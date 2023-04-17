Magna Announces Date for Q1 2023 Results Call

Aurora, Ontario, CANADA

AURORA, Ontario, April 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Magna International Inc. (TSX:MG) (NYSE:MGA

MAGNA ANNOUNCES DATE FOR
Q1 2023 RESULTS CALL

FRIDAY – MAY 5, 2023
8:00 AM ET

DIAL IN NUMBERS
Toll-Free:        1-800-584-0405
International:        1-416-981-9017
Webcast:        www.magna.com

Slide presentation will be available on our website prior to the call

REBROADCAST INFORMATION
Replay available 2 hours after the call until May 12, 2023
Toll-Free:        1-800-558-5253
International:        1-416-626-4100
Reservation No.:        22026746

INVESTOR CONTACT
Louis Tonelli, Vice-President, Investor Relations
louis.tonelli@magna.com  905-726-7035

TELECONFERENCE CONTACT
Nancy Hansford, Executive Assistant, Investor Relations
nancy.hansford@magna.com  905-726-7108

 


