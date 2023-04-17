Global Wood Plastic Composites: Strategic Business Report 2023: Increased Activities of Remodeling and Renovation to Propel Growth

Dublin, April 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Wood Plastic Composites: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global market for Wood Plastic Composites estimated at US$5.7 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$13.4 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 11.3% over the analysis period 2022-2030.
Polyethylene, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 12% CAGR and reach US$8.7 Billion by the end of the analysis period.
Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Polypropylene segment is readjusted to a revised 10.9% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.5 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 15.7% CAGR
The Wood Plastic Composites market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.5 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$2.5 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 15.7% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 8.1% and 9.8% respectively over the 2022-2030 period.
Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 9.1% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$2.2 Billion by the year 2030.
