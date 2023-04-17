Continuous Glucose Monitoring Systems Market to Grow at CAGR of 12.64% through 2032: The Brainy Insights

Newark, April 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per the report published by The Brainy Insights, the global continuous glucose monitoring systems market is projected to grow from USD 7,914.82 million in 2022 to USD 26,023.61 million By 2032, at a CAGR of 12.64% during the forecast period 2023-2032.



The continuous glucose monitoring system is minimally invasive and provides a simple and efficacious approach to controlling diabetes. The continuous glucose monitoring system comprises a transmitter and one or more than one receiver that measures and portrays blood glucose level readings that patients can utilize to modify their insulin dose and lifestyle. These systems can also catch extreme differences in blood sugar levels, thus controlling hypoglycemia. Continuous glucose monitoring systems use sensors to analyze blood glucose levels over different periods. Wirelessly inputting individual readings into diabetes managing software gives patients a better knowledge of their disease, thus allowing them to handle it more effectively.



Report Coverage Details



Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2023–2032 Base Year 2022 Market Size in 2022 USD 7,914.82 Million Market Size in 2032 USD 26,023.61 Million CAGR 12.64% No. of Pages in Report 237 Segments Covered Component, Demography, Application, and End User Drivers Increasing Diabetes Prevalence
Real-Time Monitoring for 24*7 Opportunities Rising Government Support and R&D
Routine Inspection of Blood Glucose Levels Restraints High Cost

Real-Time Monitoring for 24*7 Opportunities Rising Government Support and R&D

Routine Inspection of Blood Glucose Levels Restraints High Cost

The CGMs market expansion can be associated with the growing incidence of diabetes mellitus and increasing understanding among end users, such as diabetes patients and healthcare professionals, about the features of continuous glucose monitoring systems in diabetes management. As a result, this also helps to increase the CGM systems acceptance rate. The rising government investments, increasing understanding of preventive diabetes care, and the latest system/device launches are boosting the CGMs market growth. Another factor contributing to the increased demand for CGMs during the COVID-19 outbreak is the issuance of guidelines for using glucose meters at home and setting up CGMs in hospitals.



Competitive Strategy



To boost their market situation in the global continuous glucose monitoring systems market, the prominent industry players are now aiming to take the approaches such as mergers & acquisitions, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, product innovations, and recent developments.



• July 2022 - Empower Clinics Inc., one of the leaders in home testing solutions, launched the Empower Blood Glucose Monitor. This small medical device helps to measure the amount of glucose in a person's blood.



• September 2022 - Nemaura Medical, Inc., one of the world's renowned medical technology organizations, declared a decisive contract with EVERSANA. The contract strives to cover global and US sales of Nemaura's Diabetes Management Solution.



• November 2022 - Senseonics Holdings, Inc., a top medical technology organization, has partnered with the Nurse Practitioner Group (NPG). This partnership strives to extend patient access by offering home and office insertion options for the Eversense E3 continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) system.



Market Growth & Trends



Developments and inventions in the medical device industry for making continuous glucose monitoring systems have constructed opportunities for the CGM systems market. The rising number of CGMs companies and the evolution of continuous glucose monitoring systems (CGMs) are continuously pushing the CGMs market's growth. For example, in September 2022, Medical technology company GlucoRx and UK-based Cardiff University developed a non-invasive, multi-sensor continuous blood glucose monitoring (CGM) system. The system uses radio frequency technology and a multi-sensory approach to measure blood glucose levels exactly and non-invasively minute by minute.



Further, the shift in continuous glucose monitoring systems (CGMs) market share is anticipated to be guided by an increasing majority of diabetes, an increasing need for diagnostics, a growing ageing population, and rising unmet healthcare requirements. Elements such as increasing acceptance of medical systems and a growing understanding of continuous glucose monitoring systems are further pushing market growth.



Key Findings



• In 2022, the sensors segment accounted for the largest share of the market, with 41.86% and a market revenue of USD 3,313.14 million.



The component segment is classified into sensors, transmitters, receivers, and insulin pumps. In 2022, the sensors segment accounted for the largest market share, with 41.86% and a market revenue of USD 3,313.14 million.



