DelveInsight Highlights Major Advances, Transformative Therapies, and 80+ Leading Players Wheeling the Crohn's Disease Pipeline Landscape

Crohn’s disease’s prevalence has been rising over the past few years, prompting the growing demand for treatment options. The increasing prevalence of Crohn’s disease and the growing research and development activities to develop novel therapies to treat Crohn’s disease to drive the market. The companies developing the potential therapies in the last stage of development include Janssen, RedHill Biopharma, Hoffmann-La Roche, Gilead Sciences, and several others.

Key Takeaways from the Crohn's Disease Pipeline Report

DelveInsight’s Crohn's disease pipeline report depicts a robust space with 70+ active players working to develop 80+ pipeline therapies for Crohn's disease treatment.

Key Crohn's disease companies such as Janssen, RedHill Biopharma, Amgen, Pfizer, Prometheus Biosciences, AgomAb Therapeutics, Hoffmann-La Roche, Gilead Sciences, Eli Lilly and Company, Celgene, AstraZeneca, Mesoblast, Alfasigma, Tiziana Life Sciences, Abivax, Arena Pharmaceuticals, and others are evaluating new Crohn's disease drugs to improve the treatment landscape.

Promising Crohn's disease pipeline therapies such as Guselkumab, ABP-654, RHB-104, Etrolizumab, PRA-023, AGMB-129, Filgotinib, Mirikizumab, Ozanimod, Brazikumab, Remestemcel-L, Rifaximin, Foralumab, ABX-464, Etrasimod, and others are under different phases of Crohn's disease clinical trials.

In February 2023, Janssen collaborated with Eli Lilly to address the lack of pediatric therapies for Crohn's Disease. The agreement between Eli Lilly and Janssen was established to allow the two companies to share resources to accelerate the evaluation of the respective companies' assets, mirikizumab and Tremfya (guselkumab).

In February 2023, Agomab Therapeutics reported positive data from its Phase I study of AGMB-129 to treat Fibrostenosing Crohn's Disease (FSCD). The trial was designed for assessing the tolerability, pharmacokinetics (PK), and safety of the oral, gastrointestinal (GI)-restricted, small molecule kinase ALK5 (TGFbRI or ALK5) inhibitor AGMB-129 in healthy participants. TGFb is a known master fibrosis regulator.

In December 2022, Prometheus Biosciences reported results from its APOLLO-CD Phase IIa study of PRA023, demonstrating strong efficacy and favorable safety results. Based on the totality of the data in the study, Prometheus intends to advance PRA023 into Phase III studies for Crohn's disease (CD) in 2023.

In October 2022, Verily, and the Crohn's & Colitis Foundation, announced an expanded strategic partnership. The collaboration will focus on building a longitudinal registry to accelerate research in Crohn's disease and in ulcerative colitis, collectively known as inflammatory bowel disease (IBD).

In April 2022, Engitix, entered into an agreement with Takeda to expand an existing collaboration and included the discovery and development of novel therapeutics for fibrostenotic inflammatory bowel disease (IBD), including Crohn's disease and ulcerative colitis. Under the terms of this agreement, Engitix and Takeda will collaborate in the confirmation and validation of targets and the preclinical development of therapeutics in IBD using Engitix's unique extracellular matrix (ECM) discovery platform.

The Crohn's disease pipeline report provides detailed profiles of pipeline assets, a comparative analysis of clinical and non-clinical stage Crohn's disease drugs, inactive and dormant assets, a comprehensive assessment of driving and restraining factors, and an assessment of opportunities and risks in the Crohn's disease clinical trial landscape.

Crohn's Disease Overview

Crohn's disease is a chronic inflammatory disease of the gastrointestinal tract in which inflammation extends from the mucosa to the serosa of the intestinal wall. It is a relapsing disease with remissions. Crohn's disease may affect only a small portion of the gastrointestinal tract at first, but it has the potential to spread widely. The digestive tract inflammation is followed by abdominal pain, severe diarrhea, fatigue, weight loss, and malnutrition. Crohn's disease can be painful and debilitating in people, sometimes leading to life-threatening complications. The inflammation caused by the intestine can be avoided between the patches of the diseased intestines. The signs and Crohn's disease symptoms observed in patients vary and can change over time.

A complete assessment based on clinical history, physical examination, and complementary diagnostic tests, such as assays for serological and fecal biomarkers, cross-sectional and endoscopic imaging, and histological evaluation of biopsy specimens, is required for the diagnosis of Crohn's disease. No single test can confirm a Crohn's disease diagnosis, and Crohn's disease symptoms are frequently confused with those of other conditions, such as bacterial infection.

