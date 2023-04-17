LiDAR Drones Market to Reach $1.9 Billion by 2030 - Exclusive Report by Meticulous Research®

Redding, California, April 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Meticulous Research®—a leading global market research company, published a research report titled, “ LiDAR Drones Market by Survey (Topographic LiDAR, Bathymetric LiDAR), Type (Wing Drones, Rotary Drones), Range (Tactical, Medium, Long), End User (Agriculture, Construction, Power & Utilities, Mining), End User, and Geography—Global Forecast to 2030. According to this report, the LiDAR drones market is projected to reach $1.9 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 17.6% during the forecast period of 2023 to 2030.

The growth of this market is attributed to the growing application of LiDAR drones in land surveying, construction site monitoring, and environmental monitoring; the rising use of LiDAR drones for producing precise and accurate 3D maps and models; and growing agriculture drone applications. Furthermore, the increased use of LiDAR for environmental purposes and the emergence of 4D LiDAR sensors are expected to create significant opportunities for this market. However, the high cost of LiDAR drones hampers the growth of this market. In addition, the inability to function through heavy rain, snow, and fog is a major challenge to the growth of this market.

The global LiDAR drones market is segmented based on survey method, type, range, end-use industry, and geography. The study also evaluates industry competitors and analyses the regional and country-level markets.

Emergence of 4D LiDAR Sensors to Support the Growth of the LiDAR Drones Market

4D LiDAR is the next-generation frequency-modulated continuous wave (FMCW) LiDAR sensor with an advanced 4D vision that detects instant velocity in addition to position. It detects the fourth dimension of instantaneous velocity for each point and 3D position. 4D LiDAR has camera-level image resolution (up to 20 times the resolution of standard sensors), allowing it to detect objects up to 500 meters away. The camera-level resolution allows the sensor to deliver real-time camera images with up to 1,000 lines per frame with no motion blur. These advantages have encouraged the demand for 4D LiDAR sensors in drones for various applications, including surveying, mapping, detecting, collecting 4D elevation data, and many others.

Moreover, many companies are partnering to develop 4D LiDAR offerings. For instance, in August 2022, SICK AG (Germany) partnered with Aeva Technologies, Inc. (U.S.) to bring Aeva’s 4D LiDAR, Aeries II, to various industrial sensing applications, including long-range sensing technology. In addition, governments require high-quality data from shoreline mapping, monitoring, erosion measurement, and elevation for flood modeling. Therefore, the need for accurate, high-quality data for several applications is expected to encourage the development of 4D LiDAR sensors.

Based on survey method, the global LiDAR drones market is segmented into topographic and bathymetric LiDAR. In 2023, the topographic LiDAR segment is expected to account for the largest share of the market. The largest market share of this segment is attributed to the growing utilization of near-infrared laser beams for mapping land and buildings, increasing applications in military, civil engineering, and governments for determining the weather conditions, gathering information on the landmass, and in agriculture for crop growth.

However, the bathymetric LiDAR segment is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. This LiDAR is widely used to measure the depth of water bodies and create high-resolution maps of underwater topography. It is a specialized form of LiDAR that uses a combination of green and blue lasers to penetrate the water and reflect off the seafloor or riverbed. Moreover, increased marine activities, including dredging, reclamation, offshore drilling, and other marine constructions, are expected to further fuel the segment's growth.

Based on type, the global LiDAR Drones market is segmented into wing and rotary drones. In 2023, the rotary drones segment is expected to account for the largest share of the market. The large share of this segment is attributed to rotary drones’ ability to have better control over position and framing for aerial photography and surveillance. Additionally, having more than one motor makes it capable of flying more closely to structures and buildings, increasing its operational efficiency and reducing inspection time. Rotary drones are widely used in various industries and applications, including aerial photography, surveying and mapping, search and rescue operations, and military and defense operations. They are typically small and agile, making them well-suited to fly in tight spaces and navigate challenging environments.

One of the advantages of rotary drones is their ability to hover in place and fly in any direction, giving them greater flexibility and maneuverability than fixed-wing drones. They can also take off and land vertically, making them well-suited for operations in urban areas or other environments where space is limited.

