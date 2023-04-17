Gas Insulated Switchgears Global Market is Projected to Reach $36.9 Billion by 2030: GIS Market to Benefit from Opportunities for HVDC Technology Adoption

Dublin, April 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Gas Insulated Switchgears: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global market for Gas Insulated Switchgears estimated at US$20.1 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$39.3 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 8.7% over the analysis period 2022-2030.
SF6, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 6.9% CAGR and reach US$20.8 Billion by the end of the analysis period.
Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the SF6-Free segment is readjusted to a revised 11.1% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $3.7 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 10.3% CAGR
The Gas Insulated Switchgears market in the U.S. is estimated at US$3.7 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$10 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 10.3% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 6.3% and 7.4% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 7.2% CAGR.
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Gas Insulated Switchgear: Making Perfect Sense with Intriguing Benefits
- Power & Energy: The Largest Application Market for SF6
- Popularity Soars as Gas Insulated Switchgears Provide Unmatched Benefits
- New Emerging Technologies with Improved Environmental Profile to Enter Market
- GIS Market to Benefit from Opportunities for HVDC Technology Adoption
- Gas Insulated Switchgear: Future Progress
- Gas Insulated Switchgears Usage in Power Utility Market Increases
- Pandemic's Impact on Utilities Affects Demand for SF6 GIS
- COVID-19 Impacts Electricity Consumption: Average Annual Growth Rate of Electricity Demand by Select Region/Country for 2001-06, 2006-10, 2011-15 and 2020
- Influx of Advanced Gas Insulated Switchgear for Industrial & Utility Applications
- Gas Insulated Versus Air Insulated Switchgear for Medium-Voltage Applications
- Power Grid Modernization Implies Upgrades in Policy Regimes & Infrastructure
- The Ever Growing Need for Increase in Power T&D Efficiency Bodes Well for the Market
- Global Investments into Power T&D Infrastructure by Region (in %) for 2020 and 2040
- GIS Relevance in Renewable Energy Based Power Projects
- Targets for Electricity Production from Renewable Energy Sources in Select Countries
- Global Investments (US$ Billion) in Renewable Energy by Source: 2018
- Increasing Focus on Renewable Energy Production to Drive Market Growth
- Wind Farms to Stimulate Demand for Medium Voltage GIS
- Energy Infrastructure Investments to Elevate Demand for GIS
- Rising Investments in Expansion of Transmission and Distribution Networks to Drive Growth
- Electricity Demand Patterns to Drive Growth
- Projected Global Demand for Electricity (MWh): 2015, 2025, & 2035
- Change in Gross Electricity Demand in TWh for 2017-50
- Global Primary Energy Consumption (Billion toe): Growth Trajectory for the Period 1990-2040
- Global Energy Consumption (Billion toe) by Country/Region (1995, 2017 and 2040): Breakdown for USA, China, India, Russia, Brazil, EU, Middle East and Rest of World
- Estimated Global Power Generation Infrastructure Requirement (in US$ Billion) for China, India, Latin America, and North America over the Period 2010-2030
- Rising Adoption of Electric Vehicles to Boost Demand for Gas Insulated Switchgears
- Rapid Urbanization: A Mega Growth Driver for Gas Insulated Switchgears
- World Population (in Thousands) by Geographic Region for the Years 2018, 2025, 2040, 2050
- World Urban Population in Million and as Percentage of Total Population for the Period 1950-2050
- World Population Urbanization Rate (%) by Region/Country: 2016 & 2040
- Rising Investments in Smart Grids Bodes Well
- Global Smart Grid Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2018, 2021 and 2024
- Global Market for Smart Grids (in US$ Billion) for the Years 2020
- Growing Prevalence of Smart City Projects to Accelerate Gas Insulated Switchgear Demand
- Distributed Generation Offers Opportunities
- World Distributed Generation Market by Geographic Region (2021 & 2027) - Annual Revenues in US$ Million for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
- Market Restraints: Environmental Concerns and High Equipment Costs
- Gas Insulated Switchgear Manufacturers Face Rigorous Safety and Environmental Regulations
- GIS market to Suffer as Grid Expansion Projects Face Delays
