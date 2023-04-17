Hepion Pharmaceuticals to Present Data on Synergistic Effects of Rencofilstat with Anti-PD1 at AACR 2023

EDISON, N.J., April 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEPA), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on Artificial Intelligence (“AI”)-driven therapeutic drug development for the treatment of fibrotic diseases, including non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (“NASH”), hepatocellular carcinoma (“HCC”), and other chronic diseases, announced that an abstract highlighting its lead drug candidate, rencofilstat, will be presented by its Chief Scientific Officer, Daren Ure, PhD, at the American Association for Cancer Research Annual Meeting, which is being held April 15-19, 2023, in Orlando, Florida.



Poster Presentation Details

Title: Rencofilstat Exerts a Dominant Role in Synergistic Anti-PD1-Combination Effects in a Fatty Liver Model of Hepatocellular Carcinoma

Authors: Ure D, Leslie J, Haddon L, Variya B, Fu C, Mann J, Mann D

Date: Tuesday, April 18, 2023

Time: 9:00 AM - 12:30 PM ET

A copy of the presentation materials will be accessible on the Company’s website at www.hepionpharma.com under “Publications” in the Pipeline section.

About Hepion Pharmaceuticals

The Company’s lead drug candidate, rencofilstat, is a potent inhibitor of cyclophilins, which are involved in many disease processes. Rencofilstat has been shown to reduce liver fibrosis and hepatocellular carcinoma tumor burden in experimental disease models and is currently in Phase 2 clinical development for the treatment of NASH. In November 2021, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”) granted Fast Track designation for rencofilstat for the treatment of NASH. That was followed in June 2022 by the FDA’s granting of Orphan Drug designation to rencofilstat for the treatment of HCC.

Hepion has created a proprietary AI platform, called AI-POWR™, which stands for Artificial Intelligence – Precision Medicine; Omics (including genomics, proteomics, metabolomics, transcriptomics, and lipidomics); World database access; and Response and clinical outcomes. Hepion intends to use AI-POWR™ to help identify which NASH patients will best respond to rencofilstat, potentially shortening development timelines and increasing the observable differences between placebo and treatment groups. In addition to using AI-POWR™ to drive its ongoing NASH clinical development program, Hepion intends to use the platform to identify additional potential indications for rencofilstat to expand the company’s footprint in the cyclophilin inhibition therapeutic space.