• In 2022, the adult population segment dominated the market with the largest share of 74.58% and a market revenue of USD 5,902.87 million.



The demography segment includes child population and adult population. In 2022, the adult population segment dominated the market with the largest share of 74.58% and a market revenue of USD 5,902.87 million.



• In 2022, the type-2 diabetes segment led the market with the largest share of 52.71% and market revenue of USD 4,171.90 million.



The application section is divided into type-1 diabetes, type-2 diabetes, and gestational diabetes. In 2022, the type-2 diabetes segment led the market with the largest share of 52.71% and market revenue of USD 4,171.90 million.



• In 2022, the home healthcare segment registered the largest market share of 51.63% and a market revenue of USD 4,086.42 million.



The end user segment consists of home healthcare, hospitals, and others. In 2022, the home healthcare segment dominated the market with the largest share of 51.63% and a market revenue of USD 4,086.42 million.



Regional Segment Analysis of the Continuous Glucose Monitoring Systems Market



• North America (U.S., Mexico, Canada)

• Europe (Germany, Italy, France, Spain, U.K., Rest of Europe)

• Asia-Pacific (India, China, Japan, Rest of APAC)

• South America (Brazil and the Rest of South America)

• The Middle East and Africa (UAE, South Africa, Rest of MEA)



The North American region registered the largest market share, with 39.61% revenue in 2022 and a market revenue of USD 3,135.06 million. The rising incidence of diabetes and increasing efforts by national governments to control diabetes on a more extensive scale are anticipated to boost the region's rise. North America is projected to thrive due to new technology developments, significant research, and inventions in diabetes care.



Asia Pacific is projected to register the highest CAGR of 14.6% over the forecast period. The increasing majority of diabetes in developing nations such as China and India has driven market expansion in this region. Additionally, industry players' high investments, increasing healthcare spending, and promising regulatory approaches in the Asia Pacific region are anticipated to boost the market's rise over the forecast period.



Key Players Operating in the Global Continuous Glucose Monitoring Systems Market are:



• Abbott Laboratories

• Animas

• A. Menarini Diagnostics S.r.l

• AgaMatrix

• Ascensia Diabetes Care

• B Braun Melsungen AG

• Biolinq

• DexCom, Inc.

• Echo Therapeutics, Inc.

• F. Hoffman-La Roche Ltd.

• GlySens Incorporated

• GE Healthcare

• GNC Holdings, LLC

• GlySure

• Insulet Corporation

• Johnson & Johnson

• LifeScan IP Holdings LLC

• Medtronic plc

• Medtrum Technologies, Inc.

• Nemaura Medical Inc.

• Novo Nordisk A/S

• NXP Semiconductors

• OrSense

• One Drop (Sano)

• Roche

• Senseonics Holdings, Inc.

• STMicroelectronics

• Terumo Corporation

• Tandem Diabetes Care

• Ypsomed AG



This study forecasts global, regional, and country revenue from 2019 to 2032. The Brainy Insights has segmented the global continuous glucose monitoring systems market based on the below-mentioned segments:



Global Continuous Glucose Monitoring Systems Market by Component:



• Sensors

• Transmitters

• Receivers

• Insulin Pumps



Global Continuous Glucose Monitoring Systems Market by Demography:



• Child Population

• Adult Population



Global Continuous Glucose Monitoring Systems Market by Application:



• Type-1 Diabetes

• Type-2 Diabetes

• Gestational Diabetes



Global Continuous Glucose Monitoring Systems Market by End User:



• Home Healthcare

• Hospitals

• Others



About the report:



The global continuous glucose monitoring systems market is analyzed based on value (USD Million), Volume (K Units). All the segments have been analyzed worldwide, regional, and country basis. The study includes the analysis of more than 30 countries for each part. The report analyzes opportunities, challenges, driving factors, and restraints for gaining critical insight into the market. The study includes porter's five forces model, raw material analysis, supply and demand analysis, distribution analysis, competitor position grid analysis, attractiveness analysis, and marketing channels analysis.



