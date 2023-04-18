Cutting Tools Global Report Volume Two 2023: Product & Application Analysis with Forecasts and Trends Through 2027

Dublin, April 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Cutting Tools Volume Two: Product & Application Analysis" report from Dedalus Consulting has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report - Volume Two - focuses on the cutting tools global market broken down by product/application type, i.e. milling, turning, drilling, and other tools. Each product is analyzed by consumption value ($mm) by country, end-user, tool type, application, workpiece material, and grade. Also included with an order is Volume One: Global Cutting Tools Industry Overview.

Quantitative and qualitative analyses are presented for the years 2021 through 2027, and the report has been completely revised and updated to present up-to-date trends and forecasts covering the next five years.

Global markets are broken down by consumption ($mm) by country, end-user industry, tool type, application, workpiece material, grade, distribution channels, and competitor.

Scope of Coverage

The following categories present how the data was developed, organized and is presented. Breaking the data into specific categories is essential to analyze and draw meaningful insights. The breakdowns are designed to highlight key patterns and trends in the data, as well as to facilitate comparisons between different groups or segments.

Research Objectives

The primary objectives in this analysis are:

  • To provide clients with the tools they need to accurately assess their market opportunities and potential;
  • To determine the size of the total market opportunity by cutting tool product types, end-user industry, workpiece materials, and grade by country;
  • To forecast future growth in each product by geographic and end-use market; and
  • To assess the competitive environment within the market including supplier sales, market share, and producer profiles.

Methodology & Sources

The publisher employs all current market and competitive intelligence techniques in order to ensure comprehensive research and analysis. The research methodology applies generally to all database services, published and custom research. It can also be modified to suit a project and the client's specific objectives.

Steps in the research methodology include:

  • Identification of Report/Client Objectives
  • Research program Development
  • Secondary Data Collection
  • Primary Data Collection/Interviews
  • Quantitative & Qualitative Analysis
  • Data Tabular Presentation, Visualization & Design

Product Types and Subtypes Covered

  • Milling Tools
  • End/Face Mills
  • Slot/Slit Mills
  • Plunge Mills
  • Contour Mills
  • Profiling
  • Threading
  • Micromachining
  • Helical
  • Other/Specialty
  • Turning Tools
  • ISO Turning
  • Parting/Grooving
  • Threading
  • Profiling
  • Micromachining
  • Other
  • Drilling Tools
  • Standard Depth Drilling
  • Deep Hole Drilling
  • Threading
  • Micromachining
  • Interchangeable Tip
  • Other
  • Other Cutting Tools
  • Dies
  • Taps
  • Burrs
  • Reamers
  • Other/Specialty

Tool Form

  • Indexable Inserts
  • Solid Cutting Tools

Cutting Tool Grades

  • Cemented (Tungsten) Carbides
  • High-Speed Steel (HSS)
  • Ceramics
  • Cermets
  • cBN/PcBN
  • Diamond

Geographic Coverage

  • Brazil
  • China
  • CIS
  • France
  • Germany
  • India
  • Italy
  • Japan
  • Korea (South)
  • Russia
  • Spain
  • Switzerland
  • Taiwan
  • United Kingdom
  • United States
  • Other Asia/Pacific
  • Other EU
  • Other Europe
  • Other Latin America
  • Other NAFTA
  • Rest of World

Applications Covered

  • Polishing/Lapping
  • Finishing/Deburring
  • Stock Removal
  • Grinding
  • Contouring
  • Planing
  • Sharpening
  • Boring
  • Other

Key Topics Covered:

Section 1: Milling

Drivers & Trends in the Global Milling Market

Key Facts from 2021 & 2022

Global Demand ($MM) by Country: 2021-2027

  • Market Trends by Region
  • CAGR 2021-2027: Year-over-Year Market Change by Country through Recovery
  • High-Growth Markets through the Forecast Period

Milling Tool Market by Product Type

  • Global Demand ($MM) for Milling Tools by Product Type: 2021-2027
  • End/Face Mills
  • Slot/Slit Mills
  • Plunge Mills
  • Contour Mills
  • Profiling
  • Threading
  • Micromachining
  • Helical
  • Other/Specialty
  • Forecasts & Trends in Product Type
  • Factors Affecting Demand by Product Type

Milling Tools by Type: Solid/Indexable

  • Global Demand ($MM) for Milling Tools by Tool Type: 2021-2027
  • Indexable
  • Solid
  • Trends in Solid versus Indexable Tooling

Milling Tools by Grade

  • Global Demand ($MM) for Milling Tools by Grade: 2021-2027
  • Factors Affecting Demand by Grade
  • CAGR (%) based on Consumption ($MM): 2021-2027

Milling Tool Consumption ($MM) by Workpiece Material

  • Global Demand ($MM) by Workpiece Material: 2021-2027
  • End-User Trends by Workpiece Material
  • CAGR (%) based on Consumption ($MM): 2021-2027

Milling Tool Demand ($MM) by End-User Industry

  • Key End-User Industries
  • High Growth Markets: CAGR (%) 2021-2027 by End-User
  • End-User Market by Consumption
  • Global Demand for Milling Tools ($MM) by End-User Industry: 2021-2027
  • Forecasts and Market Outlook: 2023 and Beyond
  • Factors Affecting End-User Demand

Product Technological Trends and Market Forecasts: 2021-2027

Section 2: Turning Tools

Drivers & Trends in the Global Turning Market

Key Facts from 2021 & 2022

Global Demand ($MM) by Country: 2021-2027

  • Market Trends by Region
  • CAGR 2021-2027: Year-over-Year Market Change by Country through Recovery
  • High-Growth Markets through the Forecast Period

Turning Tool Market by Product Type

  • Global Demand ($MM) for Turning Tools by Product Type: 2021-2027
  • ISO Turning
  • Parting/Grooving
  • Threading
  • Profiling
  • Micromachining
  • Other
  • Forecasts & Trends in Product Type
  • Factors Affecting Demand by Product Type

Turning Tools by Type: Solid/Indexable

  • Global Demand ($MM) for Turning Tools by Tool Type: 2021-2027
  • Indexable
  • Solid

Trends in Solid versus Indexable Tooling

  • Turning Tools by Grade
  • Global Demand ($MM) for Turning Tools by Grade: 2021-2027
  • Factors Affecting Demand by Grade
  • CAGR (%) based on Consumption ($MM): 2021-2027

Turning Tool Consumption ($MM) by Workpiece Material

  • Global Demand ($MM) by Workpiece Material: 2021-2027
  • End-User Trends by Workpiece Material
  • CAGR (%) based on Consumption ($MM): 2021-2027

Turning Tool Demand ($MM) by End-User Industry

  • Key End-User Industries
  • High Growth Markets: CAGR (%) 2021-2027 by End-User
  • End-User Market by Consumption
  • Global Demand for Turning Tools ($MM) by End-User Industry: 2021-2027
  • Forecasts and Market Outlook: 2020 and Beyond
  • Factors Affecting End-User Demand

Product Technological Trends and Market Forecasts: 2021-2027

Section 5: Drilling Tools

Drivers & Trends in the Global Drilling Market

Key Facts from 2021 & 2022

Global Demand ($MM) by Country: 2021-2027

  • Market Trends by Region
  • CAGR 2021-2027: Year-over-Year Market Change by Country through Recovery
  • High-Growth Markets through the Forecast Period

Drilling Tool Market by Product Type

  • Global Demand ($MM) for Drilling Tools by Product Type: 2021-2027
  • Standard Depth Drilling
  • Deep Hole Drilling
  • Threading
  • Micromachining
  • Interchangeable Tip
  • Other
  • Forecasts & Trends in Product Type
  • Factors Affecting Demand by Product Type

Drilling Tools by Type: Solid/Indexable

  • Global Demand ($MM) for Drilling Tools by Tool Type: 2021-2027
  • Indexable
  • Solid
  • Trends in Solid versus Indexable Tooling

Drilling Tools by Grade

  • Global Demand ($MM) for Drilling Tools by Grade: 2021-2027
  • Factors Affecting Demand by Grade
  • CAGR (%) based on Consumption ($MM): 2021-2027

Drilling Tool Consumption ($MM) by Workpiece Material

  • Global Demand ($MM) by Workpiece Material: 2021-2027
  • End-User Trends by Workpiece Material
  • CAGR (%) based on Consumption ($MM): 2021-2027

Drilling Tool Demand ($MM) by End-User Industry

  • Key End-User Industries
  • High Growth Markets: CAGR (%) 2021-2027 by End-User
  • End-User Market by Consumption
  • Global Demand for Drilling Tools ($MM) by End-User Industry: 2021-2027
  • Forecasts and Market Outlook: 2020 and Beyond
  • Factors Affecting End-User Demand

Product Technological Trends and Market Forecasts: 2021-2027

Section 4: Other Tools

  • This section breaks down the market for other tool types. These includes solid tools, such as burrs, reamers, taps, and dies that are used in specific applications.

Drivers & Trends in the Global Other Market

Key Facts from 2021 & 2022

Global Demand ($MM) by Country: 2021-2027

  • Market Trends by Region
  • CAGR 2021-2027: Year-over-Year Market Change by Country through Recovery
  • High-Growth Markets through the Forecast Period

Other Tool Market by Product Type

  • Global Demand ($MM) for Other Tools by Product Type: 2021-2027
  • Dies
  • Taps
  • Burrs
  • Reamers
  • Other/Specialty
  • Forecasts & Trends in Product Type
  • Factors Affecting Demand by Product Type

Other Tools by Type: Solid/Indexable

  • Global Demand ($MM) for Other Tools by Tool Type: 2021-2027
  • Indexable
  • Solid
  • Trends in Solid versus Indexable Tooling

Other Tools by Grade

  • Global Demand ($MM) for Other Tools by Grade: 2021-2027
  • Factors Affecting Demand by Grade
  • CAGR (%) based on Consumption ($MM): 2021-2027

Other Tool Consumption ($MM) by Workpiece Material

  • Global Demand ($MM) by Workpiece Material: 2021-2027
  • End-User Trends by Workpiece Material
  • CAGR (%) based on Consumption ($MM): 2021-2027

Other Tool Demand ($MM) by End-User Industry

  • Key End-User Industries
  • High Growth Markets: CAGR (%) 2021-2027 by End-User
  • End-User Market by Consumption
  • Global Demand for Other Tools ($MM) by End-User Industry: 2021-2027
  • Forecasts and Market Outlook: 2020 and Beyond
  • Factors Affecting End-User Demand

Product Technological Trends and Market Forecasts: 2021-2027


For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/wqlnzz