The current Crohn's disease treatment stratifies the therapeutic agents based on the severity of the disease, with the ultimate goal of maintaining clinical remission. In patients, the treatment strategy frequently begins with a less effective, potentially less toxic treatment strategy, such as aminosalicylates (sulfasalazine), antibiotics, or corticosteroids (budesonide), with escalation to the highly effective but potentially more toxic treatment strategies, such as prednisone, immunomodulators (azathioprine, mercaptopurine, methotrexate), and biological therapy (infliximab, adalimumab, certolizumab, vedolizumab, natalizumab, ustekinumab), in patients who failed each line of therapy.





A snapshot of the Crohn's Disease Pipeline Drugs mentioned in the report:

Drugs Company Phase MoA RoA Guselkumab Janssen Phase III Interleukin-23 subunit p19 inhibitors Subcutaneous RHB-104 RedHill Biopharma Phase III Adenosine triphosphatase inhibitors; P-glycoprotein inhibitors; Phospholipase A2 inhibitors; Protein 50S ribosomal subunit inhibitors Oral Filgotinib Galapagos/Gilead Sciences Phase III Janus kinase 1 inhibitors Oral Mirikizumab Eli Lilly and Company Phase III Interleukin-23 subunit p19 inhibitors Intravenous/ Subcutaneous Ozanimod Celgene Corporation Phase III Sphingosine 1 phosphate receptor modulators Oral Brazikumab AstraZeneca Phase III Interleukin-23 subunit p19 inhibitors Subcutaneous Etrolizumab Roche Phase III Alpha4beta7 integrin antagonist Subcutaneous

Crohn's Disease Therapeutics Assessment

The Crohn's disease pipeline report proffers an integral view of the Crohn's disease emerging novel therapies segmented by stage, product type, molecule type, mechanism of action, and route of administration.

Scope of the Crohn's Disease Pipeline Report

Coverage : Global

: Global Therapeutic Assessment By Product Type: Mono, Combination, Mono/Combination

Mono, Combination, Mono/Combination Therapeutic Assessment By Clinical Stages: Discovery, Pre-clinical, Phase I, Phase II, Phase III

Discovery, Pre-clinical, Phase I, Phase II, Phase III Therapeutics Assessment By Route of Administration: Oral, Intravenous, Subcutaneous, Intramuscular, Topical

Oral, Intravenous, Subcutaneous, Intramuscular, Topical Therapeutics Assessment By Molecule Type : Monoclonal antibody, Peptides, Polymer, Small molecule, Gene therapy

: Monoclonal antibody, Peptides, Polymer, Small molecule, Gene therapy Therapeutics Assessment By Mechanism of Action: Interleukin-23 subunit p19 inhibitors, Adenosine triphosphatase inhibitors, P-glycoprotein inhibitors, Phospholipase A2 inhibitors, Protein 50S ribosomal subunit inhibitors, Janus kinase 1 inhibitors, Sphingosine 1 phosphate receptor modulators, DNA-directed RNA polymerase inhibitors, Transcription factor inhibitors

Key Crohn's Disease Companies: Janssen, RedHill Biopharma, Amgen, Pfizer, Prometheus Biosciences, AgomAb Therapeutics, Hoffmann-La Roche, Gilead Sciences, Eli Lilly and Company, Celgene, AstraZeneca, Mesoblast, and others

Key Crohn's Disease Pipeline Therapies: Guselkumab, ABP-654, RHB-104, Etrolizumab, PRA-023, AGMB-129, Filgotinib, Mirikizumab, Ozanimod, Brazikumab, Remestemcel-L, Rifaximin, Foralumab, ABX-464, Etrasimod, and others

Table of Contents

1. Crohn's Disease Pipeline Report Introduction 2. Crohn's Disease Pipeline Report Executive Summary 3. Crohn's Disease Pipeline: Overview 4. Analytical Perspective In-depth Commercial Assessment 5. Crohn's Disease Clinical Trial Therapeutics 6. Crohn's Disease Pipeline: Late Stage Products (Pre-registration) 7. Crohn's Disease Pipeline: Late Stage Products (Phase III) 8. Crohn's Disease Pipeline: Mid Stage Products (Phase II) 9. Crohn's Disease Pipeline: Early Stage Products (Phase I) 10. Crohn's Disease Pipeline Therapeutics Assessment 11. Inactive Products in the Crohn's Disease Pipeline 12. Company-University Collaborations (Licensing/Partnering) Analysis 13. Key Companies 14. Key Products in the Crohn's Disease Pipeline 15. Unmet Needs 16. Market Drivers and Barriers 17. Future Perspectives and Conclusion 18. Analyst Views 19. Appendix

