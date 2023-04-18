6G Market Share is Growing at a CAGR of 50% to Bloat US$ 300 Billion by 2033: Fact.MR Report

Rockville, April 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, reveals that the global 6G market is set to boom to a valuation of US$ 300 billion by 2033, expanding rapidly at 50% CAGR from 2023 to 2033



With each generation of communications technology, the focus of the network changes. The 2G and 3G eras were focused on human-to-human contact via voice and text. The 4G era represented a fundamental shift toward huge data consumption, whereas the 5G era has shifted its attention to linking the Internet of Things (IoT) and industrial automation systems.

In the 6G age, the digital, physical, and human worlds will fluidly merge to trigger extrasensory experiences. Intelligent information systems will be paired with robust computation skills to make humans infinitely more efficient and to reinvent how we live, work, and care for the earth.

Get Free Sample Report to Grow Your Profit Margin:

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=8516

6G Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2033 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 50 % Market growth 2023-2033 US$ 300 Billion Market structure Fragmented Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Key countries US, Canada, UK, France, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Apple Inc, AT&T Inc, Nokia Corporation, Google LLC, Intel Corporation, Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd, Verizon Communications Inc, Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

A 6G network is a cellular network that runs in untapped radio frequencies and employs cognitive technologies such as AI to provide low-latency, high-speed communication at a rate many times faster than fifth-generation networks.

Increasing improvements in next-generation networks are expected to contribute to the overall growth of the 6G market. Increasing internet use has led to a sharp rise in the amount of information. All data and information are transmitted via communication networks. 6G is expected to have at least 20 times the wide-area capability of 5G. Furthermore, the 6G user-experienced data rate, which is expected to exceed 1,000 Mbps, is ten times faster than the 5G user-experienced data rate. Due to the numerous benefits, several countries worldwide are moving toward 6G.

North America, led by the United States, is predicted to account for a major share of the global 6G market owing to the presence of key companies, favorable government efforts, and various other factors.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

The global 6G market stands at US$ 5 billion in 2023.

Worldwide demand for 6G is projected to swell at a CAGR of 50% during the forecast period (2023 to 2033).

The market for 6G products and services is forecasted to garner US$ 300 billion by 2023.

North America is estimated to lead the global market over the next ten years.

“Several countries are launching initiatives to drive 6G development and are investing substantial time and money to become leaders in the field. Furthermore, demand for high bandwidth needed for the smooth functioning of connected devices and advancements in 6G technologies with groundbreaking speeds and nationwide coverage are expected to bolster market expansion over the coming years,” says a Fact.MR analyst.

Get Customization on this Report for Specific Research Solutions:

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RC&rep_id=8516

Competitive Landscape

Despite the fact that 6G is yet to become a reality, the market appears to be tremendously competitive. Although there are presently a few 6G technology and service providers, the industry seems to be fragmented due to large expenditures and ongoing research into making 6G data transmission successful with improved distance records.

Major telecom companies are developing wireless communication technology to support cellular data networks. Simultaneously, mobile device manufacturers are investigating the feasibility of building 6G compatible devices capable of wireless transmission as well as the reception of 6G THz data across a longer distance outdoors. Moreover, many start-ups are spouting up in the worldwide market.

In January 2022, Samsung Electronics partnered with Korea University to set up a department devoted to the study and development of 6G.

The University of Texas at Austin opened a 6G research center in July 2021, with the cooperation of key industry firms such as Samsung, AT&T, and Qualcomm.

Apple recruited engineers in June 2021 to work on the next generation of wireless technologies, 6G.



Winning Strategy

Many market participants are concentrating on collaboration to accelerate 6G development and acquire market share.

For example, In November 2022, Keysight Technologies, Inc., a major technology company, collaborated with NOKIA Bell Labs to speed up 5G-advanced and 6G communications. Nokia will employ Keysight's sub-Terahertz (THz) test bed to verify and enhance the efficiency of 6G transceiver (TRX) modules.



Key Segments in 6G Industry Research

By Component: Hardware Software Services

By Communication Infrastructure: Wireless Fixed

By Application: Multisensory XR Applications Connected Robotics and Autonomous Systems (CRAS) Wireless Brain-Computer Interactions (BCI) Digital Twins Smart Cities Internet of Everything (IoE) Blockchain and DLT Others

By End User: Governments Consumers Industrial Enterprises

By Region: North America Latin America Europe Asia Pacific & China Middle East & Africa





Buy this Premium Research Report | Immediate Delivery Available:

https://www.factmr.com/checkout/8516

More Valuable Insights on Offer

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global 6G market, presenting historical demand data (2018 to 2022) and forecast statistics for the period (2023 to 2033).

The study divulges essential insights on the market based on component (hardware, software, services), communication infrastructure (wireless, fixed), application (multisensory XR applications, connected robotics & autonomous systems (CRAS), wireless brain-computer interactions (BCI), digital twins, smart cities, internet of everything (IoE), blockchain & DLT, others), and end user (governments, consumers, industrial, enterprises), across five major regions of the world (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and MEA).

Key Questions Covered in the 6G Market Report

What will be the estimated size of the Market in 2023?

At what rate will the global 6G sales grow until 2033?

Which are the factors hampering the 6G demand?

Which region will spearhead the growth in the global industry during 2023-2033?

Which are the factors driving sales in the 6G Market during the forecast period?



Check out more related studies published by Fact.MR Research:

5G Core Market Revenue: Global revenue of 5G core in 2021 was held at US$ 1.1 Bn. Further, the market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 26.7% during 2022 - 2032.

5G Fixed Wireless Access Market Size: The global 5G fixed wireless access market is estimated to secure US$ 121 Billion by 2032, with a whopping CAGR of 43.6%. The market is projected to hold a market value worth US$ 3.3 Billion in 2022.

5G Industrial IoT Market Demand: The global 5G industrial IoT demand is projected to witness remarkable growth during 2021-2031. The boom in artificial intelligence and IoT technology is driving product sales.

5G Services Market Share: The global 5G services market share garnered a value of US$ 48 Billion in 2022 and is expected to accumulate a market value of US$ 3,827 Billion by registering a CAGR of 55% in the forecast period 2022-2032.

About Fact.MR

We are a trusted research partner of 80% of fortune 1000 companies across the globe. We are consistently growing in the field of market research with more than 1000 reports published every year. The dedicated team of 400-plus analysts and consultants is committed to achieving the utmost level of our client’s satisfaction.