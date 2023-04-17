Smart Phone Market Revenue To Be US$ 876 Bn in 2032 | Asia Pacific Dominates with 39% of the Market Share

New York, April 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Smart Phones Market size is projected to surpass around USD 876 billion by 2032, and it is poised to reach a CAGR of 5.7% from 2023 to 2032. In 2022, the global smartphone market was valued at USD 510 billion.

Smartphone use has increased as a result of social media platforms like Facebook and Twitter’s expansion. Smartphones have greatly advanced over time and now incorporate cutting-edge technologies like GPS, Near Field connectivity (NFC), flash memory, gyroscope, optical fingerprint sensors, augmented reality, virtual reality, etc.





Get additional highlights on major revenue-generating segments, Request a smartphone market sample report at https://market.us/report/smart-phone-market/request-sample/

Key Takeaway:

By Operating System, iOS Segment to Capture Highest CAGR Attributed to Growing Apple Phones’ Popularity

to Capture Highest CAGR Attributed to Growing Apple Phones’ Popularity By Distribution Channel, fast-tracked online buying behaviors to help the E-commerce segment gain the highest CAGR

gain the highest CAGR Asia Pacific held a revenue share of approximately 39% in 2022

held a revenue share of approximately in 2022 Middle-East & African market is anticipated to experience significant growth.

Smartphones are a type of mobile phone that stand out from feature phones in terms of their stronger hardware and software capabilities as well as their extensive mobile operating systems. Smartphones offer a wide range of features, such as multimedia capabilities for video, music, gaming, the camera, voice and video calls, and the internet, including web browsing. Smartphones run a variety of operating systems, including iOS from Apple, Windows from Microsoft, and Android from Google.

Factors affecting the growth of the Smart Phones Market

Several factors can affect the growth of the smartphone market. Some of these factors include:

Increase in Adoption of Human Systems : The global smartphone market is currently primarily being driven by the human-system interaction phenomenon.

: The global smartphone market is currently primarily being driven by the human-system interaction phenomenon. Advancements in Technology : Within the next five years, it is anticipated that the handset with 5G compatibility will take its place.

: Within the next five years, it is anticipated that the handset with 5G compatibility will take its place. Government Support and Funding: Improved digital infrastructure, growing acceptance of e-commerce, rising internet usage, and the availability of phones compatible with 5G could be the reasons. The production-linked incentive (PLI) program has increased India's global mobile production center for manufacturers across the country, resulting in increased exports.

To understand how our report can bring a difference to your business strategy, Inquire about a brochure at https://market.us/report/smart-phone-market/#inquiry

Top Trends in the Global Smart Phones Market

The 5G is a popular feature in mobile phones right now, especially in the U.S., India, China, South Korea, the U.K., Japan, and other countries. The 5G Compatibility is anticipated to replace the existing handset within the next 5 years. The transition towards embedded services like content subscription, cloud storage, and access to the high-speed network. The Global System for Mobile Communications stated that Asia-Pacific, Europe, North America, and 25% of global connections would have 5G connections by 2032. In the era of the Internet of Things (IoT), 5G would play a crucial role.

Market Growth

The human-system interaction phenomenon is currently driving the majority of the global technology market. Mobile phone suppliers and manufacturers could look for opportunities in the current trends. Mobile phone connectivity is used in automobiles, fleet management operations, healthcare devices, personnel traffic, infrastructure security system connectivity, and other areas. Mobile sensors have opened up new avenues for human-computer interaction, which have led to an increase in demand.

Regional Analysis

Asia Pacific is best positioned to lead the market with the highest CAGR over the forecast period. A large number of customers and the rapid expansion of the telecom industry are to blame. The market is also expanding as a result of the region’s growing investments in various technologies, including 5G mobile networks and the Internet of Things (IoT). In addition, the market leaders are constantly introducing novel products that, in the long run, help the market growth.

Handset repair may pick up steam as a result of North America's status as a stable market. Apple, Samsung, and Huawei Device Co., Ltd., the market's major players, are concentrating on expanding their product offerings throughout Canada, which has increased their market presence. It is anticipated that the Middle East, Africa, and South America will experience significant growth. Due to their rising disposable income, consumers are purchasing high-end electronic devices. Additionally, the major players are launching market-leading products in these regions.

Competitive Landscape



The competitive landscape of the market has also been examined in this report. Some of the major players include Apple Inc, SAMSUNG, Oppo, Huawei Device Co. Ltd, OnePlus, Sony Group Corporation, Xiaomi, HTC Corporation, Google LLC, and other key players.

Recent Development of the Smart Phone Market

September 2022: Comcast and Samsung Electronics (Nasdaq: Xfinity Mobile and Comcast Business Mobile customers in Comcast service areas will benefit from Samsung's collaboration with Comcast to develop 5G Radio Access Network (RAN) solutions, according to CMCSA. Samsung will provide 5G RAN solutions for Comcast's efforts to use Citizens Broadband Radio Service (CBRS) and 600 MHz spectrum to provide 5G access to consumer and business customers in the United States.

