Global Battery Production Machine Market Size Anticipated to Reach $32.84 Billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 21.1 %

Chicago, April 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Latest Market Research Report of "Battery Production Machine Market Report by Machine Type (Mixing Machines, Coating, and Drying Machines, Calendering Machines, Slitting Machines, Electrode Stacking Machines, Assembling, and Other), By Battery Type (NCA, NMC, and LEP), By Application (Renewable Energy and Industrial), and By Region - Global and Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, and Forecasts 2022 – 2030" Published by Beyond Market Insights LLC.



Battery production machines use technology and data to enhance to manufacture the batteries and enhance their efficiency. There are various kinds of machines used in different kinds of processes like mixing & coating, electrolyte filling, assembling, and others. This market has been driven by many factors, but the increment of the lithium-ion gig factories production has been the most prominent reason for it and the increase in the need for energy-storing applications has been a good opportunity for the market to grow. But the high cost of investment has been a big drawback to the market, acting as a restraint for it. The market is growing at a good pace, although it has many alternatives present in the market.

Battery Production Machine Market Key Insights, Growth Factors, Opportunities, and Challenges

The battery production machine market has been multiplying due to the increasing demand for batteries in various applications, such as electric vehicles, consumer electronics, and renewable energy storage. Here are some key insights, growth factors, opportunities, and challenges in the battery production machine market:

Key Insights:

The global battery production machine market size was valued at USD 7.1 billion in 2022 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 21.1 % from 2022 to 2030.

Asia Pacific dominated the market in 2021, accounting for over 50% of the overall revenue share, due to the presence of major battery manufacturers in the region.

The lithium-ion battery segment accounted for the largest market share in 2022 due to its increasing adoption in electric vehicles and consumer electronics.

Battery production machines for electrode coating, cell assembly, and testing are expected to witness significant growth in the coming years.

Growth Factors:

Increasing demand for electric vehicles and renewable energy storage systems is driving the growth of the battery production machine market.

Government initiatives and policies promoting the adoption of electric vehicles and renewable energy sources are expected to boost the market growth.

The growing demand for consumer electronics and portable devices such as smartphones, laptops, and tablets is also driving the market growth.

Advancements in technology and the development of new battery chemistries are expected to create new opportunities in the battery production machine market.

Opportunities:

The increasing adoption of electric vehicles in emerging economies such as China and India is expected to create significant growth opportunities for the battery production machine market.

The growing demand for renewable energy storage systems, especially in developed countries, is expected to drive market growth.

The development of new battery chemistries, such as solid-state batteries, is expected to create new opportunities for the battery production machine market.

The increasing demand for batteries in the aerospace and defense industries is expected to create new opportunities for the market players.

Challenges:

The high cost of battery production machines and the lack of skilled labor are expected to be the major challenges for market growth.

The volatile prices of raw materials such as lithium and cobalt can affect the profitability of battery manufacturers and limit the market growth.

The global battery production machine market is segregated based on machine type, battery type, application, and region.

Based on machine type, the market is divided into mixing machines, coating and drying machines, calendaring machines, slitting machines, electrode stacking machines, assembling and handling machines, and formation and testing machines. Among these, the mixing machines led the market in 2022 and are expected to maintain their dominance throughout the forecast period.

Based on battery type, the market is classified into Nickel Cobalt Aluminum (NCA), Nickel Manganese Cobalt (NMC), and Lithium Iron Phosphate (LEP). In 2021, the Nickel Cobalt Aluminum (NCA) category dominated the global market. Based on application, the market is classified into renewable energy and industrial. The industrial segment dominated the market in 2021.

The global battery production machine market is divided into geographic regions: North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa.

Due to the easy availability of the raw materials' big amount of lithium-ion battery production, Asia Pacific is anticipated to have a dominating position in the global market for battery production machines in 2022. Additionally, the region's growing electric vehicle demand is a growing market for lithium-ion batteries, which in turn is going to grow the market at a good pace. In addition, the hybridization of the more technologically advanced batteries, a surge in start-up firms, and acquisitions & mergers in the energy storage sector have all aided in the growth of the battery production machinery sectors in China, Japan, India, and South Korea.





