LifeWise Health Plan of Washington Provides Affordable Option for People Transitioning from Washington State’s Apple Health

Seattle, April 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In Washington, about 300,000 people may need to transition from Apple Health, the state’s Medicaid program, because the COVID-19 public health emergency is ending. For people who need to find a new health plan, LifeWise Health Plan of Washington provides access to affordable healthcare across most of the state.

During the COVID-19 public health emergency, many Washingtonians received healthcare coverage through Apple Health. Now that the public health emergency is ending on May 11, federal requirements will mandate that states reconfirm members’ income and household size to determine if they are still eligible for Medicaid.

The Washington Health Care Authority has started reaching out to people who are losing their Apple Health coverage to notify them of options. For peple who need to transition from Apple Health, they may qualify for a special enrollment period where they can select a new health plan.

“Finding out you may need to find new health coverage unexpectedly can cause panic and confusion,” said Kristin Meadows, President and CEO of LifeWise. “At LifeWise, we want to help ease that anxiety by offering our Washington neighbors access to quality care that best fits their budget. Our goal is to give our members the confidence and certanity they need to make the right healthcare decisions.”

LifeWise offers Cascade Care plans across most of Washington. Cascade Care offers health insurance options on the individual market through Washington’s Healthplanfinder. LifeWise also offers plans via Cascade Care Select, also known as Washington’s public option, in 15 counties, including Adams, Benton, Chelan, Clark, Cowlitz, Douglas, Ferry, Island, Klickitat, Pend Oreille, San Juan, Skagit, Skamania, Wahkiakum and Whatcom.

Cascade Care Select plans, which are designed by the Washington Health Benefit Exchange, address affordability through lower premiums, lower deductibles, and access to services before paying a deductible. Premiums for these plans went down on average for 2023, making LifeWise a more competitive option in the counties where it offers Cascade Care Select plans.

For more information, please visit www.LifeWise.com.

About LifeWise Health Plan of Washington

LifeWise Health Plan of Washington, which is a part of the Premera family of companies, offers a variety of health plans for individuals and families in 35 counties throughout Washington state. LifeWise is part of a family of health plans with deep roots in Washington state. We care for more than 2.2 million people. We are committed to caring for communities in Washington state and providing more access to affordable healthcare. Visit www.LifeWise.com for more information.