Based on range, the global LiDAR drones market is segmented into tactical range (up to 130 m), medium range (130m-230 m) and long-range (more than 230m). In 2023, the tactical range segment is expected to account for the largest share of the LiDAR drone market. The large share of this segment is attributed to the growing need to enable safe unmanned aircraft operations by providing a reliable and cost-effective way to detect turbulence, wind shear, volcanic ash, supercooled liquid clouds with icing risks, and high ice water content clouds from unmanned aircraft in real-time.

However, the long-range segment is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Long-range LiDAR drones can scan at high speeds at 360° angles. Long-range LiDAR drones have a wide range of applications, including land surveying, infrastructure inspection, environmental monitoring, and disaster response. They are particularly useful for mapping large areas quickly and efficiently, as they can quickly cover large distances and capture detailed data with high accuracy.

Based on end-use industry, the global LiDAR drones market is segmented into agriculture, archaeology, construction, power & utilities, mining, oil & gas, forestry, and other end users. In 2023, the agriculture segment is expected to account for the largest share of the LiDAR drones market. The largest share of this segment is attributed to the need for aerial imagery from drones for livestock management, rising demand for drone technology among farmers to make more accurate data-driven agriculture decisions, and a surge in need to minimizing soil erosion and improving plant health monitoring and irrigation.

However, the construction segment is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. These drones use LiDAR technology to create detailed 3D maps of construction sites, providing accurate and up-to-date information on the site's topography, terrain, and infrastructure. LiDAR drone is crucial for the construction industry as it provides qualitative data while saving costs. LiDAR drones can quickly and accurately map large construction sites, providing detailed information on the site's topography and features. This information can be used to identify potential hazards, plan the construction process, and ensure compliance with regulations.

Based on geography, the global LiDAR drones market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. In 2023, North America is expected to account for the largest share of the market. In North America, various initiatives are being undertaken to propel LiDAR drones adoption for safety and environmental application purposes, increasing investments by key players to enhance LiDAR drone-based geoscience data collection, mapping, data preservation, and scientific interpretation of areas with potential for critical minerals. LiDAR drones are used extensively in North America for various applications, including land surveying, infrastructure inspection, natural resource management, and environmental monitoring.

Some of the key players operating in the global LiDAR drones market are Ouster, Inc. (U.S.), Teledyne Geospatial (Canada), RIEGL Laser Measurement Systems GmbH (Austria), Phoenix LiDAR Systems (U.S.), YELLOWSCAN (France), SICK AG (Germany), DELAIR SAS (France), UMS SKELiDAR (Switzerland), mdGroup Germany GmbH (Germany), draganFLY INC (Canada), Geodetic Systems, Inc. (U.S.), Cepton, Inc. (U.S.), PrecisionHawk, Inc. (Canada), SureStar (Beijing), and SZ DJI Technology Co., Ltd. (China).

Scope of the Report:

LiDAR Drones Market, by Survey Method

Topographic LiDAR

Bathymetric LiDAR

LiDAR Drones Market, by Type

Wing Drones Fixed Wing Drones Fixed-Wing Hybrid VTOL

Rotary Drones Single Rotor Drones Multi-rotor Drones



LiDAR Drones Market, by Range

Tactical Range (Up to 130m)

Medium Range (130m to 230m)

Long range (More than 230m)

LiDAR Drones Market, by End-use Industry

Agriculture Crop Production Livestock Management Other Agriculture Applications

Archaeology Short Site Surveying Long Site Surveying Other Archaeology Applications

Construction Roadways Rail Corridors Airports Other Construction Applications

Power & Utilities Powerplant Mapping & Inspection Substation Static Line Inspection Corridor Mapping Other Power & Utilities Applications

Mining Ground Control Network Geological survey Other Mining Applications

Oil & Gas Remote Monitoring and Surveillance Inspection and Predictive Maintenance Material Handling & Management Other Oil & Gas Applications

Forestry Resource Management Conservation Other Forestry Applications

Other End-use Industry

LiDAR Drones Market, by Geography

North America U.S. Canada

Asia-Pacific China Japan India South Korea Australia & New Zealand Rest of Asia-Pacific

Europe Germany U.K. France Italy Spain Switzerland Netherlands Rest of Europe

Latin America

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

