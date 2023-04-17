Top Metaverse Companies LandVault and Super League Announce Strategic Partnership to Provide Brands with Scalable Solutions to Bridge the Gap Between Web2 and Web3

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, April 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LandVault , the largest construction company in the metaverse, and Super League (Nasdaq: SLGG), a leading publisher of immersive experiences across the world’s largest metaverse gaming platforms, have announced an exclusive partnership to serve the needs of businesses throughout the GCC.



Together, the companies offer a uniquely powerful metaverse alliance, having worked with an unparalleled set of partners ranging from global consumer brands to international sports franchises to entertainment conglomerates and government agencies. In addition, their combined expertise in Web2 and Web3 provides third parties throughout the region with an end-to-end solution for the creation, distribution, marketing, and monetization of metaverse initiatives.

Coinciding with this announcement, Super League has appointed LandVault as the official builder for Web3 platforms in the GCC region, with a particular focus on the UAE. The company’s local presence offers a distinct advantage, enabling Super League’s partners to work closely with the development team directly bringing metaverse worlds to life.

LandVault’s experience includes over 200 metaverse projects for the world’s largest brands, such as Mastercard, L’Oreal, Standard Chartered, and more. The company expanded to Dubai earlier in 2023 and is heavily investing in the GCC region, already building digital twins for real estate companies, amongst other projects.

Alongside this creative work, LandVault is building infrastructure to power its ambitious projects: an AI-enabled creation tool; Matera - a protocol to host and tokenize content seamlessly; and insights and monetization tools. The company recently won ‘Best Metaverse Tech of the Year’ at the Entrepreneur.com Web3 Summit in Bangalore, India.

Through the partnership, Super League now serves as LandVault’s paid marketing partner in the GCC region, leveraging the company’s proven ability to acquire targeted audiences, build engaged communities, and support ROI-driven objectives connected to metaverse initiatives. Super League brings foundational experience to the space through a partnership with a coalition of key Abu Dhabi entities, including the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi), Aldar, Miral, twofour54, Abu Dhabi Motorsports Management, Flash Entertainment and Yas Island- all to take Yas Island into the metaverse. Globally, Super League has designed and launched programs for dozens of brands, including Samsung, Mattel, Nickelodeon, MTV, Universal Pictures, Sony Pictures, Chevrolet, and more.

“While our vision of the metaverse has a Web3 component, today Web2 has huge platforms like Roblox and Fortnite, which are attractive to brands,” explains Samuel Huber, CEO of LandVault. “For the past few years, Super League has built a strong track record in these platforms, just like we have in Web3. Together, we therefore marry the best of both worlds, to propose a stronger offering to brands, with a clear focus on GCC and UAE, where we see the strongest traction.”

“LandVault is a highly-talented, specialized metaverse builder, making them a natural partner for Super League as we continue to expand our premium solutions for brands and consumer-facing businesses worldwide,” said Super League President and Chief Commercial Officer, Matt Edelman. “With the Web3 momentum already evident in the GCC region, this exclusive partnership provides our collective customers with a powerful, end-to-end publishing solution to extend their IP and reach to a global metaverse audience that now numbers more than 400mm monthly active consumers across platforms.”

Together, LandVault and Super League also offer best-in-class analytics solutions across various Web2 to Web3 metaverse platforms, ensuring brands can measure and evaluate the success of their initiatives.

About LandVault

LandVault is the largest real estate company in the metaverse. With a team of 120 architects, designers and developers, Landvault has built over 100 million square feet of metaverse real estate across platforms like Sandbox and Decentraland, for brands like Mastercard, L’Oreal, Heineken, as well as Web3 projects like World of Women, MAYC or AlienBoy. The company’s origin was in gaming formerly known as Admix - building technology for brands to enter games via product placements. Founded in 2018 by Sam Huber, Admix has raised $37m from top VCs and works with over 300 top brands such as McDonalds or Calvin Klein and helping them activate their brands inside games via product placements and provide an end-to-end solution to brands and IP entering the metaverse, from land rental to build and monetization.

Website | Discord | Twitter | LinkedIn | YouTube

About Super League Gaming

Super League Gaming (Nasdaq: SLGG) is a leading strategically integrated publisher and creator of games and experiences across the world’s largest immersive digital platforms. From metaverse gaming powerhouses such as Roblox, Minecraft, and Fortnite, to the most popular web3 environments such as The Sandbox and Decentraland, to bespoke worlds built using the most advanced 3D creation tools, Super League’s innovative solutions provide incomparable access to massive audiences of consumers who gather in immersive digital spaces to socialize, play, explore, collaborate, shop, learn, and create. As a true end-to-end activation partner for dozens of global brands, Super League offers a complete range of development, distribution, monetization, and optimization capabilities designed to engage users through dynamic, energized programs. As an originator of new experiences fueled by a network of top developers, a comprehensive set of proprietary creator tools, and a future-forward team of creative professionals, Super League accelerates IP and audience success within the fastest growing sector of the media industry. For more, go to superleague.com .

For Super League

Gillian Sheldon

gillian.sheldon@superleague.com



