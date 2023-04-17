Liberty Gold announces Founder and Independent Board Chair, Dr. Mark O’Dea, to retire at 2023 AGM

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, April 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Liberty Gold Corp. (TSX: LGD; OTCQX: LGDTF) (“Liberty Gold” or “Liberty” or the “Company”) announces that founder, Dr. Mark O'Dea, will be retiring as Chair and Director at the company's annual general meeting on June 14, 2023.



Independent director and incoming Chair, Mr. Rob Pease stated, ‘'Just thanking Mark for 12 years of service would be an understatement. Mark is a visionary, and a tenacious company builder. He has proven to be a focused and disciplined strategist during the 12 years I have served with him on the board. He dreams big, thinks creatively, fosters teamwork and collaboration, works relentlessly, and has woven his Science of Discovery into the culture and DNA of Liberty Gold.

''As a result of Mark's vision and leadership, and the work of the exceptional management teams and board he assembled, Liberty has discovered, expanded, and advanced our portfolio of large-scale gold deposits in the highly-prolific Great Basin of the United States.

‘’When Mark informed the board that he intended to retire as Chair within the next year, we accelerated our succession planning efforts and board renewal processes. Today, with a new CEO, several new VP’s, a new Independent Director in place, and a very healthy treasury, Mark is leaving the Company in an excellent position, set up for future success.”

Head of the Corporate Governance and Nominating Committee and Independent Director, Ms. Barbara Womersley, stated, ‘’Dr. O’Dea has built a highly effective organization with an inclusive collaborative culture, excellent governance practices, a deep sense of humanity, a commitment to responsible development and providing meaningful benefits for employees and community partners. It’s a fitting legacy he leaves, and one the board intends to respect and continue.”

“I believe that Liberty has exceptional potential to grow into a highly profitable gold business,” commented Dr. O’Dea. ''Our stellar team has done a masterful job of applying smart science to make big discoveries, in places where others have but scratched the surface. Taking the road less travelled has been highly satisfying to me personally. I have always believed that this philosophical approach would lead to great success, including for our investors who support us and believe in our dream and methodology. But most of all I’m proud of my amazing colleagues - they have become friends and family to me.

“One more thing,’’ said Dr. O’Dea, ‘’I believe in Liberty. That’s why I have been a net buyer of shares over the past 12 years. That’s why I am still one of the top private shareholders.”

