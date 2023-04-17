Global Blood Processing Devices and Consumables Market Report 2022: Advent of New User-Friendly Devices to Bolster Growth - Trends, Opportunities, and Forecasts, 2018-2022 & 2022-2028

Dublin, April 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Blood Processing Devices and Consumables Market- Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2018-2028: Segmented By Product (Devices, Consumables), By Usage, By End User, By Region, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global blood processing devices and consumables market is expected to grow at a formidable rate during the forecast period, 2024-2028.

Increasing research and development in the field of life sciences along with adoption of advanced technology is expected to bolster the growth of the market. Rise in diseases related to blood transfusion diseases, sickle cell diseases, and infectious diseases are the key factors accelerating the growth of the market.

Also, the advent of new devices which are user-friendly are expected to boost the market growth in the coming years. For instance, in 2022, Vitestro launched an autonomous device for blood collection. The venipuncture device empowers patients to be self-efficacious during blood collection procedures.



Blood processing is required to separate the components of blood such as RBCs, platelets, and plasmas. Hepatitis and Acquired Immunodeficiency Syndrome (AIDS) are some of the major infectious diseases acting as challenge before healthcare providers as the prevention and treatment of these diseases is difficult. Therefore, blood processing devices and blood processing consumables are used to prevent such infections.



The market players are undergoing extensive R&D activities which enables them to increase depth of capabilities in technologies. Moreover, significant investments also assist the companies in launching innovative products in the market space.



Objective of the Study:

To analyze and estimate the market size of global blood processing devices and consumables market from 2018 to 2021.

To estimate and forecast the market size of global blood processing devices and consumables market from 2022 to 2028 and growth rate until 2028.

To classify and forecast global blood processing devices and consumables market based on product, usage, end user, company and regional distribution.

To identify dominant region or segment in the global blood processing devices and consumables market.

To identify drivers and challenges for global blood processing devices and consumables market.

To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in global blood processing devices and consumables market.

To conduct pricing analysis for global blood processing devices and consumables market.

To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in global blood processing devices and consumables market.

To identify key sustainable strategies adopted by market players in global blood processing devices and consumables market

Competitive Landscape



Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in global blood processing devices and consumables market.

Beckman Coulter, Inc.

Haemonetics Corporation

Maco Pharma International GmbH

Poly Medicure Ltd.

Immucor, Inc.

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA

Neomedic Limited

Global Scientific Company

Sigma Laborzentrifugen GmbH

Terumo BCT, Inc

Report Scope:



Global Blood Processing Devices and Consumables Market, By Product:

Devices

Blood Bag Centrifuge

Plasma Extractor

Automated Blood Processing Machine

Freezer (Low Temperature and Plasma Snap)

Refrigerator

Others

Consumables

Blood Bags

Reagents

Filters

Sealers

Blood Collection Tube

Blood Dispenser

Pipette Tip

Syringe Tip

Others

Global Blood Processing Devices and Consumables Market, By Usage:

Red Blood Cells

Plasma

Platelets

Global Blood Processing Devices and Consumables Market, By End User:

Hospitals

Clinics

Blood Banks

Global Blood Processing Devices and Consumables Market, By Region:

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

Singapore

Middle East & Africa

South Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

