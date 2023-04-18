Cutting Tools Global Report Volume Three 2023: End-User Analysis, Trends and Forecasts Through 2027

Dublin, April 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Cutting Tools Volume Three: End-User Analysis by Country" report from Dedalus Consulting has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





This report - Volume 3 - analyzes the global market for cutting tools by country focusing on end-user consumption ($mm), product type, indexable vs. solid trends, tool grade. Presented in twenty-one (21) sections by country and region, quantitative data and qualitative analyses examine each breakdown and provide a detailed look at the end-user trends and factors affecting demand geographically. Also included with an order is Volume One: Global Cutting Tools Industry Overview.

Quantitative and qualitative analyses are presented for the years 2021 through 2027, and the report has been completely revised and updated to present up-to-date trends and forecasts covering the next five years.

Global markets are broken down by consumption ($mm) by country, end-user industry, tool type, application, workpiece material, grade, distribution channels, and competitor.

The following categories present how the data was developed, organized and is presented. Breaking the data into specific categories is essential to analyze and draw meaningful insights. The breakdowns are designed to highlight key patterns and trends in the data, as well as to facilitate comparisons between different groups or segments.

Scope of Coverage

Research Objectives

The primary objectives in this analysis are:

To provide clients with the tools they need to accurately assess their market opportunities and potential;

To determine the size of the total market opportunity by cutting tool product types, end-user industry, workpiece materials, and grade by country;

To forecast future growth in each product by geographic and end-use market; and

To assess the competitive environment within the market including supplier sales, market share, and producer profiles.

Methodology & Sources

The publisher employs all current market and competitive intelligence techniques in order to ensure comprehensive research and analysis. The research methodology applies generally to all database services, published and custom research. It can also be modified to suit a project and the client's specific objectives.

Steps in the research methodology include:

Identification of Report/Client Objectives

Research program Development

Secondary Data Collection

Primary Data Collection/Interviews

Quantitative & Qualitative Analysis

Data Tabular Presentation, Visualization & Design

Product Types and Subtypes Covered

Milling Tools

End/Face Mills

Slot/Slit Mills

Plunge Mills

Contour Mills

Profiling

Threading

Micromachining

Helical

Other/Specialty

Turning Tools

ISO Turning

Parting/Grooving

Threading

Profiling

Micromachining

Other

Drilling Tools

Standard Depth Drilling

Deep Hole Drilling

Threading

Micromachining

Interchangeable Tip

Other

Other Cutting Tools

Dies

Taps

Burrs

Reamers

Other/Specialty

Tool Form

Indexable Inserts

Solid Cutting Tools

Workpiece Materials

Cast Irons (K)

Carbon Steels (P)

Stainless Steels (M)

High-Temperature/Super Alloys (S)

Hardened Materials (H)

Non-Ferrous Metals (N)

Composites

Other

Cutting Tool Grades

Cemented (Tungsten) Carbides

High-Speed Steel (HSS)

Ceramics

Cermets

cBN/PcBN

Diamond

Geographic Coverage

Brazil

China

CIS

France

Germany

India

Italy

Japan

Korea (South)

Russia

Spain

Switzerland

Taiwan

United Kingdom

United States

Other Asia/Pacific

Other EU

Other Europe

Other Latin America

Other NAFTA

Rest of World

End-User Industries

Aerospace

Automation & Machinery

Automotive

Chemical Processing

Communications

Construction

Consumer

Defense/Military

Die & Mold

Electronics

Energy/Power Generation (e.g., renewables, nuclear)

Food, Beverage & Agriculture

Home Appliances

Infrastructure

Job Shops

Machining General

Medical/Research

Oil, Gas & Mining

Paper & Pulp Industry

Textile Manufacturing

Transportation (e.g., railroads, shipbuilding)

Other

Applications Covered

Polishing/Lapping

Finishing/Deburring

Stock Removal

Grinding

Contouring

Planing

Sharpening

Boring

Other





Key Topics Covered:





Each section contains over 20 tables and graphs breaking the market down according to the following criteria:

General Market Conditions

Total Demand by Country for Cutting Tools ($MM): 2021-2027

Trends & Forecasts in Cutting Tool Consumption

Factors Affecting Cutting Tool Demand

Analysis of Distribution Channels

Key Market Trends by End-User Industry

Total Demand for Cutting Tools by End-User Industry ($MM): 2021-2027

Statistics & Overall Market

Percentage GDP

Growth Levels

Key Sectors

Production Capabilities

Key Producers by Industry

Government Regulation/Associations

Country Market by Product Application Type

Demand by Cutting Tool Product Type ($MM): 2021-2027

Milling

Turning

Drilling

Other

Country Market by Product Type

Demand by Cutting Tool Type ($MM): 2021-2027

Indexable

Solid

Trends by Tool Grade

Demand by Cutting Tool Grade ($MM): 2021-2027

High Speed Steel

Ceramics

Cermets

cBN/PcBN

Diamond

Competitive Analysis

Major Competitors by Country

Competitive Market Factors (e.g., pricing, product development...)

High-growth Markets (CAGR by Year)

General Conclusions

Industry Trends and Forecasts

Demand by Cutting Tools ($MM): 2021-2027

Historical Trends for the Global Cutting Tools Market

