Vacuum Grease Market to Grasp Outstanding Growth of USD 559.49 Million by 2030, Size, Share, Trends, Key Drivers, Growth Opportunities and Competitive Outlook

Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the vacuum grease market is expected to reach USD 559.49 million by 2030, which is USD 219.61 million in 2022, registering a CAGR of 12.40% during the forecast period of 2023 to 2030. In addition to the insights on market scenarios such as market value, growth rate, segmentation, geographical coverage, and major players, the market reports curated by the Data Bridge Market Research also include in-depth expert analysis, geographically represented company-wise production and capacity, network layouts of distributors and partners, detailed and updated price trend analysis and deficit analysis of supply chain and demand.

Vacuum greases , the term generally used to a family of lubricants. These lubricants are used to seal joints of numerous equipment in vacuum systems. Vacuum Grease is widely used as a lubricant in low-pressure conditions. They offer lubrication in an environment operating at a temperature range of -40°C to 200°C and vapour pressure of 10 to 8 Torr. It is used as a lubricant and a sealant in “O” ring-sealed types of equipment, to diminish the outer forces on the ring material.

Changing consumer preferences for large number of products not only in the food and beverage industry but also in the automotive sector is resulting in an augmented focus on new product development. To enhance the performance of equipment, operating in such conditions, many vacuum grease products are often preferred. The “fluorocarbon-based grease” is expected to be the fastest growing type segment due to its applications in the aviation industry during the forecast period.

Opportunities

Growing demand for vacuum grease in the automotive sector

Substantial growth in the automotive industry is generating a positive outlook for the global vacuum grease market. Vacuum grease is extensively used to lubricate ball joints, tie-rod ends, control arm-shafts, suspension, chassis and U-joints. In automotive applications, hydrocarbon-based grease is highly used for lubrication of valves, suction cups, conveyors, lifting systems, O-rings, bearing and gripping systems. A large number of market players are producing vacuum solutions for the automotive sectors, mainly in the Asia Pacific region, because it is rapidly developing in India and China, which is expected to create immense and ample growth opportunities for the market.

The Vacuum Grease Market is Dominated by Firms Such as

SOLVAY (Belgium)

FUCHS (Germany)

Castrol Limited (U.K.)

Dow (U.S.)

The Chemours Company (U.S.)

KLÜBER LUBRICATION INDIA Pvt. Ltd. (India)

ULVAC (U.S.)

MPT Industries (U.S.)

Inland Vacuum Industries Inc. (U.S.)

M&I Materials Ltd. (U.K.)

Santolubes LLC (U.S.)

Restraints/ Challenge

Limited applications and fluctuations in raw material costs of vacuum grease

Limited applications of vacuum grease in numerous industries and volatility in the price of raw material which is used for the production of vacuum grease are some of the major factors which are expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

This vacuum grease Industry report provides details of new recent developments, trade regulations, import-export analysis, production analysis, value chain optimization, market share, impact of domestic and localized market players, analyses opportunities in terms of emerging revenue pockets, changes in market regulations, strategic market growth analysis, market size, category market growths, application niches and dominance, product approvals, product launches, geographic expansions, technological innovations in the market. To gain more info on the vacuum grease market contact Data Bridge Market Research for an Analyst Brief, our team will help you take an informed market decision to achieve market growth.

Key Growth Drivers:

Growing automation in various industries

Mining, construction and manufacturing are some of the major businesses that use several heavy-load equipment which mainly require regular lubrication. Thus, increasing competition and growing challenges in manual operations, the usage of highly efficient technology increases. The increasing cost of safety requirements and workforce is also demanding for process automation. Hence, most of the companies are automating their operating systems, which is anticipated to increase the consumption of vacuum and drive the market growth.

Increasing demand of perfluorocarbon based products for aerospace applications

Perfluorocarbon based products are appropriate for aerospace applications to deliver better lubrication for important components that work in high pressures and temperatures usually ranging from -70°C to 399°C. Components in aircraft are exposed to extreme heat, shock and pressure and hence they need products whose viscosity and lubricity are unaffected by such harsh environments. Aerospace applications generally require lubricants that are compatible with elastomers, plastics, and paints. Therefore, increasing demand of perfluorocarbon based products for aerospace applications is anticipated to drive market growth.

Key Market Segments Covered in Vacuum Grease Industry Research

Type

Hydrocarbon-based Vacuum Grease

Silicone-based Vacuum Grease

Applications

Automotive and Aerospace

Food Processing

Laboratory and Industrial Equipment

Pharmaceuticals

Other Applications

Vacuum Grease Market Regional Analysis/Insights:

The countries covered in the vacuum grease market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America

Asia-Pacific is expected to dominate the vacuum grease market in terms of revenue growth and market share because of increasing demand for processed food and rapid chemical and mechanical industrialization

Furthermore, food processing industries require advanced storing components and packaging, including vacuum grease which is expected to drive the market growth in this region.

North America is expected to be the fastest developing region during the forecast period of 2023-2030 owing to the growing demand of vacuum grease for laboratory and industrial equipment in hospitals, educational institutions and many other industries in this region.

