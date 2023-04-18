Outlook for earnings per share upgraded to DKK 65-75 for 2023

| Source: Jyske Bank Jyske Bank

Silkeborg, DENMARK

Jyske Bank expects earnings per share of DKK 65-75, corresponding to a net profit of DKK 4.3bn - 4.9bn in 2023. The interval includes one-off costs related to the integration of Handelsbanken Denmark, which are expected to amount to c. DKK 0.3bn.

The upgraded outlook reflects a net profit of DKK 1,289m in the first quarter of 2023, corresponding to an increase of 51% compared with the first quarter of 2022. The increase can be attributed to the acquisition of Handelsbanken Denmark, which significantly surpasses the original expectations for 2023. The integration is progressing according to plan and the first branch mergers have been completed. Additionally, the effect from the higher level of interest rates also contributed.

In the table below, an income statement as well as selected balance sheet items and key figures are shown.

Core profit and net profit for the period (DKKm)Q1Q1Index
 2023202223/22
Net interest income2,2241,312170
Net fee and commission income65868396
Value adjustments2409-
Other income10410599
Income, operating lease (net)8480105
Core income3,3102,189151
Core expenses1,4801,160128
Core profit before loan impairment charges 1,8301,029178
Loan impairment charges96-55-
Core profit1,7341,084160
Investment portfolio earnings314-
Profit before one-off items1,7651,088162
One-off items relating to Handelsbanken DK-380-
Pre-tax profit1,7271,088159
Tax438237185
Net profit for the period1,289851151
    
Summary of balance sheet, end of period (DKKbn) and key figures
Mortgage loans, fair value338.2329.5103
Mortgage loans, nominal367.3341.2108
Bank loans (excl. repo)155.1110.5140
Bank deposits (excl. repo and triparty deposits)202.2127.1159
Earnings per share (DKK)19.512.1161
Expenses as a percentage of income44.753.084

Previously, Jyske Bank expected earnings per share of DKK 60-70, corresponding to a net profit of DKK 4.0bn - 4.6bn in 2023.

Earnings per share Outlook 2023 2022 2021 2020 2019
DKK65-7555.442.419.829.0

The interim financial report for the first quarter of 2023 will expectedly be published on 2 May.

Yours faithfully,  
Jyske Bank

Contact person: Birger Krøgh Nielsen, CFO, tel. +45 89 89 64 44

Attachment


Attachments

Corporate Announcement_20230418