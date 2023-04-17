Asia Pacific commercial printing market to Surpass Valuation of US$ 282.6 Billion by 2031: Astute Analytica

New Delhi, April 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Asia Pacific commercial printing market was valued at US$ 186.4 billion in 2022 and is expected to reach a valuation of US$ 282.6 billion by 2031, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.91% during the forecast period from 2023 to 2031.

The growing demand for printed advertising and marketing collateral, such as brochures, flyers, and posters, is driving the growth of the commercial printing industry in the Asia Pacific region. The rising popularity of personalized and customized printed products is also boosting the demand for commercial printing services.

The increasing penetration of digital technologies is expected to create new opportunities for the Asia Pacific commercial printing market. The rising popularity of online shopping and e-commerce platforms is fueling the demand for print-on-demand and short-run printing services. The growing adoption of 3D printing technology is also creating new opportunities for commercial printers in the region.

One of the leading players in the market is HP Inc., which offers a wide range of printing solutions for commercial and industrial applications. HP has a strong brand reputation and a global presence, which gives them a competitive advantage. However, they face stiff competition from other multinational players such as Canon Inc., Xerox Corporation, and Konica Minolta Inc.

Another major player in the market is Ricoh Company, Ltd., which offers printing solutions for commercial, industrial, and consumer markets. Ricoh has a strong reputation for innovation and quality, which gives them a competitive edge. They also have a broad range of products, including digital and offset printing solutions, which allows them to cater to a wide range of customer needs.

Astute Analytica’s Findings in Asia Pacific Commercial Printing Market

The equipment segment is expected to capture more than 75% of thr market revenue.

The offset lithography printing technology is expected to generate more than 43% revenue.

The packaging segment is expected to dominate the market, with over 44% of the market revenue share.

The retail sector is expected to capture over 28% of the Asia Pacific commercial printing market revenue.

China is the largest country-level market, contributing over 38% to the global market revenue.

Flexography to Continue to Enjoying Over 16% Revenue Share of Asia Pacific Commercial Printing Market

Flexography is a popular and cost-effective printing method in the Asia Pacific region. It accounted for over 16.8% of the market's revenue share in 2022 due to its versatility, cost-effectiveness, ability to produce high-quality prints, and increasing demand for packaged products. Most of the end users are preferring this technology as it can print on a wide range of substrates, including absorbent and non-absorbent materials, such as paper, plastic, and metallic films. It is popular for printing on packaging materials such as bags, labels, and corrugated boxes that need to withstand different environmental conditions.

The cost-effectiveness of flexography is another driving factor for its demand in the commercial printing market. It is an efficient printing method that can produce high-quality prints at a low cost per unit. This is particularly important for businesses looking to keep their production costs low while still maintaining a high level of quality. Flexography's ability to produce high-quality prints with sharp, vibrant colors and precise registration is particularly important for printing on packaging materials. Key consumers of flexography include food and beverage companies, cosmetic companies, and pharmaceutical companies, which require high-quality, durable, and visually appealing packaging materials to attract consumers and protect their products during shipping and storage.

The popularity of e-commerce has led to a higher demand for printed shipping materials, often produced using flexography. Additionally, the growing focus on sustainability has led to an increased use of recyclable packaging materials, which can also be printed using flexography.

Asia Pacific Commercial Printing Market is Expanding at a CAGR of 4.91% but Not Without Challenges

Price competition: The market is highly competitive, and companies often engage in price wars to win customers. This can lead to a decrease in profit margins and make it difficult for smaller companies to compete with larger players.

Technological disruption: Advances in digital technology have disrupted the printing industry, with digital printing solutions gaining popularity over traditional printing methods. Companies that fail to adopt new technologies risk losing market share.

Environmental concerns: The printing industry is a significant contributor to environmental pollution, particularly in areas such as water and air pollution. Companies in the Asia Pacific commercial printing market are under increasing pressure to adopt sustainable practices and reduce their environmental footprint.

Changing consumer preferences: Consumer preferences are constantly evolving, and companies must keep up with these changes to remain competitive. This can include changes in packaging design, materials used, and printing techniques.

Supply chain disruptions: The COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the vulnerability of supply chains, with disruptions in raw material supply and shipping causing delays and increased costs. Companies must be prepared to adapt to supply chain disruptions to ensure business continuity.

Regulatory compliance: The printing industry is subject to various regulations related to health, safety, and environmental standards. Companies must comply with these regulations, which can be complex and costly.

More Than 44% Revenue of Asia Pacific Commercial Printing Market to Come from Packaging Industry

The packaging industry is the largest consumer of the Asia Pacific commercial printing market, holding over 44% revenue of the market in 2022. This is driven by the increasing demand for packaged products in the region. The total number of products packaged in the Asia Pacific region is vast and includes food and beverage products, personal care products, pharmaceutical products, and more.

The rise of e-commerce has also had a significant impact on the packaging industry and, by extension, the market. The total number of e-commerce parcels in the region is growing rapidly, and this trend is expected to continue. This has led to an increased demand for printed shipping materials, including labels, packaging materials, and inserts, which are often produced using flexography.

Retail and healthcare e-commerce are also having a significant impact on the commercial printing in the Asia Pacific region. The retail industry is constantly evolving, and retailers are looking for new and innovative ways to market their products to consumers. This has led to an increased demand for high-quality packaging materials that can effectively showcase their products and stand out on the shelves. Healthcare e-commerce has also contributed to the growth of the commercial printing market in the region, as pharmaceutical companies require high-quality, durable, and visually appealing packaging materials to protect their products during shipping and storage.

