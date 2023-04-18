The Global Digital Breast Tomosynthesis (DBT) System Market Size Is Expected To Grow From USD US$ 8.1 Billion In 2023 To 2030. At A CAGR Of 14.2% During Forecast Period 2023 To 2030 | Data By Contrive Datum Insights Pvt Ltd.

Farmington, April 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Digital Breast Tomosynt­hesis system Market Was Valued At USD 2.4 billion In 2022 And Is Expected To Expand USD 8.1 billion By 2030 at a CAGR Of 14.2% From 2023 To 2030. Cancer is a major health concern globally, and its incidence is increasing. Liquid biopsy offers a non-invasive diagnostic tool for the detection and monitoring of cancer. Technological advancements in liquid biopsy technologies such as next-generation sequencing, polymerase chain reaction (PCR), and microarrays have led to more accurate and sensitive detection of biomarkers in body fluids.

Segmentation Overview:

Digital Breast Tomosynthesis (DBT) System Market Overview

Market Size, Status, and Forecast 2023-2030 for Digital Breast Tomosynthesis (DBT) Systems. Extensive research has been conducted to provide the most recent insights on the most salient characteristics of the global Digital Breast Tomosynthesis (DBT) System market. This report offers a comprehensive analysis of the Digital Breast Tomosynthesis (DBT) System Market, including its drivers, restraints, historical and current trends, regulatory scenarios, and technological advancement. The industry's response to the COVID-19 outbreak was thoroughly evaluated. In a special period, the Digital Breast Tomosynthesis (DBT) System was subjected to a thorough risk assessment and industry recommendations. This report compares the pre-COVID-19 and post-COVID-19 markets. In addition, the research investigates the effects of COVID-19/the Russia-Ukraine War on the regional economy.

Organization Size Outlook:

Digital breast tomosynthesis (DBT) is a cutting-edge technique for detecting breast cancer. Tomosynthesis employs low-dose x-rays to create a three-dimensional image of the breast. Occasionally, the DBT system is also referred to as "digital tomosynthesis" or "tomography." DBT provides a more comprehensive breast image than traditional 2D digital mammography, making it simpler for radiologists to detect small problems and cancers. DBT also helps reduce false positives, which frequently result in unnecessary biopsies. This market is expanding because more individuals are being diagnosed with breast cancer, more individuals want to detect and treat breast cancer early, and digital breast tomosynthesis (DBT) systems continue to improve.

Regional Analysis:

Digital breast tomosynthesis (DBT) devices are anticipated to have a significant market share in North America due to the high demand for new products and the growing popularity of screening methods. The market in this region is primarily driven by the increasing number of women with breast cancer, the research and development of novel breast cancer treatments, and the improvement of breast imaging techniques. According to the International Agency for Research on Cancer, there were approximately 2.54 million breast cancer cases in the region in 2020, and this figure is expected to rise to 3.53 million by 2040. Similarly, the American Cancer Society reported in January 2022 that breast cancer is the most prevalent cancer among women in the United States, with one in three women being diagnosed. According to the American Cancer Society, approximately 2,87,850 new cases of invasive breast cancer will be diagnosed in women in the United States by 2022. Therefore, the market in this sector is driven by the high incidence of breast cancer.

Scope of Report:

LATEST TRENDS:

Continuous Technological Innovations to Transform Market Outlook

The Digital Breast Tomosynthesis (DBT) System market is expected to be positively influenced by technological trends driven by increased Rand spending and growing focus on innovation by industry players resulting in novel breakthroughs. Significant opportunities in the forecast period will lead to new players entering the space and the market getting more competitive. Consumer expectations will continue to evolve, which will be met by new product launches with new features or lower price points as top companies focus on maintaining their leadership position and new players try to create a market presence.

Restraining Factors:

There are a number of challenges that could slow the expansion of the global digital breast tomosynthesis management market. Among the most important constraints are:

High Cost and a Bleak Economic Outlook Hamper Demand

The Digital Breast Tomosynthesis (DBT) System Market has been experiencing rapid demand and adoption across various key applications and end-use sectors in recent years. However, the global economy, which has struggled since the pandemic, is forecasted to grow at a slower rate due to the Russia-Ukraine war, rising inflation, and growing interest rates.

All these factors are making consumers vary in making purchases adversely impacting the manufacturing sector and the overall market potential. The high cost of products and availability of alternatives is a key factors limiting its demand and adoption in several regions as well.

Lack of evidence regarding the efficacy of DBT is expected to hamper the growth of the global digital breast tomosynthesis (DBT) devices market. No significant trials have been performed on DBT. These trials require large numbers of participants to demonstrate the substantial benefits of DBT in cancer detection.

Furthermore, increase in interpretation time for radiologists is also expected to hamper the growth of the market. Due to the large number of images generated, the time required to read a DBT image set is almost double that of interpreting a 2D mammogram; approximately 200 images compared to four images for a 2D view.

Opportunity Analysis:

During DBT, patients are exposed to higher levels of radiation than with 2D mammography. Hence, reduction in radiation exposure is expected to offer lucrative growth opportunities for players in the global digital breast tomosynthesis (DBT) devices market.

Regulators also need to define the use of DBT in breast cancer screening (individual and tissue) and its role in the diagnosis and staging of breast cancer (multiple lesions).

In 2021, hospitals held a 64.9% market share, making them the market leaders. Hospitals held a larger share of the digital breast tomosynthesis (DBT) equipment market's end-user segment due to factors such as the increasing number of hospitals and the availability of DBT equipment and related services.

Key Segments Covered:

By Market Players:

Hologic

GE Healthcare

Siemens

I.M.S.

PLANMED OY

XinRay Systems

FUJIFILM

Others.

By Deployment Type

2D Digital Mammography Technology

3D Digital Mammography Technology

Others

By Application:

Hospitals

Diagnostic Centres

Others

By Industries

Government

Healthcare

Retail

Manufacturing

Others

Regions and Countries Covered

North America: (US, Canada, Mexico, Rest of North America)

(US, Canada, Mexico, Rest of North America) Europe: (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, UK, Nordic Countries, Benelux Union, Rest of Europe)

(Germany, France, Italy, Spain, UK, Nordic Countries, Benelux Union, Rest of Europe) Asia-Pacific: (Japan, China, India, Australia, South Korea, Southeast Asia, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

(Japan, China, India, Australia, South Korea, Southeast Asia, Rest of Asia-Pacific) The Middle East & Africa: (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, South Africa, Rest of the Middle East & Africa)

(Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, South Africa, Rest of the Middle East & Africa) Latin America: (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

(Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America) Rest of the World