September 2022: The iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus were unveiled by Apple, and they are available in two sizes—6.1 and 6.7 inches—and feature cutting-edge designs, improved cameras, and game-changing new safety features. The iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus produce significant-quality images and videos thanks to a robust camera system that includes the main and front TrueDepth cameras, the Ultra Wide camera for unusual views, and the Photonic engine, an upgraded picture pipeline.

Have Queries? Speak to an expert or Click Here To Download/Request a Sample

Scope of the Report

Report Attribute Details Market Value (2022) USD 510 Billion Market Size (2032) USD 876 Billion CAGR (from 2023 to 2032) 5.7% Asia Pacific Revenue Share 39% Historic Period 2016 to 2022 Base Year 2022 Forecast Year 2023 to 2032

Market Drivers

The global smartphone market is currently primarily driven by the human-system interaction phenomenon. In line with this, suppliers and manufacturers of mobile phones could look for opportunities in the current trends. Automobiles, fleet management operations, healthcare devices, smart metering, personnel traffic, infrastructure security system connectivity, and other areas find a use for mobile phone connectivity. Demand has increased as a result of new dimensions in human-computer interaction opened by mobile sensors. Demand for digital education, information, and related services has undoubtedly increased as governments in a number of nations, including India, China, Taiwan, the United States, and others, increasingly rely on partnerships with leading businesses. That eventually speeds up the expansion of global markets.

Market Restraints

The global smartphone market is hampered by the COVID-19 pandemic, lack of raw materials, and shift in China-U.S. trade activities. Major organizations are heavily suffering from high production volumes and supply chain operations have a significant negative impact on large businesses, whereas they have a limited effect on small and medium businesses. The shortage of semiconductor components is directly hampering the market as these components are essential parts of overall product usage and innovations.

Market Opportunities

During the forecasted time, it is anticipated that consumers between the ages of 18 and 35 will adopt more smartphones, which will drive growth in the global smartphone market. By offering high-end features like seamless voice control and a flexible screen, smartphone manufacturers can appeal to younger consumers. During the forecast period, these strategies may propel the market.

Grow your profit margin with Market.us - Purchase This Premium Report at https://market.us/purchase-report/?report_id=26287

Report Segmentation of the Smart Phone Market

Operating System Insight

The android industry controls the market. The Android operating system, which was developed by Google LLC, is used on almost every handset, with the exception of a few Apple products and a few others. It has a user interface that can be changed, an open ecosystem, and affordable continuous development. The market has the highest shares as a result. The rising demand for Apple smartphones resulting the IOS market expanding at an exponential rate. Apple phones are also getting more popular demand in developing nations like India, China, and South Africa especially among the young generations.

Distribution Channel Insight

In terms of CAGR, the e-commerce industry stands the best chance of leading the market during the forecast period. The idea of working from home and improved options for online shopping are helping the e-commerce industry grow. In addition, the idea of "M-commerce," which is a subset of e-commerce, is making it easier to buy and sell things using mobile phones. Demand for it is rising as the majority of online purchases are made through the e-commerce sector.

For more insights on the historical and Forecast market data from 2016 to 2032 - download a sample report at https://market.us/report/smart-phone-market/request-sample/

Market Segmentation

Based on Operating System

Android

IOS

Windows

Based on Distribution Channel

OEMs Store

Retailers

E-Commerce

By Geography

North America The US Canada Mexico Western Europe Germany France The UK Spain Italy Portugal Ireland Austria Switzerland Benelux Nordic Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe Russia Poland The Czech Republic Greece Rest of Eastern Europe

APAC China Japan South Korea India Australia & New Zealand Indonesia Malaysia Philippines Singapore Thailand Vietnam Rest of APAC

Latin America

Brazil Colombia Chile Argentina Costa Rica Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Algeria Egypt Israel Kuwait Nigeria Saudi Arabia South Africa Turkey United Arab Emirates Rest of MEA



Market Key Players:

Apple Inc

SAMSUNG

Oppo

Huawei Device Co. Ltd

OnePlus

Sony Group Corporation

Xiaomi

HTC Corporation

Google LLC

Other Key Player

More Related Reports:

Electric Massager Market size was valued at USD 4.2 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 7.9 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast period.

Wireless Charging Phone Market is estimated to be USD 4.5 billion in 2021 and projected to reach USD 13.4 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 24.6% between the forecast period.

Bone Conduction Headphones Market is projected to be US$ 426.0 Mn in 2023 to reach US$ 2,607.4 Mn by 2032 at a CAGR of 22.3%.

Cell Phone Camera Modules Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 10.5% over the Forecast Period and will reach US$ 82.773 Billion.

Smart Card Market size was valued at US$ 10.02 billion in 2021 at a CAGR of 5.7% from 2023 to 2032.

About Us:

Market.US (Powered by Prudour Pvt Ltd) specializes in in-depth market research and analysis and has been proving its mettle as a consulting and customized market research company, apart from being a much sought-after syndicated market research report-providing firm. Market.US provides customization to suit any specific or unique requirement and tailor-makes reports as per request. We go beyond boundaries to take analytics, analysis, study, and outlook to newer heights and broader horizons.

Follow Us On LinkedIn Facebook Twitter

Our Blog: