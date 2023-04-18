Virtualware will start trading in Paris on Thursday, at 27.25 million valuation

BILBAO, Spain and PARIS, April 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Virtualware, which develops industrial virtual reality platforms for the nuclear, medical, educational and defense industries, will be listed on Euronext Access Paris next Thursday, April 20, at a valuation of 27.25 million euros.

In total, the company will make a total of 4.542 million shares available to the market, at a price of six euros per share, and under the ticker MLVIR.

The bell-ringing ceremony will take place at the Euronext building in La Defense in Paris on Thursday morning at 9.00 a.m CET. It will be attended by Unai Extremo and Sergio Barrera, who founded the company in 2004.

It will be broadcasted live on the company's website.

Virtualware is one of the pioneering corporations in the European Virtual Reality industry. Its team of more than 50 people has developed more than 500 projects in more than 33 countries. It has its headquarters in Bilbao, Spain, and its North American headquarters in Hamilton (Canada).

For the last decade and a half, it has been developing immersive solutions oriented to the industrial world, and counts among its clients multinationals and institutions such as GE Hitachi Nuclear Energy, Ontario Power Generation, Petronas, Iberdrola, Alstom, Guardian Glass, Gestamp, Danone, Johnson & Johnson, Biogen, Bayer, ADIF, the Spanish Ministry of Defense, El Retoño Technical University or EAN University, to name a few.

Its main product VIROO, the pioneering VR as a Service (VRaaS) platform, is already used by companies on three continents, and has been used to develop strategic projects for the defense and critical infrastructure sectors.

Euronext is the pan-European stock exchange that groups together the stock exchanges of Paris, Amsterdam, Brussels, Oslo, Milan and Dublin.