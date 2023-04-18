Global Silicon on Insulator (SOI) Market Report 2022: Rising Demand for 5G in Mobile Communications Bolsters Sector

Dublin, April 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Silicon on Insulator (SOI) Market by Wafer Size (200 mm & less than 200 mm, 300 mm), Wafer Type (RF-SOI, FD-SOI, Power-SOI, Emerging-SOI), Technology (Smart Cut), Product (MEMS Devices, RF FEM Products), Application and Region - Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The global SOI market is estimated to be USD 1.4 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 2.9 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 15% during the forecast period. The market has a promising growth potential due to several factors, such as silicon wastage prevention in thin-wafer manufacturing and establishment of facilities to enhance SOI production.

SOI technology improves the performance of semiconductor devices owing to high processing speed, reduced junction capacitance, and low power consumption, ensuring minimal current leakage and high compatibility with conventional silicon processing.

RF FEM: The largest product segment of the SOI market

In 2021, the RF FEM products segment held the largest share of the SOI market. The growth of the RF FEM products segment can be attributed to the rising demand for front-end modules in 5G technology and consumer electronic devices. A GSM Association report (The Mobile Economy) stated that 5G connection adoption had reached 8% of the total mobile connections in 2021. It is expected to reach ~25% by 2025, indicating strong growth potential.

Smart cut technology: The largest segment of the SOI market, by technology

In 2021, the smart cut technology segment held the largest share of the SOI market. The segment is also expected to record the highest CAGR during the forecast period. the rising demand for smart cut technology in manufacturing SOI wafers of/less than 200 mm and 300 mm is also driving the growth of this segment. Smart cut technology enables on-wafer thickness uniformity of 1 nm with overall distribution on all wafers. The technology is protected by more than 3,000 Soitec-owned or controlled patents.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Rising Demand for 5G in Mobile Communications

Increasing Demand for SOI Wafer-based Energy-Efficient Smart Devices

Silicon Wastage Prevention in Thin-Wafer Manufacturing

Establishment of Facilities to Enhance SOI Production

Restraints

Disadvantages of SOI Wafers

Opportunities

Surging Adoption of FD-SOI in IoT Devices and ML Applications

Challenges

Process Control in SOI Wafers and Circuit Design Complexity

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 220 Forecast Period 2022 - 2027 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $1.4 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2027 $2.9 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 15.0% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered:





1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

5 Market Overview

6 SOI Wafers, by Thickness

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Thin-Film SOI Wafers

6.2.1 Usage in Low-Power, Low-Voltage, High-Speed Applications to Drive Growth

6.3 Thick-Film SOI Wafers

6.3.1 Rising Use of Thick-Film Wafers in MEMS Applications to Boost Market

7 SOI Market, by Wafer Size

7.1 Introduction

7.2 200 mm and Less Than 200 mm

7.2.1 High Stability and Low Sensitivity to Interference to Drive Demand

7.3 300 mm

7.3.1 Rising Demand for Wafers with Larger Diameter to Drive Growth

8 SOI Market, by Wafer Type

8.1 Introduction

8.2 RF-SOI

8.2.1 RF-SOI Wafers to Dominate Market

8.3 FD-SOI

8.3.1 Reliability and High Performance to Ensure Sustained Demand for FD-SOI

8.4 PD-SOI

8.4.1 Higher Operating Speed, Lower Power Dissipation, and Higher Circuit Performance to Drive Market

8.5 Power-SOI

8.5.1 Wide Usage in Automotive Applications to Boost Market

8.6 Emerging-SOI

8.6.1 Photonics-SOI

8.6.1.1 Need to Reduce Network Congestion to Drive Demand for Photonics-SOI Technology

8.6.2 Imager-SOI

8.6.2.1 Growing Use of 3D Image Sensors in Facial Recognition to Drive Adoption of Imager-SOI

9 SOI Market, by Technology

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Smart Cut

9.2.1 Smart Cut Technology to Dominate Market

9.3 Bonding SOI

9.3.1 Use in High-Temperature and High-Voltage Applications to Drive Demand for Bonding SOI

9.4 Layer Transfer SOI

9.4.1 High Accuracy to Support Use of Layer Transfer SOI Technology

10 SOI Market, by Product

10.1 Introduction

10.2 RF FEM Products

10.2.1 Wide Usage of RF FEM in Smartphones to Propel Segment Growth

10.3 MEMS Devices

10.3.1 Increasing Usage of SOI Wafer-based MEMS as Platforms to Drive Market Growth

10.4 Power Products

10.4.1 Advantages of Integrating Wafers in Power Products to Boost Adoption

10.5 Optical Communication Products

10.5.1 Rising Number of Data Centers to Drive Growth

10.6 Image Sensing Products

10.6.1 Applications in Thin CIS Chip Development and Facial Recognition to Drive Market

11 SOI Market, by Application

11.1 Introduction

11.2 Consumer Electronics Applications

11.2.1 Rising Technological Advancements and Need for SOI in Mobile and Portable Devices to Drive Market

11.3 Automotive Applications

11.3.1 Growing Demand for SOI Wafers in Automobiles to Boost Market

11.4 Datacom & Telecom Applications

11.4.1 Growing Emphasis on Using SOI in Fiber-Optic Connections to Drive Market

11.5 Industrial Applications

11.5.1 Innovation in Evolving Industrial Systems to Bolster Growth of SOI Wafers

11.6 Military, Defense, and Aerospace Applications

11.6.1 Need to Enhance Communication Capabilities to Drive Demand for SOI-based Wafers

12 SOI Market, by Region

13 Competitive Landscape

14 Company Profiles

15 Appendix

Companies Mentioned

EV Group

GlobalFoundries

GlobalWafers

Magnachip Semiconductor Corp.

Murata Manufacturing Company

Nova Electronic Materials

NXP Semiconductors

Okmetic

Qorvo

Rogue Valley Microdevices

Shanghai Simgui Technology

Shin-Etsu Chemical

Sil'tronix Silicon Technologies

Silicon Valley Microelectronics

Skyworks Solutions

Soitec

Sony Group

STMicroelectronics

Sumco Corporation

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Tower Semiconductor

Ultrasil

United Microelectronics Corporation

Vanguard International Semiconductor Corporation

Waferpro

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/k31gtn

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment