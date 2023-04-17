Rackspace Technology Achieves AWS Manufacturing and Industrial Competency

SAN ANTONIO, April 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rackspace Technology® (NASDAQ: RXT), a leading end-to-end multicloud technology solutions company, today announced today that it has achieved the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Manufacturing and Industrial Competency. This designation recognizes Onica by Rackspace Technology for its expertise in providing customers professional services and software solutions for an end-to-end Industrial Manufacturing Software toolchain.



As manufacturing customers move to the cloud, they are looking for cloud experts with manufacturing experience to help them transform and use data in new ways, knowing they need to move faster than ever. AWS Manufacturing and Industrial Competency Partners provide customers with solutions across their digital transformation journey while being assured that they have support from a validated AWS Partner to meet their needs. These solutions follow AWS best practices for building secure, high-performing, resilient, and efficient cloud infrastructure for industry applications.

Achieving the AWS Manufacturing and Industrial Competency differentiates Rackspace Technology as an AWS Partner Network (APN) member with demonstrated technical proficiency and proven customer success in running cloud solutions on AWS for the manufacturing and industrial sector. This program showcases manufacturing consulting and software partners who have domain knowledge and are providing cloud services. To receive the AWS Manufacturing and Industrial Competency designation, AWS Partners must undergo rigorous technical validation and provide vetted customer references.

“Rackspace Technology is proud to achieve the AWS Manufacturing and Industrial Competency for our deep expertise in helping customers embark on a digital transformation with AWS,” said D K Sinha, President, Public Cloud Business Unit for Rackspace Technology. “Our team is dedicated to helping companies achieve their business transformation goals by leveraging the agility, breadth of services, and pace of innovation that AWS provides.”

AWS is enabling scalable, flexible, and cost-effective solutions from startups to global enterprises. To support the seamless integration and deployment of these solutions, AWS established the AWS Competency Program to help customers identify AWS Partners with deep industry experience and expertise.

Onica by Rackspace Technology partnered with Century Engineering, LLC a Kleinfelder Company to extend and enhance an innovative stormwater management solution its team developed, named the SmartSWM™ product that leverages AWS. Onica supported the Internet of Things (IoT) components of the project by designing custom SmartSWM™ hardware and an IoT backend on AWS to realize a more resilient, reliable, and secure infrastructure solution. This helped refine the solution to improve functionality and provide automated, real-time remote stormwater monitoring and IoT connectivity to local weather forecasts.

“Onica by Rackspace Technology was able to listen to our objectives, review our existing system, and apply their in-depth knowledge of IoT and automation to help us implement industry best practices into the SmartSWM™ product,” said Robert “Bob” Bathurst, PE, MSIA, D.WRE, LEED AP®, Vice President, Civil Engineering Department Manager, Century Engineering, LLC a Kleinfelder Company. “The system is a lot more reliable and secure thanks to Onica’s support.”

About Rackspace Technology

Rackspace Technology is a leading end-to-end multicloud technology services company. We can design, build and operate our customers' cloud environments across all major technology platforms, irrespective of technology stack or deployment model. We partner with our customers at every stage of their cloud journey, enabling them to modernize applications, build new products and adopt innovative technologies.

