Invitation to UPM’s webcast and press conference on Q1 2023 Interim Report

(UPM, Helsinki, 18 April 2023 at 10:00 EEST) – UPM will publish its Q1 2023 Interim Report on 25 April 2023 at 09:30-10:00 EEST. After publishing, the report will be available on the company website at www.upm.com.



A webcast and a conference call for analysts and investors in English begins at 13:15 EEST. The interim report will be presented by the President and CEO Jussi Pesonen and CFO Tapio Korpeinen. Participants can view the webcast online through this link, but participants who wish to ask questions from the management must register for the teleconference.

To ask questions, join the teleconference by registering here. After the registration you will be provided with phone numbers and a conference ID to access the conference. To ask a question, press *5 on your telephone keypad to enter the queue.

The webcast will be available at www.upm.com for 12 months after the call.

Later in the afternoon, at 14:45 EEST, President and CEO Jussi Pesonen will present the interim report in a press conference held in Finnish both at the Group head office and online. Those wishing to attend this event, please contact the UPM media desk.

For more information, please contact:

UPM, Investor Relations

Mon–Fri from 9:00 to 16:00 EEST

tel. +358 20 415 0033

ir@upm.com

UPM, Media Relations

Mon–Fri from 9:00 to 16:00 EEST

tel. +358 40 588 3284

media@upm.com

UPM

UPM

We deliver renewable and responsible solutions and innovate for a future beyond fossils across six business areas: UPM Fibres, UPM Energy, UPM Raflatac, UPM Specialty Papers, UPM Communication Papers and UPM Plywood. As the industry leader in responsibility, we are committed to the UN Business Ambition for 1.5°C and the science-based targets to mitigate climate change. We employ 17,200 people worldwide and our annual sales are approximately EUR 11.7 billion. Our shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd.

