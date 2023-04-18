Europe Freeze-Dried Fruit Products Market Report and Forecast 2023-2028: Featuring Kanegrade, Chaucer Foods, Paradise Fruits Solutions, European Freeze Dry, ProAgro, Naturz Organics & More

Dublin, April 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Europe Freeze-Dried Fruit Products Market Report and Forecast 2023-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



According to the report by the publisher, the Europe freeze-dried fruit products market attained a value of USD 249.71 million in 2022. Aided by the thriving food and beverage sector across well-established economies of Europe, the market is projected to further grow at a CAGR of 6.47% between 2023 and 2028 to reach a value of USD 358.35 million by 2028.



The increasing consumption of freeze-dried fruit products as an alternative to unhealthy fast foods is a crucial driving factor of the market in Europe. Apart from providing superior texture and flavour to consumers, freeze-dried fruit products are rich in vitamins and minerals.

In this regard, the increasing inclination towards health and fitness is propelling the sale of freeze-dried fruit products in the region. The increasing prevalence of chronic conditions caused due to unhealthy diets among working populations is further expanding the opportunities for the freeze-dried fruit products market in Europe.



Freeze-dried fruit products have a long shelf life which enhances their ease of storage, leading to a higher application of freeze-dried fruit products as an ingredient in ready-to-eat meals. Therefore, the rapid shift in eating patterns of Europeans, infused by rising standards of living, rapid urbanisation, surge in impulse buying, and increasing footfall in supermarkets and convenience stores, is likely to fuel the sale of convenience foods with freeze-dried fruit products.

Moreover, the increasing geriatric population across well-established economies such as Germany, France, and United Kingdom, is bolstering the demand for nutritional food products, which is likely to provide impetus to the Europe freeze-dried fruit products market in the forecast period.



The growing research and development activities by the local players to compete with international freeze-dried fruit product manufacturers are expected to be crucial trends in the Europe freeze-dried fruit products market. Heightened awareness about the benefits of freeze-dried fruit products diffused on social media is further expanding the growth opportunities for this market. Furthermore, the burgeoning e-commerce sector is likely to make freeze-dried fruit products more accessible to households, restaurants, and hotels, which in turn is anticipated to add to the market growth.



The market can be divided on the basis of type, form, end use, sales channel, and country.



Mango

Lemon

Apple

Orange

Banana

Strawberry

Pineapple

Raspberry

Others

Slice

Powder

Cube

Morning Breakfast

Confectionery

Ice Cream

Bakery

Snacks/RTE Products

Baby Food Products

Beverages

Others

Supermarket and Hypermarket

Convenience Store

Exclusive Retail Store

Online Channel

Other

Germany

United Kingdom

France

Italy

Netherlands

Belgium

Others

Kanegrade Limited

Chaucer Foods Ltd

Paradise Fruits Solutions GmbH & Co.KG

European Freeze Dry Ltd

ProAgro GmbH

Naturz Organics

Natures Element

MLB Biotrade Sp. z o.o

LOOV Organic OU

Others

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 116 Forecast Period 2023 - 2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $261.89 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $385.35 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.4% Regions Covered Europe

