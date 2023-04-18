Hair Removal Products Global Market Report 2023: Rising Popularity of Non-Invasive Personal Grooming Techniques Bodes Well for Sector

Dublin, April 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Hair Removal Products: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global Hair Removal Products Market to Reach $1.8 Billion by 2030
In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Hair Removal Products estimated at US$959.3 Million in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$1.8 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 8.4% over the analysis period 2022-2030.
Laser-based Devices, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 9% CAGR and reach US$874.3 Million by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Intense Pulsed Light (IPL) Devices segment is readjusted to a revised 8.1% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $260.6 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 9.9% CAGR
The Hair Removal Products market in the U.S. is estimated at US$260.6 Million in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$278.8 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 9.9% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 7.3% and 7.8% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 8.1% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$231.4 Million by the year 2030.
What`s New for 2023?
- Special coverage on Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.
- Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares
- Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial
- Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates
- Access to digital archives and Research Platform
- Complimentary updates for one year
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|437
|Forecast Period
|2022 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022
|$959.3 Million
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$1800 Million
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|8.2%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
- Influencer Market Insights
- World Market Trajectories
- Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic and Looming Global Recession
- Beauty and Personal Care Industry Comes Under Tremendous Stress Due to Pandemic
- Aesthetic Clinics to Follow Infection-Prevention Measures to Mitigate Risk of COVID-19 Infection Transmission
- Hair Removal Technologies: Achieving New Frontiers for Perfect & Hair-Free Skin
- An Introduction to Hair Removal Devices
- Global Hair Removal Devices Market: Prospects & Outlook
- Laser Hair Removal Devices Lead Global Market
- Beauty Clinics: The Largest End-Use Segment
- Developed Regions Lead, Developing Economies to Spearhead Future Growth
- Competition
- Recent Market Activity
- Hair Removal Products - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
- Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Rising Popularity of Non-Invasive Personal Grooming Techniques Bodes Well for the Hair Removal Devices Market
- Non-Surgical Cosmetic Procedures Worldwide: Percentage Breakdown of Procedure Volumes for 2018
- Painful Process and Side Effects of Hair Removal Products Such as Waxes and Razors Drive Shift Towards for Devices
- Rising Beauty Consciousness among Men Presents Lucrative Opportunity for Hair Removal Products Market
- Global Male Grooming Products Market Size in US$ Billion for the Years 2019, 2021, 2023 and 2025
- Women Continue to be Major User Base for Hair Removal Products
- Different Hair Removal Techniques Categorized in Terms of Cost, Pain, and Effectiveness
- Various Hair Removal Options for Women: Comparison of Hair Removal Method, Procedure & Products, Suggested Body Areas, Advantages and Disadvantages
- Women as % of Total Labor Force in Select Countries: 2019
- At-Home Laser Hair Removal Devices Gain Popularity
- Advent of Next Generation IPL Devices Offering Multiple Features Drives Market
- Select IPL Devices: A Review
- Hair Removal Devices Find Use for Medical Purposes
- Expanding Swimwear Market: An Opportunity for Hair Removal Market
- Global Swimwear Market Size (in $ Billion) for the Years 2018, 2021 and 2024
- Technology Advancements Spur Growth in the Market
- Advanced Technology and At-Home Use to Benefit Hair Removal Devices
- Fiber-Coupled Diode Laser Opens New Paradigm for Hair Removal
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
IV. COMPETITION
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/hdc8ci
