Attack Helicopter Market Size to Reach USD 12.53 Billion by 2032 - The Increase in Defence Expenditure to Propel Growth: The Brainy Insights

Newark, April 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Brainy Insights estimates that the USD 7 billion in 2022 global attack helicopter market will reach USD 12.53 billion by 2032. The rising territorial conflicts in the contemporary world have increased the demand for modernizing the defence forces capable of neutralizing hostile attempts and other enemy threats. The Iranian attacks on US air force bases and the US counterattack on Syrian holdouts of radical Iranian outfits. The Israeli air raids in the Gaza strip. The Armenia-Azerbaijan conflict over Nagorno-Karabakh. The Chinese transgressions on the North Indian border. Regular Chinese intrusion in the Taiwanese Defence Identification zone. The constant threats and nuclear tests of North Korea to South Korea, Japan and the US. These all describe the fragile geopolitical balance that can blow out of proportion into full-fledged wars. The increasing defence expenditure focused on acquiring new offensive capabilities, weapons systems, modern technology, avionics, and state-of-the-art military warfare training will propel the global attack helicopter market's growth and development.



Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2023–2032 Base Year 2022 Market Size in 2022 7 billion Market Size in 2032 12.53 billion CAGR 6% No. of Pages in Report 238 Segments Covered Maximum Take-Off Limit, Product Type, Military Platform Drivers The increase in defence expenditure worldwide Opportunities The development of advanced attack helicopters Restraints The high investment and maintenance costs

Key Insight of the global attack helicopter Market



Asia Pacific is expected to rise the fastest during the forecast period.



The region's military budget has increased as a result of the growing Chinese threat in the South China Sea, territorial disputes between India and China, China-Taiwan Issue, and North Korea's missile testing. One example is the Indian government's development of a domestic assault helicopter ‘Prachand’. The Prachand helicopter will give the Indian security forces access to the mountainous area along the northern border with China, enhancing their ability to conduct surveillance. Defence spending has also surged in Japan and South Korea, which is good news for the market.



The MTOW or maximum take-off limit segment is divided into below 8 metric tonnes and above 8 metric tonnes. In 2022, the above 8 metric tonnes segment dominated the market with the largest market share of 55% and market revenue of 3.85 billion.



The product type is divided into single engine and double engine. In 2022, the double engine segment accounted for the largest market share, with 59% and a market revenue of 4.13 billion.



The military platform is divided into army, air force and navy. In 2022, the air force segment accounted for the largest market share, with 47% and a market revenue of 3.29 billion.



Advancement in market



October 2022 – India’s indigenously developed Light Combat Helicopter (LCH) "Prachand," which means fierce, was formally inducted into the Indian Air Force at the Jodhpur airbase. Prachand is a multi-role attack helicopter. It is designed, developed and manufactured by Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd. (HAL). The indigenous design has been developed to meet the unique high-altitude conditions of the northern Indian border with China. Because it can land and take off at 5,000 metres (16,400 feet), the LCH is the only attack helicopter in the world suitable for use in the Siachen glacier's high-altitude regions. It can also damage the enemy's air defence activities and fire various air-to-ground and air-to-air missiles.



Market Dynamics



Driver: The growth in global defence spending.



The Indo-China border stalemate in 2020 is an example of the expanding number of territorial conflicts the world is witnessing. The invasion of Ukraine by Russia was just the tip of the iceberg. Given their outdated fleet of attack helicopters from the Soviet era, the Ukrainian army finds it difficult to repel aerial raids by the Russian military. To avoid escalating the conflict and engaging Russia, the western nations led by the US are reticent about supplying Ukraine with high-precision assault weapons. These incidents have brought to light the necessity of having a defence force that is well-armed, capable, modern, and operational, equipped with the appropriate weaponry, ammunition, weapons systems, and aircraft. Therefore, most governments have raised their defence budget to safeguard their countries' sovereignty and territorial integrity. The increase in defence spending is anticipated to propel the growth of the global attack helicopter market. The increase in defence spending is specifically intended for indigenous design, development, and manufacturing in the defence sector, modernization, acquisition of advanced technology, knowledge, and weapons, and replacing the ageing fleet of attack helicopters, frigates, ships, etc.



Restraint: The expensive maintenance and investment costs.



Attack helicopter design, development, and production are sophisticated technological and expensive endeavours. The knowledge base, technology, raw materials, cash, and other production components required for designing, developing, and producing attack helicopters are only found in a few numbers of countries worldwide. Furthermore, years of trials, tests, and safety checks go into developing these technologies, cutting-edge weaponry systems, and superior aircraft avionics. Unless the partner country is an ally, the producer countries are reluctant to give their products or their knowledge. As a result, some nations are left without these offensive aircraft to protect their borders during battle. The market's expansion is also constrained by the government’s control over private companies based in their countries, and the sale and purchase are subject to federal control or sanction. Attack helicopters have expensive upkeep and other working capital expenditures, which limits their market expansion.



Opportunities: The creation of cutting-edge technologies to improve the attack helicopters and their functions.



Territorial conflicts have increased as a result of escalating geopolitical tensions. The conflict between the modern Russian air force and the Ukrainian army's soviet-era air force has underlined the significance of having a strong, modern, and functional new-age air fleet. Other countries now have enough justification for investing in modernizing and preparing their armed forces for the challenges of the modern world after witnessing the Ukrainian government's failure to get a modern air fleet. Investments and increased capital expenditures are concentrated on creating indigenous systems with cutting-edge technology that can meet the needs and requirements of the country's security. Initiatives are promoting international agreements with global players, public-private partnerships, and bilateral and multilateral government cooperation. The advancements in 3D printing, robotics, and artificial intelligence technologies all contribute to the growth of advanced attack helicopters. As a result, rising government defence spending, partnerships and collaborations, and technological improvements will spur industry innovation and create profitable business prospects in the worldwide attack helicopter market.



Challenge: The stringent safety requirements set by regulatory authorities.



Attack helicopter design, development, and production are labour- and money-intensive processes. It takes years for development, testing, and trials. Before the products are formally accepted into any armed forces branch, they must pass rigorous testing. Failure to do so may result in loss of life, destruction of property, inadequate war preparedness, financial losses, and damage to the manufacturers' reputation and capabilities. These events are prevented, given a robust and high safety standard upheld by relevant regulatory authorities. The market's expansion will be hampered by the considerable capital required, the extended development process, and the necessary approvals and permissions by the appropriate authorities.



Some of the major players operating in the global attack helicopter market are:



• Airbus SE

• Denel Aeronautics

• Hindustan Aeronautical Limited

• Leonardo

• Lockheed Martin Corporation

• MD Helicopters Inc.

• Russian Helicopters (Rostec)

• Textron Inc.

• The Boeing Company

• Turkish Aerospace Industries



Key Segments cover in the market:



By Maximum Take-Off Limit



• Below 8 Metric Tonnes

• Above 8 Metric Tonnes



By Product Type



• Single Engine

• Double Engine



By Military Platform



• Army

• Air Force

• Navy



By Region



• North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

• Europe (Germany, France, the UK, Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

• Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Rest of APAC)

• South America (Brazil and the Rest of South America)

• The Middle East and Africa (UAE, South Africa, Rest of MEA)



About the report:



The market is analyzed based on value (USD Billion). All the segments have been analyzed worldwide, regional, and country basis. The study includes the analysis of more than 30 countries for each part. The report analyses driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges to gain critical market insight. The study includes porter's five forces model, attractiveness analysis, Product analysis, supply, and demand analysis, competitor position grid analysis, distribution, and marketing channels analysis.



