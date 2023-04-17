AURORA, Ontario, April 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Magna International Inc. (TSX:MG) (NYSE:MGA)
MAGNA ANNOUNCES DATE FOR
Q1 2023 RESULTS CALL
FRIDAY – MAY 5, 2023
8:00 AM ET
DIAL IN NUMBERS
Toll-Free: 1-800-584-0405
International: 1-416-981-9017
Webcast: www.magna.com
Slide presentation will be available on our website prior to the call
REBROADCAST INFORMATION
Replay available 2 hours after the call until May 12, 2023
Toll-Free: 1-800-558-5253
International: 1-416-626-4100
Reservation No.: 22026746
INVESTOR CONTACT
Louis Tonelli, Vice-President, Investor Relations
louis.tonelli@magna.com 905-726-7035
TELECONFERENCE CONTACT
Nancy Hansford, Executive Assistant, Investor Relations
nancy.hansford@magna.com 905-726-7108