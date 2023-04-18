Cutting Tools Global Report Volume Three 2023: End-User Analysis, Trends and Forecasts Through 2027

Dublin, April 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Cutting Tools Volume Three: End-User Analysis by Country" report from Dedalus Consulting has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report - Volume 3 - analyzes the global market for cutting tools by country focusing on end-user consumption ($mm), product type, indexable vs. solid trends, tool grade. Presented in twenty-one (21) sections by country and region, quantitative data and qualitative analyses examine each breakdown and provide a detailed look at the end-user trends and factors affecting demand geographically. Also included with an order is Volume One: Global Cutting Tools Industry Overview.
Quantitative and qualitative analyses are presented for the years 2021 through 2027, and the report has been completely revised and updated to present up-to-date trends and forecasts covering the next five years.
Global markets are broken down by consumption ($mm) by country, end-user industry, tool type, application, workpiece material, grade, distribution channels, and competitor.
The following categories present how the data was developed, organized and is presented. Breaking the data into specific categories is essential to analyze and draw meaningful insights. The breakdowns are designed to highlight key patterns and trends in the data, as well as to facilitate comparisons between different groups or segments.
Scope of Coverage
Research Objectives
The primary objectives in this analysis are:
- To provide clients with the tools they need to accurately assess their market opportunities and potential;
- To determine the size of the total market opportunity by cutting tool product types, end-user industry, workpiece materials, and grade by country;
- To forecast future growth in each product by geographic and end-use market; and
- To assess the competitive environment within the market including supplier sales, market share, and producer profiles.
Methodology & Sources
The publisher employs all current market and competitive intelligence techniques in order to ensure comprehensive research and analysis. The research methodology applies generally to all database services, published and custom research. It can also be modified to suit a project and the client's specific objectives.
Steps in the research methodology include:
- Identification of Report/Client Objectives
- Research program Development
- Secondary Data Collection
- Primary Data Collection/Interviews
- Quantitative & Qualitative Analysis
- Data Tabular Presentation, Visualization & Design
Product Types and Subtypes Covered
- Milling Tools
- End/Face Mills
- Slot/Slit Mills
- Plunge Mills
- Contour Mills
- Profiling
- Threading
- Micromachining
- Helical
- Other/Specialty
- Turning Tools
- ISO Turning
- Parting/Grooving
- Threading
- Profiling
- Micromachining
- Other
- Drilling Tools
- Standard Depth Drilling
- Deep Hole Drilling
- Threading
- Micromachining
- Interchangeable Tip
- Other
- Other Cutting Tools
- Dies
- Taps
- Burrs
- Reamers
- Other/Specialty
Tool Form
- Indexable Inserts
- Solid Cutting Tools
Workpiece Materials
- Cast Irons (K)
- Carbon Steels (P)
- Stainless Steels (M)
- High-Temperature/Super Alloys (S)
- Hardened Materials (H)
- Non-Ferrous Metals (N)
- Composites
- Other
Cutting Tool Grades
- Cemented (Tungsten) Carbides
- High-Speed Steel (HSS)
- Ceramics
- Cermets
- cBN/PcBN
- Diamond
Geographic Coverage
- Brazil
- China
- CIS
- France
- Germany
- India
- Italy
- Japan
- Korea (South)
- Russia
- Spain
- Switzerland
- Taiwan
- United Kingdom
- United States
- Other Asia/Pacific
- Other EU
- Other Europe
- Other Latin America
- Other NAFTA
- Rest of World
End-User Industries
- Aerospace
- Automation & Machinery
- Automotive
- Chemical Processing
- Communications
- Construction
- Consumer
- Defense/Military
- Die & Mold
- Electronics
- Energy/Power Generation (e.g., renewables, nuclear)
- Food, Beverage & Agriculture
- Home Appliances
- Infrastructure
- Job Shops
- Machining General
- Medical/Research
- Oil, Gas & Mining
- Paper & Pulp Industry
- Textile Manufacturing
- Transportation (e.g., railroads, shipbuilding)
- Other
Applications Covered
- Polishing/Lapping
- Finishing/Deburring
- Stock Removal
- Grinding
- Contouring
- Planing
- Sharpening
- Boring
- Other
Key Topics Covered:
Each section contains over 20 tables and graphs breaking the market down according to the following criteria:
General Market Conditions
- Total Demand by Country for Cutting Tools ($MM): 2021-2027
- Trends & Forecasts in Cutting Tool Consumption
- Factors Affecting Cutting Tool Demand
- Analysis of Distribution Channels
Key Market Trends by End-User Industry
- Total Demand for Cutting Tools by End-User Industry ($MM): 2021-2027
- Statistics & Overall Market
- Percentage GDP
- Growth Levels
- Key Sectors
- Production Capabilities
- Key Producers by Industry
- Government Regulation/Associations
Country Market by Product Application Type
- Demand by Cutting Tool Product Type ($MM): 2021-2027
- Milling
- Turning
- Drilling
- Other
Country Market by Product Type
- Demand by Cutting Tool Type ($MM): 2021-2027
- Indexable
- Solid
Trends by Tool Grade
- Demand by Cutting Tool Grade ($MM): 2021-2027
- High Speed Steel
- Ceramics
- Cermets
- cBN/PcBN
- Diamond
Competitive Analysis
- Major Competitors by Country
- Competitive Market Factors (e.g., pricing, product development...)
- High-growth Markets (CAGR by Year)
- General Conclusions
Industry Trends and Forecasts
- Demand by Cutting Tools ($MM): 2021-2027
- Historical Trends for the Global Cutting Tools Market
