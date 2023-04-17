Nutanix Inc.: Please contact the Portnoy Law Firm to recover your losses; June 13, 2023 deadline

Investors can contact the law firm at no cost to learn more about recovering their losses

LOS ANGELES, April 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm advises Nutanix Inc. (NASDAQ: NTNX) (“Nutanix” or the “Company”) investors that a lawsuit filed on behalf of investors that purchased Nutanix securities between September 21, 2021 and March 6, 2023, (the “Class Period”).

Investors are encouraged to contact attorney Lesley F. Portnoy, by phone 844-767-8529 or email: lesley@portnoylaw.com, to discuss their legal rights, or click here to join the case via www.portnoylaw.com.

The complaint filed on April 14, 2023, alleges that the Company and certain officers made false and misleading statements about the Company's business and operations. The defendants failed to disclose that the Company had deficient internal controls regarding the use of licensed software and expense management, resulting in the improper use of third-party evaluation software for business purposes over a multi-year period. The investigation and remediation of these deficiencies would lead to significant expenses. The defendants' public statements were materially false and misleading, and the disclosure of the truth led to a significant decline in Nutanix's stock price, injuring investors.

