Share buybacks in Spar Nord Bank – transactions in week 15

In company announcement no. 8 2023, Spar Nord announced a share buyback programme of up to DKK 300 million. The share buyback was initiated on 13 February 2023.

The purpose of the share buyback is to reduce the bank’s share capital by the shares acquired under the programme, and the programme is executed pursuant to Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 (“Market Abuse Regulation”).

In week 15, the following transactions were made under the share buyback programme.

Number of shares Average purchase price Transaction value (DKK) Accumulated from

from last announcement 667,000 76,642,670 10 April 2023 11 April 2023 18,000 110,.34 1,986,120 12 April 2023 20,000 110,.93 2,218,600 13 April 2023 19,000 112,.42 2,135,980 14 April 2023 10,000 116,.06 1,160,600 Total week 15 67,000 7,501,300 Total accumulated 734,000 84,143,970

Following the above transactions, Spar Nord holds a total of 3.363.733 treasury shares, equal to 2,73 % of the Bank’s share capital,

