plastic Composites (WPC)

Manufacturing Wood Composite Plastics

Major Applications of WPCs

Global Market Prospects & Outlook

Polyethylene: The Widely Used Material

Building & Construction Dominates the WPC Market

Developed Regions Lead WPC Market

Competition

Wood Plastic Composites - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2021 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2021 (E)

World Brands

Recent Market Activity

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Wood Plastic Composites Market: Trends Creating Ideal Roadmap for Tomorrow

Versatile Nature of WPCs Benefits Market Growth

Building & Construction Application to Spur Demand for Wood Plastic Composites

Trends in the Construction Industry Influence Market Uptake

Increased Activities of Remodeling and Renovation to Propel the Growth

Global Remodeling Market (in US$ Trillion) for the Years 2017, 2019, 2021, 2023 and 2025

Rising Lumber Prices Increases Popularity of Wood Composite Decking

Composite Decking as a Good Alternative to Wood Decks

Home Improvement Projects & Interest in DIY Stimulate Composite Decking Demand amid COVID-19

Serious Efforts by Composite Vendors to Push Share

Technological Advancements Augment Functional and Design Attributes

Consumer Focus on Environment-Friendly Fencing Options Propel Demand for WPC Fencing Products

Plastic Fencing Market by Material (in %) for 2022

Rapid Urbanization and Focus on Environmental Conservation Provides Opportunities for WPCs Market

World Population (in Thousands) by Geographic Region for the Years 2019, 2030, 2050, and 2100

World Urban Population in Thousands: 1950-2050P

Wood Plastic Composites (WPC) Emerge as Ideal Green Building Materials

Shift towards Green Buildings Presents Opportunities for WPCs Market: Global Green Buildings Market (in US$ Billion) for the Years 2020, 2022, 2024 and 2026

Wood Plastic Composites: Materials with Promising Applications in Furniture Industry

Wood Plastic Composite Floorings Market: A Glance at Drivers Setting Perfect Stage for Expansion

Rising Emphasis on Using Recyclable Materials in Automotive Industry Bodes Well for the Market

World Automobile Production in Million Units: 2008-2022

Innovations in Wood-Based Composites: Promoting Sustainable Future

Advancements in Wood Composites: A Review

New Wood Plastic Composite (WPC) Material Holds Promise

Researchers Improve WPCs with Graphene

Particle Size Plays a Vital Role in Wood Plastic Composites

Processing Factors Influencing for Wood-Plastic Composites

Challenges Facing WPC Market