Key players in the global battery production machine market include

Wuxi Lead Intelligent Equipment Co., Ltd. (China) Shenzhen Yinghe Technology Co., Ltd. (China) Hitachi, Ltd. (Japan) Schuler Group (Germany) Durr Group (Germany) The Bühler Holding AG Guangdong Lyric Robot Automation Co. Ltd. Manz AG Nordson Corporation Rosendahl Nextrom GmbH

The Global Battery Production Machine Market is Segmented as Follows:

Battery production machine Market by Machine Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2030)

Mixing machines Coating and drying machines Calendaring machines Slitting machines Electrode stacking machines Assembling and handling machines Formation and testing machines





Battery production machine Market by Battery Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2030)

Nickel Cobalt Aluminum (NCA) Nickel Manganese Cobalt (NMC) Lithium Iron Phosphate (LEP)





Battery production machine Market by Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2030)

Automotive Renewable energy Industrial



Battery production machine Market by Region Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2030)

North America The U.S. Canada Mexico Europe France The UK Spain Germany Italy Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China Japan India New Zealand Australia South Korea Southeast Asia Rest of Southeast Asia The Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia UAE Egypt Kuwait South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America





TABLE OF CONTENTS

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 STUDY OBJECTIVES

1.2 MARKET DEFINITION

1.2.1 INCLUSIONS AND EXCLUSIONS

1.3 STUDY SCOPE

1.3.1 MARKETS COVERED

1.3.2 REGIONAL SCOPE

1.3.3 YEARS CONSIDERED

1.4 CURRENCY CONSIDERED

1.5 LIMITATIONS

1.6 STAKEHOLDERS

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

2.1 RESEARCH DATA

2.1.1 SECONDARY AND PRIMARY RESEARCH

2.2 MARKET SIZE ESTIMATION

2.3 DATA TRIANGULATION

2.4 RESEARCH ASSUMPTIONS

2.5 RISK ASSESSMENT

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 PREMIUM INSIGHTS

4.1 ATTRACTIVE OPPORTUNITIES FOR PLAYERS OPERATING IN THE BATTERY PRODUCTION MACHINE MARKET

4.2 BATTERY PRODUCTION MACHINE MARKET, BY MACHINE TYPE

4.3 BATTERY PRODUCTION MACHINE MARKET, BY BATTERY TYPE

4.4 BATTERY PRODUCTION MACHINE MARKET, BY APPLICATION

4.5 NORTH AMERICAN BATTERY PRODUCTION MACHINE MARKET, BY APPLICATION AND COUNTRY

4.6 BATTERY PRODUCTION MACHINE MARKET, BY COUNTRY

5 MARKET OVERVIEW

5.1 INTRODUCTION

5.2 MARKET DYNAMICS

5.2.1 DRIVERS

5.2.1.1 Expanding electric vehicle (EV) Industry

5.2.1.2 Increasing number of lithium-ion gigafactories

5.2.1.3 Presence of favorable government policies and Regulations

5.2.2 RESTRAINTS

5.2.2.1 Requirement for high initial investments and setup costs

5.2.3 OPPORTUNITIES

5.2.3.1 Emerging energy storage applications

5.2.3.2 Rising Demand for lithium-ion batteries in various industries

5.2.4 CHALLENGES

5.2.4.1 Continuous development of new battery technologies

5.3 EV SECTOR: KEY STRATEGIC ALLIANCES

