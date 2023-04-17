Global Sex Toys Market Size To Surpass USD 75.73 Billion By 2030 | CAGR of 12.97%

New York, United States , April 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Sex Toys Market Size is to grow from USD 34.95 Billion in 2021 to USD 75.73 Billion by 2030, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 12.97% during the forecast period. In 2021, the global market for sex toys was valued at 1,482 million toys, with a projected increase to 3,508 million toys by 2030. The sex toy market grows at an average annual rate of 18% and doubles roughly every eighth year.

Sex toys have grown in popularity among consumers of all sexes, both male and female, in recent years. Rising spending capacity and rising living standards in emerging markets are expected to drive market growth over the forecast period. Because of their growing popularity among all age groups, new adult toys are gaining a tremendous mainstream position in the sexual wellness industry. Sex toys are becoming more popular all over the world. Women and couples are using adult toys like Bluetooth sex toys, premium pleasure toys, intimate toys, and remotely controlled toys to enhance their sexual experience while pleasuring or having intercourse. Furthermore, the acceptance of the LGBTQ+ community, as well as women's growing preference for unapologetically experimenting with related sex wellness products, are encouraging widespread use of these product categories and, as a result, increasing demand. As demand and sales increase, especially among a younger primary audience, manufacturers are anticipated to keep experimenting with aesthetics and components over the course of the forecast period. The market for custom-designed female sex toys is rapidly expanding.

The vibrators segment is dominating the market with the largest revenue share over the forecast period.

On the basis of product type, the global sex toys market is segmented into vibrators, dildos, penis rings, anal toys, masturbation sleeves, sex dolls, harnesses, and others. Among these, the vibrators segment is dominating the market with the largest revenue share of 54.53% over the forecast period. Over the forecast period, demand for shockwave or clitoral suction vibrators and anal vibrators is expected to rise significantly. Ownership of shockwave or suction vibrators is expected to rise from 19% in 2021 to 35% in 2030 as a result. This is primarily due to the younger generations' increased fascination with sexuality and similar activities.

The e-commerce segment accounted for the largest market share over the forecast period.

On the basis of distribution channels, the global sex toys market is segmented into specialty stores, supermarkets/hypermarkets, e-commerce, and mass merchandisers. Among these, the e-commerce segment is dominating the market and is going to continue its dominance over the forecast period. The market for this segment is primarily driven by rising internet adoption and the availability of numerous sex toys through e-commerce channels. Moreover, e-commerce offers numerous benefits, including convenience and time savings, easy comparison shopping, increased variety, and door-to-door delivery.

The female segment accounted for the largest revenue share of more than 63% over the forecast period.

On the basis of end-user, the global sex toys market is segmented into male, female, and others. Among these, the female is dominating the market with the largest revenue share of 63% over the forecast period. Demand for products besides vibrators, pregnancy test kits, female condoms, menstrual cups, diaphragm, and cervical caps, as well as exotic lingerie, clothing, and accessories, is predicted to increase due to the increased use of female contraception, safe sex, and increased interest in sex among women.

North America dominates the market with the largest market share over the forecast period.

North America is dominating the market with more than 48.5% market share over the forecast period. In North America, the demand for sex toys is high because the products are readily available and acknowledged, with very little negative taboo associated with sex, related products, and so on. Furthermore, the popularity of sex toys as gifts are increasing, which is expected to support market growth. Women are much more likely than men to have received a sex toy as a gift—35% of women versus 20% of men.

On the contrary, Europe is expected to grow the fastest during the forecast period. European countries such as Germany, Italy, France, the United Kingdom, Denmark, and Belgium are major market contributors. Germany emerged as the largest market for Europe sex toys, with a market share of approximately 27.9% across all major areas. Asia Pacific, on the contrary, is expected to grow moderately during the forecast period.

Competitive Analysis:

The report offers the appropriate analysis of the key organizations/companies involved within the global market along with a comparative evaluation primarily based on their product offering, business overviews, geographic presence, enterprise strategies, segment market share, and SWOT analysis. The report also provides an elaborative analysis focusing on the current news and developments of the companies, which includes product development, innovations, joint ventures, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, strategic alliances, and others. This allows for the evaluation of the overall competition within the market. Major vendors in the Global Sex Toys Market include Sick AdamEve, Church & Dwight Co., Inc., Reckitt Benckiser Group plc, LELO, Bijoux Indiscrets, Tenga Co., Ltd., Fun Factory, We-Vibe, Luvu Brands, Inc., OhMiBod, BMS Factory, Crystal Delights, Bad Dragon Enterprises, Inc., Hot Octopuss limited, Tantus, Inc., Spot of Delight, Ansell Healthcare, LifeStyles Healthcare Pte Ltd, Doc Johnson Enterprises, Lovehoney Group Ltd, BMS Factory, Happy Birds Inc., Lovetreats, and many others.

Key Market Developments

In September 2022, LELO introduces the IDATM Wave, a dual stimulation massager. LELO IDATM Wave is primarily a toy for women who prefer penetrative stimulations to achieve orgasm. The IDATM Wave design includes WaveMotion 2.0 for g-spot stimulation as well as hands-free clitoral stimulation. The flexible design allows you to enjoy the vibrating head and tail controlled by Wavemotion TM technology for a natural experience that will become an integral part of your wellness.

In December 2022, The GENTLE & STRONG AIR FLOW CUPs and the DUAL SENSATION CUP EXTREMES have been released by TENGA. DUAL SENSATION and AIR FLOW CUPs from the globally popular TENGA CUP Series are now available in GENTLE and STRONG Editions. The refreshed CUP Series is now available in both Strong Black Edition and Gentle White Edition.

