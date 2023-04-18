Carbon Offset/Carbon Credit Market Size Projected to Reach $1,602.7 Billion by 2028 | MarketsandMarkets™

Chicago, April 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Carbon Offset/Carbon Credit Market is expected to grow from USD 414.8 billion in 2023 to USD 1,602.7 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 31.0% according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets™. The voluntary carbon market continues to play a critical role in that transition by helping to channel funding into projects that reduce carbon emissions or remove carbon from the atmosphere. Since, the need to curb global warming has significantly increased, the carbon offsetting has become fundamental to achieving net-zero greenhouse-gas emissions. Increasing investments in carbon capture technologies and solutions along with the rise in projects that are helping communities and creating social impact, is expected to drive the market.

As the world moves toward net zero targets, companies are putting considerable effort and capital into decarbonization. Climate change usually requires a complete economic shift. The demand for carbon credits will significantly grow in the coming decades as the companies are focused on net zero targets and are working toward reducing carbon emissions. A carbon credit represents the right to emit greenhouse gases equivalent to one ton of carbon dioxide. Several businesses are now adopting this technique of partially using carbon credits, which is benefitting them significantly. They are getting involved in projects and activities that are helping them generate offsets. They use as many credits as they want according to the limit set for a project and if they have a few left, they are used later for another project. This not only helps them save a significant amount of money, which can aid them in investing in more such credits in the future when required. Hence, these factors help in driving the market for carbon offset/credits.

Carbon Offset/Carbon Credit Market Scope:

Report Coverage Details Market Size USD 1,602.7 Billion by 2028 Growth Rate 31.0% of CAGR Largest Market Europe Market Dynamics Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities & Challenges Forecast Period 2023-2028 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered Carbon Offset/Carbon Credit Market by Type, Project Type, End-User, And Region. Geographies Covered Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America Report Highlights Updated financial information / product portfolio of players Key Market Opportunities Rising financial support to local communities Key Market Drivers Growing need to reduce global warming and carbon emissions

The energy is expected to be the largest segment during the forecast period.

The carbon offset/carbon credit market segments based on end user into power, energy, aviation, transportation, buildings, industrial, and others. The energy companies have accelerated their participation in reducing carbon emissions, which is helping the carbon markets grow by reducing carbon footprints and creating demand for carbon offset. Carbon offset fund renewable energy projects and help lower the carbon intensity of the energy supply and the energy conservation projects that seek to reduce the overall energy demand.

Carbon Offset/Carbon Credit Market Dynamics:

Drivers:

Growing need to reduce global warming and carbon emissions. Rise in partial use of carbon credits by companies Increasing investments in carbon capture technologies

Restraints:

Restoration of carbon emissions from one location to another

Opportunities:

Increasing number of regulatory requirements and industry association standards Rising financial support to local communities

Challenges:

Fluctuating prices of carbon credits

Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest growing region in the carbon offset/carbon credit market.

Asia Pacific is expected to fastest growing region in the carbon offset/carbon credit market between 2023–2028, followed by the Europe. ETS could become a major climate policy tool to help China realize its Nationally Determined Contribution (NDC) to the Paris Agreement on climate change and its long-term low-carbon strategy. Hence, these factors are expected to fuel the growth of the market in the Asia Pacific region.

Key Market Players:

Some of the key players in the Carbon Offset/Carbon Credit Market are South Pole Group (Switzerland), 3Degrees (US), Finite Carbon (US), EKI Energy Services Ltd. (India), and NativeEnergy (US).

