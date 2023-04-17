Middlesex Water Company Announces $11.1 Million Project To Upgrade Water Mains in Carteret and Port Reading

ISELIN, N.J., April 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Middlesex Water Company (Middlesex) has announced that beginning in May 2023, it will begin an $11.1 million initiative to upgrade drinking water infrastructure in the Borough of Carteret, New Jersey and portions of the community of Port Reading in Woodbridge, New Jersey.



Under this annual initiative known as RENEW, Middlesex intends to replace 26,000 linear feet of water main, as well as service lines, valves and fire hydrants. Concurrently, Middlesex will be implementing its “Knocking Out Lead” program to remove any lead or galvanized steel service lines it encounters. While treated water delivered by Middlesex to customers is lead free, as water travels through a lead service line, the corrosion of a pipe can add lead into the treated water delivered to customers. New Jersey legislation signed into law on July 22, 2021, requires investor owned and municipal water utilities to replace all utility owned and customer owned lead and galvanized steel service lines by 2031. While the Company removed all of its known lead lines several decades ago, the legislation enables Middlesex to help customers address lead on their private property and the portion of the service line they own. As new mains are installed, any lead and galvanized service lines will be replaced with copper service lines at no direct cost to the property owner or tenant.

“We’re excited to be integrating our Knocking Out Lead effort with our RENEW Program,” said Robert K. Fullagar, Vice President of Operations. These two efforts are key initiatives under our Water For Tomorrow capital investment umbrella for added system resiliency. While RENEW work helps improve service reliability, fire flows and service quality, replacing lead service lines is a major public health benefit as it helps reduce potential exposure to lead in drinking water,” he added.

The following Carteret streets are included in the project work area : Arthur Avenue, Ash Street, Birch Street, Casey Street, Coolidge Avenue, Daniel Street, East Chestnut Street, East Laurel Street, Jackson Avenue, Marion Street, McKinley Avenue, Mulberry Street, Spruce Street, Sumutka Avenue, Sycamore Street, Tyler Avenue, and Willow Street.

The following Port Reading streets are included in the project work area : Dawn Drive, Henry Street, Holly Street, Larch Street, Southeast Grant Avenue, and Vernon Way.

More specific details related to the project scope and continually updated schedules will be posted at www.waterfortomorrowmwc.com/renew. Customers are invited to learn more about our lead initiative at https://www.middlesexwater.com/customer-care/get-the-lead-out/

Our 2023 RENEW Program is expected to take 8-9 months to complete with road, sidewalk and lawn restoration to follow as weather conditions allow in the spring of 2024. While the Company strives to minimize the impact of our work on traffic, residents may observe some traffic disruption as the roadway is trenched to accommodate the installation of a new water main. There will also be excavations when the service lines to each individual building structure are connected to the new mains. This will impact traffic flow, but on a smaller scale. Affected customers will receive additional details about the project in advance of the temporary service interruption. Residents can expect unimpeded access to their homes as crews work to replace and install the new mains, water service lines and meter pits. Crews may revisit streets multiple times to complete all facets of the work. We value the safety of our crews and customers and advise drivers and pedestrians to practice caution in the areas where work is underway.

The project also includes the installation of exterior below ground meter pits to eventually house water meters at each customer’s premise. The company’s long-term plan is to relocate meters from inside the home to exterior meter pits for greater customer convenience and safety. The actual relocation of the meter will occur when the customer’s meter is regularly scheduled for testing.

Customers affected by RENEW can expect to be without water service for a period of 6-8 hours as their water service line is transferred from the old water main to the new main. Customers will be notified of the expected timing of this transfer in advance through phone calls and door hangers. Middlesex Water will always strive to minimize any inconvenience on residents. Our Customer Service number is 800-549-3802.

About Middlesex Water Company

Established in 1897, Middlesex Water Company (NASDAQ:MSEX) serves as a trusted provider of life-sustaining high quality water service for residential, commercial, industrial and fire protection purposes. The Company and its subsidiaries form the Middlesex family of companies, which collectively serve a population of nearly half a million people in New Jersey and Delaware. We offer a full range of water, wastewater utility and related services including municipal and industrial contract operations and water and wastewater system technical operations and maintenance. We are focused on meeting and balancing the needs of our employees, customers, and shareholders. We invest in our people, our infrastructure and the communities we serve to support reliable and resilient utility services, economic growth and quality of life.

