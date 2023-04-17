AtomBeam, a leading data compaction company, surpasses $1.3M in investments on StartEngine

MORAGA, Calif., April 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire -- AtomBeam, whose Compaction product massively drives efficiency in data transmission and storage, announces today that it has raised $1.3 million in its current crowdfunding campaign on StartEngine. This milestone marks a significant achievement for the company and its growing investor community.

"We are thrilled to see the continued support of our investors, who recognize the potential of AtomBeam's technology to revolutionize how virtually every machine talks to another machine," said Charles Yeomans, CEO of AtomBeam. "This successful raise brings us one step closer to achieving our engineering goals and driving adoption of our technology."

AtomBeam's Compaction is poised to disrupt how connected machines, the Internet of Things, communicate. With its ability to reduce the amount of data that needs to be transmitted by an average of 75%, AtomBeam's technology offers significant cost and efficiency benefits to businesses and consumers alike.

“Imagine your phone could send and receive data four times faster just with a software upgrade,” Mr. Yeomans said. “Compaction does that by squeezing out all the inefficiencies in data transmission, and it does it so fast all you experience is, ‘Wow!’”

AtomBeam invites investors to join its growing community on StartEngine and be a part of the company's exciting journey. The company is committed to developing cutting-edge solutions that solve real-world problems and create meaningful impact.

Investors interested in learning more about AtomBeam and its innovative technology can visit the crowdfunding campaign page at https://www.startengine.com/offering/atombeam .

About AtomBeam

AtomBeam Technologies Inc. is a leading data compaction company, and its technology reduces the amount of data that needs to be transmitted by an average of 75%, offering significant cost and efficiency benefits to businesses and consumers.

Company Contact:

Charles Yeomans

CEO

AtomBeam

charles@atombeamtech.com