5.4 LITHIUM-ION BATTERY PRODUCTION: FUTURE PLANS AND OUTLOOK

5.5 VALUE CHAIN ANALYSIS

5.6 ECOSYSTEM ANALYSIS

5.7 PRICING ANALYSIS

5.8 TRENDS/DISRUPTIONS IMPACTING CUSTOMERS’ BUSINESSES

5.9 TECHNOLOGY ANALYSIS

5.10 PORTER’S FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

5.11 KEY STAKEHOLDERS AND BUYING CRITERIA

6 BATTERY PRODUCTION MACHINE MARKET, BY MACHINE TYPE

6.1 INTRODUCTION

6.2 MIXING MACHINES

6.2.1 GROWING NEED TO ACCURATELY BLEND RAW MATERIALS

6.3 COATING AND DRYING MACHINES

6.3.1 HIGH DEMAND FOR UNIFORMITY AND CONSISTENCY IN MANUFACTURING PROCESSES

6.4 CALENDARING MACHINES

6.4.1 INCREASING DEMAND FOR HIGH ENERGY DENSITY IN BATTERIES

6.5 SLITTING MACHINES

6.5.1 GROWING USE OF SLITTING MACHINES TO ACHIEVE DESIRED BATTERY MEASUREMENTS

6.6 ELECTRODE STACKING MACHINES

6.6.1 GROWING NEED TO ACHIEVE HIGH MANUFACTURING SPEED

6.7 ASSEMBLING AND HANDLING MACHINES

6.7.1 HIGH EFFICIENCY OF AUTOMATIC ASSEMBLY LINES

6.8 FORMATION AND TESTING MACHINES

6.8.1 GROWING USE OF TESTING MACHINES TO INCREASE BATTERY SAFETY

7 BATTERY PRODUCTION MACHINE MARKET, BY BATTERY TYPE

7.1 INTRODUCTION

7.2 NICKEL COBALT ALUMINUM (NCA)

7.2.1 RISING DEMAND FOR NCA BATTERIES IN HIGH ENERGY DENSITY APPLICATIONS

7.3 NICKEL MANGANESE COBALT (NMC)

7.3.1 INCREASING DEMAND FOR NMC BATTERIES IN ENTRY-LEVEL ELECTRIC VEHICLES (EVS)

7.4 LITHIUM IRON PHOSPHATE (LFP)

7.4.1 GROWING USE OF LFP BATTERIES IN HIGH-POWER DEVICES AND EQUIPMENT

8 BATTERY PRODUCTION MACHINE MARKET, BY APPLICATION

8.1 INTRODUCTION

8.2 AUTOMOTIVE

8.2.1 GROWING GLOBAL DEMAND FOR ELECTRIC VEHICLES (EVS)

8.3 RENEWABLE ENERGY

8.3.1 HIGH ADOPTION OF RENEWABLE ENERGY SOURCES

8.4 INDUSTRIAL

8.4.1 HIGH SAFETY AND LONG OPERATIONAL LIFE OF LITHIUM-ION BATTERIES

9 BATTERY PRODUCTION MACHINE MARKET, BY REGION

9.1 INTRODUCTION

9.2 NORTH AMERICA

9.2.1 US

9.2.2 CANADA

9.3 EUROPE

9.3.1 GERMANY

9.3.2 HUNGARY

9.3.3 POLAND

9.3.4 REST OF EUROPE

9.4 ASIA PACIFIC

9.4.1 CHINA

9.4.2 JAPAN

9.4.3 SOUTH KOREA

9.4.4 REST OF ASIA PACIFIC

9.5 ROW

9.5.1 MIDDLE EAST & AFRICA

9.5.2 SOUTH AMERICA

10 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPES

10.1 INTRODUCTION

10.2 STRATEGIES ADOPTED BY KEY PLAYERS/RIGHT TO WIN

10.3 TOP 5 COMPANY REVENUE ANALYSIS

10.4 MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS, 2022

10.5 COMPANY EVALUATION QUADRANT, 2022

10.6 SMALL AND MEDIUM-SIZED ENTERPRISES (SMES) EVALUATION QUADRANT, 2022

10.7 BATTERY PRODUCTION MACHINE MARKET: COMPANY FOOTPRINT

10.8 COMPETITIVE BENCHMARKING

10.9 COMPETITIVE SCENARIOS AND TRENDS

11 COMPANY PROFILES

11.1 KEY PLAYERS

11.1.1 HITACHI, LTD.

11.1.1.1 Business overview

11.1.1.2 Products Offered

11.1.1.3 Recent developments

11.1.2 DURR GROUP

11.1.3 WUXI LEAD INTELLIGENT EQUIPMENT CO., LTD.

11.1.4 SCHULER GROUP

11.1.5 SHENZHEN YINGHE TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.

11.1.6 BUHLER AG

11.1.7 GUANGDONG LYRIC ROBOT CO., LTD.

11.1.8 MANZ AG

11.1.9 NORDSON

11.1.10 ROSENDAHL NEXTROM GMBH

11.2 OTHER PLAYERS

