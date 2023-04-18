Anti-Aging Products and Services Global Market Report 2023: Sector to Reach $93.2 Billion by 2027 at a 4.5% CAGR

Dublin, April 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Anti-Aging Products and Services: The Global Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global market for anti-aging products and services was valued at $71.6 billion in 2021. The market is forecast to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.5% to reach approximately $93.2 billion by the end of 2027. In this report, the global market is segmented by type and region. By type, the market is segmented into products and procedures.
This research report presents an in-depth analysis of the global anti-aging products and services market by product type and geographic region. This report is focused on the aging population, which is the largest user of anti-aging products and services. The report covers products and services specifically affecting the aging demographic.
The report also features an in-depth analysis of key companies operating in the global market for anti-aging products and services. In this report, the market is primarily segmented into two major categories: products and procedures. The products are further segregated into anti-wrinkle products, moisturizers, and sun care products. The procedures segment is categorized into invasive and non-or minimally invasive procedures. Non-invasive procedures are further segmented into dermal fillers, botulinum toxin treatments, laser skin resurfacing, chemical peels, radio frequency (RF) therapy, intense pulsed light (IPL) therapy, microdermabrasion, and other procedures.
The report does not consider drug treatments and hair care products.
The base year of the report is 2021, with historical data provided for 2020 and 2019 and forecast data provided through 2027. Historical, base year and forecast data are provided for each market segment of the report. In terms of geographic region, the report analyzes the global market across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and the Rest of the World (RoW).
Report Includes
- 24 data tables and 18 additional tables
- An overview of the global market for antiaging products and services
- Estimation of the market size and analyses of market trends, with data from 2019-2022 and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2027
- Highlights of the market potential for antiaging products and services market by product type, and region
- Assessment of the market dynamics and key technological developments of the industry, as well as identification of market trends, opportunities, and challenges affecting the market
- Market share analysis of the key companies of the industry and coverage of their proprietary technologies, strategic alliances, and other key market strategies
- Comprehensive company profiles of the leading players, including Beiersdorf AG, Estee Lauder Companies Inc., Koninklijke Philips N.V., L'Oreal SA, Procter & Gamble and Unilever plc
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|97
|Forecast Period
|2022 - 2027
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022
|$74.8 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2027
|$93.2 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|4.5%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Introduction
Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights
Chapter 3 Market and Technology Background
3.1 Introduction
3.1.1 Theories of Aging
3.1.2 Aging in Various Cultures
3.1.3 Effects of Aging
3.1.4 Natural Compounds With Anti-Aging Properties
3.1.5 Anti-Aging Approaches
3.2 Market Dynamics
3.2.1 Drivers
3.2.2 Restraints
Chapter 4 Market Breakdown by Type
4.1 Global Market for Anti-Aging Products and Services
4.2 Market for Anti-Aging Products
4.2.1 Market Size and Forecast by Subsegment
4.3 Anti-Wrinkle Products
4.4 Moisturizing Products
4.5 Sun Care Products
4.6 Anti-Aging Procedures Market
4.7 Invasive Procedures
4.8 Non-Invasive/Minimally Invasive Procedures
4.8.1 Market Forecast by Region
4.8.2 Market Forecast by Subsegment
4.8.3 Dermal Fillers
4.8.4 Botulinum Toxin Treatments
4.8.5 Laser Skin Resurfacing
4.8.6 Chemical Peels
4.8.7 Radiofrequency (Rf) Therapy
4.8.8 Intense Pulsed Light (Ipl) Therapy
4.8.9 Microdermabrasion
4.8.10 Other Procedures
Chapter 5 Market Breakdown by Region
Chapter 6 Competitive Landscape
Chapter 7 Covid-19 Impact on the Anti-Aging Products and Services Market
Chapter 8 Emerging Technologies
8.1 Use of Advanced Technologies Such as Ai and Augmented Reality
8.2 Skin Microbiome Friendly Anti-Aging Products
8.3 Role of Epigenetics in Skin Aging
8.4 Application of Stem Cell Technology
Chapter 9 Company Profiles
- Allergan Aesthetics, An Abbvie Co.
- Beiersdorf AG
- Estee Lauder Companies Inc.
- Koninklijke Philips N.V.
- Loreal Sa
- Merck Kgaa
- Phytomer
- Procter & Gamble
- Shiseido Co. Ltd.
- Solta Medical
- Unilever plc
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/v59a3s
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Attachment