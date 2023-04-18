Global Aircraft Harsh Harness Market Report 2023-2028: Increase in Production Rates of Key Programs (A320neo, B737 Max, A220, B787, and A350XWB) Taking the Market to New heights

Dublin, April 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Aircraft Harsh Harness Market Size, Share, Trend, Forecast, Competitive Analysis, and Growth Opportunity: 2023-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The aircraft harsh harness market is quite aligned with the organic growth of the aircraft industry. The past three years (2019-2021) proved to be extremely challenging for the market stakeholders, leaving no space for the market stakeholders to recover.

Firstly, the grounding of the B737Max, followed by the outbreak of the pandemic kicked off the industry to almost the decade-ago figure. The pandemic completely overturned the market (-39.7% decline in the aircraft harsh harness market in 2020), sending the market to below its 2016-market levels. In 2021, the market further declined in the wake of slow air travel recovery paired with the halt in deliveries of B787 aircraft.



The rapid recovery in air passenger travel coupled with huge order backlogs of aircraft is driving the demand for aircraft harsh harnesses from 2022 onwards. Overall, the aircraft harsh harness market is likely to rebound at a promising CAGR of 10%, in the long run, to reach US$ 293 Million in 2028.



Major factors supporting the market growth during the forecast period are an expected increase in the production rate of key programs (A320neo, B737 Max, A220, B787, and A350XWB), the introduction of new aircraft programs (C919, MC-21, B777x, etc.), increasing investments in electrical aircraft, and increasing use of wires & cables in modern aircraft.

Commercial aircraft is expected to remain the largest and fastest-growing platform type in the market during the forecast period. A rise in the production rates of various commercial aircraft is anticipated to boost the market demand in the coming years.

Boeing, in its recent outlook (2022-2041), predicted that there would be deliveries of about 41,170 commercial and regional aircraft over the next twenty years, averaging over 2,059 aircraft each year.



Engine is expected to remain the dominant application type in the market during the forecast period. Key applications of the harsh harness are engine inlet and engine ice protection system (EIPS).

Safran S.A. and GKN Aerospace are the leading players in engine application. The landing gears segment is likely to witness the highest growth in the market during the forecast period.



OE is estimated to remain the sole source of demand for harsh harnesses in the foreseeable future. Aftermarket holds a negligible share of the market. Wires & cables (or harnesses) do not need to be replaced because their life span is almost the same as the aircraft's life.



North America is expected to remain the largest market for aircraft harsh harnesses during the forecast period. The USA is the growth engine of the region's market and has one of the largest fleets of commercial and military aircraft in the world. Due to the presence of major companies, the region is the early go-getter in the industry, in terms of, technology and material adoption.



Asia-Pacific is likely to grow at the fastest pace in the market over the next five years, driven by a host of factors including increasing demand for commercial aircraft to support rising passenger traffic, increasing defense budget of key economies, the opening of assembly plants of Boeing and Airbus, and upcoming indigenous commercial aircraft (COMAC C919).



The market is highly consolidated with the presence of a handful of global players. Most of the major players compete in some of the governing factors including price, product offerings, regional presence, etc.

The following are the key players in the aircraft harsh harness market.

Amphenol Corporation

Carlisle Companies Inc.

Ducommun Incorporated

GKN Aerospace (Part of Melrose Industries PLC)

Glenair

Latecoere

Safran S.A.

TT Electronics

Ultra

Unison Industries, LLC

